‘Biggest Coward Ever’: Internet Blames ‘Impotent’ Kevin McCarthy for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Latest Antisemitic Rant
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest antisemitic COVID-19 rant is being denounced across social media, after right wing streaming website host David Brody defended the Georgia Republican over calls for House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to expel Greene from Congress.
Social media users aren’t just blaming Greene for her early Tuesday morning screed, however; they are blaming McCarthy too.
“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted Tuesday, (spelling error and factual errors are hers.)
“Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she added, which is also false.
Greene is not only amping up the antisemitism – there is no comparison between having to wear a mask and being gassed to death after being abducted, toiling in work camps, barely fed, raped, caged, and yes, forced to wear a yellow – not gold – star (or pink triangle) – she’s amping up the coronavirus disinformation too.
Her comments come just days after she attacked Speaker Pelosi and her mask mandate (in place because more than half of House Republicans refuse to get vaccinated).
New –
‘Weakness’: McCarthy Slammed for ‘Toothless’ Statement Condemning Marjorie Taylor Greene – and for Attacking Dems
“We can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” Greene complained, after calling the 18-term Pelosi “mentally ill.”
Here’s how people are responding today, including many blaming GOP Leader McCarthy.
.@Liz_Cheney said it best: this is “vile lunacy.” Yet we don’t see any censure of her from the spineless @GOPLeader. https://t.co/KBeHwafYcN
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) May 25, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a monster .. racist, antisemitic, and dangerously ignorant
Where is @GOPLeader McCarthy?
Where is @HouseGOP leadership?
Are they ok w/this sh*t?@SteveScaliseGOP @RepStefanik @GOP
— Cameron L. Mitchell (@CamLMitchell) May 25, 2021
All my husband’s family that had to wear yellow stars were then killed, including the children and babies, so I guess same same. And “Nazis” doesn’t get an apostrophe, Marge
— Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) May 25, 2021
Troll and a domestic terrorists are the only two characteristics we have seen from greene.
How impotent is mccarthy ?!
— RA (@Milestogo_RA) May 25, 2021
The more Marjorie Taylor Greene opens her mouth and McCarthy does nothing the more of a liability she becomes https://t.co/jm7qgqTBi4
— Matt Boxer🇺🇸🥁 (@MattBoxer94) May 25, 2021
Welp, I see we’ve reached Goodwin’s law on CongressTwitter this early morning. Was hoping to make it through my first cup of coffee before it happened.
— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) May 25, 2021
McCarthy because he enables Boebert, Greene and Gaetz.
— J Griffin (@jimaygee53) May 25, 2021
Can a person be more racist publicly than Greene? McCarthy has to be the biggest coward ever to hold a leadership position or he’s just as racist. I’m starting to think he’s just as racist.
— yanx62 (@yanx62) May 25, 2021
“99% survivable”
1% of the US population is approximately 3.3 million people.
— Jeff @ 🏡 (@Darchmare) May 25, 2021
You vile ignoramus.
— Richard Rosendall (@RickRosendall) May 25, 2021
This isn’t the Holocaust. Talk to actual Jewish people. Mask mandates and vaccination mandates are things that our founders would approve of. They didn’t like hicks that didn’t understand science. Did you know George Washington made his soldiers to be inoculated against smallpox?
— Dominic Gordon (@domjgordon) May 25, 2021
Ignorance is not the problem, here. She just hates the Jews and can’t really contain her enthusiasm for telling people this…
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) May 25, 2021
Stop it. Stop equating a vaccination from a virus that has already killed at least 3,500,000 people to the mass murder and dehumanization of a whole group of people just because of their religion & heritage.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 25, 2021
Trivializing the Holocaust? Fuck right off.
— David Sugerman (@DavidSug) May 25, 2021
There’s no vaccine for stupid.
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) May 25, 2021
