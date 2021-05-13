Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Angry Rant Demanding AOC ‘Debate Me’ One Day After Accosting Her

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who may face an ethics inquiry after accosting New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is now attacking her nemesis through the media, telling AOC through reporters, “you need to debate me” and “defend socialism to the American people.”

Congresswoman Greene told The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Alemany that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez “can’t call me a bully because I’m trying to talk with her about policy that will change our economy… What she is a coward and a fraud and a fake.”

“Ever since Jan. 6 they can’t even treat us with respect and we were victims, too,” added Greene, who was forced to deny having a role in the insurrection, added. “We didn’t cause it. All these lies they say on and on and on. They need to be civil. None of them are civil to me,” she said of Democrats.

Greene also attacked reporters, telling Alemany that the “behavior you’re exhibiting is exactly the same type of behavior…. Actually, this is far worse.”

Alemany says Greene was “equating her yelling at and chasing down” AOC “to engaging in dialogue with reporters on her walk to her car.”

Greene continued her attack on reporters when Forbes’ Andrew Solender posed a question to her.

“You’ve been asking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to debate for quite a while. At what point does it become harassment to continue to ask her to do this thing that she keeps rejecting?” he asked.

“At what point does this become harassment?” was her response.

When Solender asked Greene if she is going to continue to ask Ocasio-Cortez to debate her, she replied, “Sure! She should debate me. She should defend socialism to the American people.”

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Ocasio-Cortez compared Greene to “people that I threw out of bars all the time” when “I used to work as a bartender.”

“So she throws out paying customers? Is that how she feels…?” Greene said when confronted with the quote.

“She’s describing the behavior that you exhibited,” NBC News’ Sahil Kapur explained.

Greene went back to attacking the reporters.

“This behavior you’re exhibiting is exactly the same type of behavior,” she claimed.

Here’s more of Greene talking with reporters, telling AOC through them “you need to debate me,” and claiming she is “acting like a child.”

Watch: