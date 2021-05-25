‘Weakness’: McCarthy Slammed for ‘Toothless’ Statement Condemning Marjorie Taylor Greene – and for Attacking Dems

It’s been five days since Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Speaker Pelosi’s mask mandate is “exactly” like the Holocaust, and after her latest antisemitic rant Tuesday morning, many blamed House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for doing nothing to stop her.

McCarthy has now responded, denouncing Greene’s “language” – while attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what he calls “ignoring” the rise of anti-Semitism “in the Democrat Party.”

(Political commentator David Frum, who is Jewish and a former Bush speechwriter, says it is a “lie that Speaker Pelosi has failed to condemn anti-Semitic violence.”)

McCarthy’s short statement is being called “toothless” and an example of “both siding it.”

Here it is in full:

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.

“At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.

“Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

His lack of actual action and his decision to wait this long has only made critics even angrier. Most likely are unaware, but as NCRM reported Tuesday, a top Trump donor who sits on the Republican Jewish Coalition decimated Greene after her early Tuesday morning remarks – likely forcing McCarthy to speak out.

Here’s a sampling of how many are responding to McCarthy’s statement:

Toothless. “MTG is wrong, I tell you, But The Democrats™” Next up: Susan Collins is concerned. https://t.co/AXNLkwQubx — Jack Brand (@JackLBrand) May 25, 2021

He should be moving to expel her. This is the most milquetoast response imaginable, and I am not surprised. https://t.co/OVxDJttdwz — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) May 25, 2021

Words are nice, Kevin, but she needs to go. Tell your House member to vote to expel @RepMTG from Congress here: https://t.co/yXSswl9EfZ#ExpelGreene https://t.co/JR6X1EkfkB — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) May 25, 2021

Try it this way: Majorie is a nut, and she has no place in our conference. I join with Speaker Pelosi and all decent Americans in condemning anti-Semitic violence – no ifs, ands, buts, or excuses. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 25, 2021

Now do it without both siding it. https://t.co/oDTIse3Gig — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 25, 2021

Greene’s antisemitism has been blatant for a long time. You ignored it because it was convenient, you protected her, and you tried to keep her on her committees. Actions speak louder than words, and your actions say you are completely fine with Marjorie Taylor Greene. https://t.co/Yc8JSDaYPw — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 25, 2021

Weakness in leadership is exactly what Greene is counting on. https://t.co/uh40DnnNWm — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) May 25, 2021

Good to see. I assume @GOPLeader will now agree to a resolution censuring @mtgreenee and apologize for not voting to strip her of committee assignments? https://t.co/Q69oX1fUgf — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) May 25, 2021