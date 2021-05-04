‘Nut Should Be on a Watch List’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for AR-15 Style Gun Giveaway

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday will announce the winner of her gun giveaway for a $2860 Honey Badger “pistol” by Q. Like everything Greene does the giveaway is designed for one thing only.

“This is the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country,” she says on the entry page. “And it’s the same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to BAN if they ever get the votes.”

That’s true. The “pistol” is an AR-15 style weapon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives last year issued a cease and desist letter to the manufacturer, but Trump’s DOJ stepped in and effectively nullified the order, according to a gun website.

Greene’s giveaway is also in response to President Joe Biden signing executive orders to protect Americans from gun violence. The nation has seen a tremendous increase in mass shootings this year. As of today 14,582 people have died due to gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That number includes 497 children 17-years of age or younger.

There have been 180 mass shootings to date – a mass shooting is when four or more people have been shot (not including the shooter) in one event.

In response to Greene’s announcement that she will be announcing the winner of the gun, many were furious. Some are demanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ban these types of events.

This nut should be on a watch list. https://t.co/WxRQh8hHjp — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 4, 2021

Not your life or mine. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 4, 2021

This is what an elected representative promotes? This is an example of getting things done, good ideas, public policy to help people? Gun obsession is a sickness. @GOP https://t.co/9rrkmRHTh4 — Sherry Bruck (@sherrybruck) May 4, 2021

A sitting Congressional elected official is now giving away weapons of mass destruction was not something that I thought I would ever see in my lifetime. — mesanjar – uǝʌɐᴚ ǝʎƎ Ɛ (@EquoAmicus) May 4, 2021

@GOPLeader is this how you allow a supposed member of Congress to act?@GOPChairwoman you need to control your members more. This should NOT be allowed, a member of Congress should NOT be doing gun giveaways. #ExpelMarjorieTaylorGreene https://t.co/jiWp7Ou4so — 𝙱𝚊𝚛𝚋𝚊𝚛𝚊 𝙹𝚎𝚊𝚗🍀 (@HoosierRebel44) May 4, 2021

Why is this governing? This is attention-getting only. The American people deserve better! — mimi6 (@mimi626649396) May 4, 2021

Greene is a fool with too many moronic followers. Gun giveaways should not be allowed. — Rosalie Almborg (@GrouchoBarks) May 4, 2021

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised $5 million for Texans after a winter freeze. Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives away a gun & thinks she has done something special 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7U6G7HYc9I — Gary William Graefen (@GaryWil75312459) May 4, 2021

Gun crazy Americans belong in the loony bin. https://t.co/u7wLpIYF9M — Jan ter Beek (@sjonniebeek) May 4, 2021

Not sure if this a stunt to rile the majority but its down right dangerous. Is this still legal?@FBI @MomsDemand https://t.co/IR4tCp0uZm — HedonistHenSays: Now. Here. This. HR1 Now. (@HedonistHen) May 4, 2021

When this weapon is used in a mass shooting, Marjorie should be held responsible. — Jules Morgan 🇺🇸 (@glamelegance) May 4, 2021

That’s a mass shooting waiting to happen. — Hard Truths (@scottp33) May 4, 2021

There is something fundamentally wrong with desiring a weapon that is good for nothing but mass killing. Or is that the idea? — Tim Murphy 🇺🇸 (@Murp1953Tim) May 4, 2021

Prime example of the tragic firearm laws in America. Is Congress prepared to take responsibility for liability of background check, registry of weapon & education of care, @POTUS @SpeakerPelosi @fbinicsystem; considering one of it’s members is giving a gun away? #FederalFelony https://t.co/bZuzfuxNWC — (((DonnaZimmerman))) (@donna_zimmerman) May 4, 2021

Mass shootings are through the roof and this POS is giving away a “I don’t give a shit” gun. Marjorie Taylor Greene is worse than a garbage human being. https://t.co/W8QBSWLoKx — Carma (@Carma_2012) May 4, 2021

Hello @FBI! Here’s more evidence for for insurrection case against MTG https://t.co/Mf0bsRmjUZ — Saint Veritas 🆘 (@SaintVeritas16) May 4, 2021