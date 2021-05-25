Connect with us

'NO VACCINE FOR STUPID'

‘Biggest Coward Ever’: Internet Blames ‘Impotent’ Kevin McCarthy for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Latest Antisemitic Rant

Published

on

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest antisemitic COVID-19 rant is being denounced across social media, after right wing streaming website host David Brody defended the Georgia Republican over calls for House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to expel Greene from Congress.

Social media users aren’t just blaming Greene for her early Tuesday morning screed, however; they are blaming McCarthy too.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted Tuesday, (spelling error and factual errors are hers.)

“Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she added, which is also false.

Greene is not only amping up the antisemitism – there is no comparison between having to wear a mask and being gassed to death after being abducted, toiling in work camps, barely fed, raped, caged, and yes, forced to wear a yellow – not gold – star (or pink triangle) – she’s amping up the coronavirus disinformation too.

Her comments come just days after she attacked Speaker Pelosi and her mask mandate (in place because more than half of House Republicans refuse to get vaccinated).

New –
‘Weakness’: McCarthy Slammed for ‘Toothless’ Statement Condemning Marjorie Taylor Greene – and for Attacking Dems

“We can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” Greene complained, after calling the 18-term Pelosi “mentally ill.”

Here’s how people are responding today, including many blaming GOP Leader McCarthy.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.