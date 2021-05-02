‘I’m Not a Racist, Damnit!’ White Mother Goes Viral After Emotional Rant at Missouri School Meeting

Video of a mother from Missouri went viral over the weekend after she insisted that she is not a racist despite her opposition to teaching children about racial justice.

At a Rockwood School District meeting in Eureka on Friday, angry white parents called for critical race theory to be banned even though it is not part of the current curriculum.

According to KSDK, parents booed when one mother named Kelly O’Brien cited a survey which found that Black students do not feel comfortable attending Rockwood schools.

“This is an echo chamber of white people,” O’Brien said.

One white parent said that she drove from a nearby district where critical race theory is “rampant.” She called it “child abuse.”

Another woman was “moved to tears discussing her young daughter’s regret at being white,” KSDK reported.

“She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn’t see any difference,” the woman said. “I have actually raised my kids to love people and accept people no matter what, and just because I don’t want critical race theory taught to my children at school doesn’t make me a racist, damnit!”

By Saturday, the woman had been labeled as a “racist” on social media, where a clip of her was viewed thousands of times.

“These people don’t even know what Critical Race Theory even is,” one commenter noted. “They just heard Fox News tell them it was their newest boogeyman and they lost their shit.”

“Technically she’s right,” another person noted. “Opposing critical race theory doesn’t make her a racist. Being racist makes her oppose critical race theory.”

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.

If you cry at someone insinuating that you’re racist you’re probably racist honestly — Molly 🧱 (@MCD1890) May 2, 2021

RIGHT?! Just say you don’t want the melanated population to know how complicit you may have been… like stop it ma’am. — It’s Rachael. The extra a = Always Ready (@ReveriefitRae) May 2, 2021

Me, not anywhere near this lady or her cause, but somehow yelling from the back: Yes it does!! That’s exactly what it means! — Lena (@MsLenaKay) May 1, 2021

Um, yes it does. That’s totally what it means. Just because you don’t understand that you are, doesn’t mean you’re not, dammit. — Lori Strode (@strodel1) May 2, 2021