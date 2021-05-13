Matt Gaetz Pal Joel Greenberg Now Scheduled to Enter Plea Deal in Fraud and Sex Trafficking Case

Joel Greenberg, the Florida former tax collector who was a good friend of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is now scheduled to appear in court and enter into a plea agreement on Monday in his fraud and sex trafficking case.

Greenberg is expected to agree to hand federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office evidence against Gaetz as part of that plea agreement, in what The Washington Post calls “a worrisome development for the congressman.”

“Details of the plea of the agreement have not yet been revealed,” the Orlando Sentinel reports, “including whether he gave federal prosecutors any information regarding his friend, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is under federal investigation for accusations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.”

Greenberg had been cooperating with federal investigators since last fall and told them that he had paid for sexual encounters involving himself and Gaetz with at least one 17-year-old, according to a New York Times report. Investigators have also been looking into whether Greenberg and the Republican congressman from Florida’s Panhandle had recruited women online to pay for sex.”

On Tuesday in an extensive report The Daily Beast revealed: “Multiple women paid by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman and close associate Joel Greenberg claim they felt pressured to do drugs and have sex with him.”