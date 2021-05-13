GROW UP
Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Angry Rant Demanding AOC ‘Debate Me’ One Day After Accosting Her
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who may face an ethics inquiry after accosting New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is now attacking her nemesis through the media, telling AOC through reporters, “you need to debate me” and “defend socialism to the American people.”
Congresswoman Greene told The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Alemany that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez “can’t call me a bully because I’m trying to talk with her about policy that will change our economy… What she is a coward and a fraud and a fake.”
“Ever since Jan. 6 they can’t even treat us with respect and we were victims, too,” added Greene, who was forced to deny having a role in the insurrection, added. “We didn’t cause it. All these lies they say on and on and on. They need to be civil. None of them are civil to me,” she said of Democrats.
Greene also attacked reporters, telling Alemany that the “behavior you’re exhibiting is exactly the same type of behavior…. Actually, this is far worse.”
Alemany says Greene was “equating her yelling at and chasing down” AOC “to engaging in dialogue with reporters on her walk to her car.”
Greene continued her attack on reporters when Forbes’ Andrew Solender posed a question to her.
“You’ve been asking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to debate for quite a while. At what point does it become harassment to continue to ask her to do this thing that she keeps rejecting?” he asked.
“At what point does this become harassment?” was her response.
When Solender asked Greene if she is going to continue to ask Ocasio-Cortez to debate her, she replied, “Sure! She should debate me. She should defend socialism to the American people.”
According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Ocasio-Cortez compared Greene to “people that I threw out of bars all the time” when “I used to work as a bartender.”
“So she throws out paying customers? Is that how she feels…?” Greene said when confronted with the quote.
“She’s describing the behavior that you exhibited,” NBC News’ Sahil Kapur explained.
Greene went back to attacking the reporters.
“This behavior you’re exhibiting is exactly the same type of behavior,” she claimed.
Here’s more of Greene talking with reporters, telling AOC through them “you need to debate me,” and claiming she is “acting like a child.”
Trump Mocked After Claiming ‘Cheif’ Hostage Negotiator Says He’s the ‘Greatest Hostage Negotiator’ in History
President Donald Trump in an early morning rant is quoting the supposed “Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA” – misspelling included – to declare himself the “greatest hostage negotiator” in history.
According to the President, the unnamed “Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA” said: “President Donald J. Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States. 20 hostages, many in impossible circumstances, have been released in last two years. No money was paid.”
Trump signed his tweet, “Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA!”
“President Donald J. Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States. 20 hostages, many in impossible circumstances, have been released in last two years. No money was paid.” Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019
This follows another tweet Friday morning, in which Trump not only pushed back on reports the U.S. agreed to pay North Korea $2 million for the release of Otto Warmbier, but lied about the Obama administration. And spelled “terrorist” wrong.
No money was paid to North Korea for Otto Warmbier, not two Million Dollars, not anything else. This is not the Obama Administration that paid 1.8 Billion Dollars for four hostages, or gave five terroist hostages plus, who soon went back to battle, for traitor Sgt. Bergdahl!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2019
Needless to say, Trump’s misspelled self-adulatory tweet earned him tremendous mockery.
he sat there this morning and said “cheif”, “I before E except after C” https://t.co/sx0v8wHPqY
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 26, 2019
This is your reminder that a racist grifter who steals from vets paid $2million to North Korea after they beat an American to death, lied about it to the American people and spells cheif because he never reads and spellcheck is weakness. https://t.co/8xZZH6t5ij
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 26, 2019
“I JUST MADE YOU THE CHEIF HOSTAGE NEGOTIATOR” pic.twitter.com/Pji6qzj5iE
— Orange Leader (@OrangeLeaderUSA) April 26, 2019
I have reached out to the Pentagon for information on the Chief Hostage Negotiator, USA.
They only sent me this image of the ‘Cheif’ Hostage Negotiator, USA. pic.twitter.com/X0hwZGaX7P
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 26, 2019
Here’s a photo of the person who complimented Trump and he thinks is the “Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA!” pic.twitter.com/p03Dh2vRlN
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 26, 2019
hello I am cheif hostage negotiator USA can confirm https://t.co/qiZoDv8oYF
— kilgore trout’s mom (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 26, 2019
First “terroist” now “cheif”…
Individual-1 is starting today off strong, I see! pic.twitter.com/tA9orAoAL3
— Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) April 26, 2019
and pretty sure this guy got a lot more hostages released than you did pic.twitter.com/LXwHcGfnrD
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 26, 2019
