TOO LATE
‘WTF Is Wrong With You?’: Top Trump Fundraiser Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Antisemitic Rant
He retweets Donald Trump, Jr. He just posted an article from the right wing National Review titled, “The GOP Future is Bright.” And he raised over a million dollars for Donald Trump’s re-election.
Jeff Miller is a former Rick Perry staffer turned energy lobbyist turned lobbyist with clients including Apple, Amazon, Dow Chemical, PhRMA, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.
He’s also a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.
And he’s furious with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Greene has been equating mask mandates and now “vaccine passports” with aspects of the Holocaust. Last week Greene said Speaker Pelosi’s mask mandate was “exactly” like what happened in Nazi Germany, including putting Jews on trains and sending them to the gas chambers.
Tuesday morning she wrote: “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” and added, “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”
Her antisemitic remarks and her coronavirus disinformation were too much for many, some of whom are blaming House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not expelling her from Congress.
But Miller is focused on Greene today, slamming her in a tweet:
WTF is wrong with you? I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum.I’d be happy to arrange.Then maybe going forward you wouldn’t make anymore disgusting, ignorant and offensive tweets.If I’m wrong and you’re not ignorant about Holocaust..then you are disgusting. https://t.co/mJNCcSgWpM
— (((Jeff Miller))) (@JeffMillerCA2TX) May 25, 2021
Here’s how some are responding:
Top Trump fundraiser doesn’t realize that THIS world – in which @RepMTG can get away with these verbal atrocities and stay in office – is the world he and Trump wanted, and it is the world he and Trump GOT.
You want to fix this? Get your cult leader Trump to denounce her. https://t.co/kSD6inYBMM
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 25, 2021
Miller didn’t have a problem with Trump calling Mexicans “rapists.” Calling out racism selectively, he’s no hero.
— RB (@RatherReadABook) May 25, 2021
This is actually significant. Miller was a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign https://t.co/gA4Esr6ETG
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 25, 2021
This is what your party is now, dude. https://t.co/i1UQk3gJze
— (((Charles))) #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) May 25, 2021
