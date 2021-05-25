Connect with us

TOO LATE

‘WTF Is Wrong With You?’: Top Trump Fundraiser Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Antisemitic Rant

Published

on

He retweets Donald Trump, Jr. He just posted an article from the right wing National Review titled, “The GOP Future is Bright.” And he raised over a million dollars for Donald Trump’s re-election.

Jeff Miller is a former Rick Perry staffer turned energy lobbyist turned lobbyist with clients including Apple, Amazon, Dow Chemical, PhRMA, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.

He’s also a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.

And he’s furious with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Greene has been equating mask mandates and now “vaccine passports” with aspects of the Holocaust. Last week Greene said Speaker Pelosi’s mask mandate was “exactly” like what happened in Nazi Germany, including putting Jews on trains and sending them to the gas chambers.

Tuesday morning she wrote: “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” and added, “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

Her antisemitic remarks and her coronavirus disinformation were too much for many, some of whom are blaming House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not expelling her from Congress.

But Miller is focused on Greene today, slamming her in a tweet:

Here’s how some are responding:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.