News
Insurrectionist Counting Ballots at Arizona Audit Is a ‘Known Liar’: Report
On MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” Monday, Arizona Republicreporter Ryan Randazzo clarified extra information about Anthony Kern, the former Arizona lawmaker who participated in the Capitol insurrection on January 6 and now is helping the pro-Trump “Cyber Ninjas” firm count ballots in the GOP’s controversial “audit” of Maricopa County to try to prove Trump won Arizona.
“Mr. Kern is well-known to Arizonans,” said Randazzo. “Besides participating in the insurrection on January 6th, as a lawmaker, he was well-known as well because he’s on what’s known as the ‘Brady List’ and this is a list of dishonest law enforcement officials. He was working as a code enforcement officer in a suburb of Phoenix and a laptop went missing, and he apparently lied to his supervisor about that and got fired. This was right around the time he won his first term in the state house. And once he became a lawmaker in Arizona, he tried to get rid of the Brady List through legislation, so he is someone that reporters in Arizona are certainly going to recognize when they see him participating in this audit.”
In DC supporting @realDonaldTrump and @CNN @FoxNews @MSNBC are spewing lies again. #truth pic.twitter.com/MeZ8bEq9mG
— Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) January 6, 2021
“I need to make sure I understand everything,” said anchor Nicolle Wallace. “So, he was fired and on a list of discharged law enforcement officials, then became a local politician, went to the insurrection, and now his hands are touching ballots in an audit of Maricopa County votes? How did that happen?”
“Well, the Cyber Ninjas told us they were screening the folks that they were allowing to count these ballots and that they had done things like looked at their social media, but if you did just a cursory Google search of Anthony Kern, you would learn that he’s on this list of dishonest law enforcement people. That would probably preclude you from getting a job where you handled money or any kind of security-sensitive position because he’s, you know, basically a known liar and on this county list of dishonest law enforcement. You would also see on his social media that he has tweeted things like directly to President Trump, saying, I know there was fraud in this election. So, he clearly has a strong bias about what happened with the November election, so to choose him as one of the people who’s allowed down on the floor to count ballots and, frankly, be around ballots, I knew would be concerning to readers.”
Watch below:
News
‘I’m Not a Racist, Damnit!’ White Mother Goes Viral After Emotional Rant at Missouri School Meeting
Video of a mother from Missouri went viral over the weekend after she insisted that she is not a racist despite her opposition to teaching children about racial justice.
At a Rockwood School District meeting in Eureka on Friday, angry white parents called for critical race theory to be banned even though it is not part of the current curriculum.
According to KSDK, parents booed when one mother named Kelly O’Brien cited a survey which found that Black students do not feel comfortable attending Rockwood schools.
“This is an echo chamber of white people,” O’Brien said.
One white parent said that she drove from a nearby district where critical race theory is “rampant.” She called it “child abuse.”
Another woman was “moved to tears discussing her young daughter’s regret at being white,” KSDK reported.
“She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn’t see any difference,” the woman said. “I have actually raised my kids to love people and accept people no matter what, and just because I don’t want critical race theory taught to my children at school doesn’t make me a racist, damnit!”
By Saturday, the woman had been labeled as a “racist” on social media, where a clip of her was viewed thousands of times.
A racist: pic.twitter.com/KxZcEpn5vY
— Gramps (@capetownbrown) May 1, 2021
“These people don’t even know what Critical Race Theory even is,” one commenter noted. “They just heard Fox News tell them it was their newest boogeyman and they lost their shit.”
“Technically she’s right,” another person noted. “Opposing critical race theory doesn’t make her a racist. Being racist makes her oppose critical race theory.”
Watch the video and read some of the responses below.
These people don’t even know what Critical Race Theory even is. They just heard Fox News tell them it was their newest boogeyman and they lost their shit. ?
— Skylar Ezell is a Black, Broke, and Bougie Writer (@Skylar_Writer) May 2, 2021
Technically she's right. Opposing critical race theory doesn't make her a racist. Being racist makes her oppose critical race theory.
— Illiana Slyusarenko (@Illiana_S27) May 1, 2021
If you cry at someone insinuating that you’re racist you’re probably racist honestly
— Molly ? (@MCD1890) May 2, 2021
RIGHT?! Just say you don’t want the melanated population to know how complicit you may have been… like stop it ma’am.
— It’s Rachael. The extra a = Always Ready (@ReveriefitRae) May 2, 2021
Me, not anywhere near this lady or her cause, but somehow yelling from the back:
Yes it does!! That’s exactly what it means!
— Lena (@MsLenaKay) May 1, 2021
Um, yes it does. That’s totally what it means. Just because you don’t understand that you are, doesn’t mean you’re not, dammit.
— Lori Strode (@strodel1) May 2, 2021
“Just because I don’t want my kids to learn about how people that look different from them have been oppressed for centuries doesn’t mean I’m a racist” – A racist
— Taelor Jae ????? (@taelorrrjae) May 2, 2021
News
‘Children in Louisiana Are in Poverty’: Chris Wallace Busts GOP Senator for Opposing Child Care Bill
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday challenged Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) of Louisiana over his opposition to government child care services despite the high rate of child poverty in his state.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that President Joe Biden has proposed $225 billion in spending for child care programs.
“Which of those programs do you think people in your state don’t need?” Wallace asked.
“It’s not infrastructure,” Cassidy complained. “When people say, ‘Wait a second, I like this because we need a new bridge across the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles,’ I’m saying this plan will not give it to you. The amount of spending for roads and bridges is so low and split between 50 states over 5 years, you’re not going to get your bridge.”
“Now we may need this,” he added. “But that is not going to give you a road and bridge. And that’s what people in my state would really like to see.”
Wallace pressed: “There are a lot of programs that aren’t infrastructure and the question I’m asking you is would you support the government paying for them?”
“I looked into it,” the Fox News host continued. “In your state of Louisiana, the rate of child poverty is 25% — one in four of the children in Louisiana are in poverty. And according to the White House, 42% of residents in Louisiana do not have access to child care. So wouldn’t they benefit — forget whether it’s infrastructure or not — wouldn’t they benefit from these government programs?”
“I don’t know if they would,” Cassidy insisted. “If you think about the main driver of elevating out of poverty, it’s good education.”
The Lousisana senator went on to blast teachers and teachers unions for canceling in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we saw during the pandemic was teachers unions keeping schools shut even when the Centers for Disease Control said it was safe to go back,” Cassidy complained. “The president wants to give universal pre-K run by the same teachers unions.”
“There’s more money going to the school systems and the unions and yet they still won’t open?” he added. “Not because the CDC says it’s not safe, but because they don’t want to? Your kids are not going to have a better education. They’re just not. So whether or not these programs benefit those who need it, we don’t know.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Video Shows Jerry Falwell Jr. Inviting Students to His Home for ‘the Real Liberty Graduation’
A video posted to social media purports to show former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr. speaking to a group of college seniors and inviting them to his home for the “real” graduation.
Save71, a group of Liberty University alumni, students, and faculty, posted tweets saying, “Last night Jerry Falwell Jr showed up to a party of @LibertyU students, got on stage, and invited the seniors to his house for a party on May 8. He said ‘we’re going to have the real Liberty graduation.'”
Less than a year ago, his wife Becki Falwell was accused of sexually preying on a student, and both Falwells were accused of joking about students they would like to have sex with. @LibertyU has not addressed either allegation.@JerryPrevoLU do you want to address them now?
— Save71 (@save71LU) April 30, 2021
Last week Falwell was sued by Liberty University for $10 million. From his Twitter account, which still says he’s the “University President,” Falwell tweeted: “My wife and I were banned from the campus,” and added, “We were threatened with arrest if we walk on campus.”
Save71 adds “new details about last night’s event from one of its hosts: the event was a comedy show, not a party. Multiple families were present. According to others at the event, Falwell appeared visibly intoxicated, but he didn’t get the drinks from the party.”
NCRM has not authenticated the video, which the alumni group posted to its Facebook page:
