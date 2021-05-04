News
‘Talk About Low Energy’: Trump’s Spiral Into Irrelevancy Brutally Mocked by Reporter
Former President Donald Trump has taken to issuing formal press releases now that he is no longer allowed to tweet, but Politico reporter Jack Shafer thinks that the former president’s efforts to stay relevant are “half-hearted” at best.
In his latest column, Shafer notes how incredibly subdued Trump has been since leaving the White House in January, as he has mostly avoided public appearances outside of the occasional phone call to Fox News.
“The former president spent most of his exile in the minimum security prison that is Mar-a-Lago, where he keeps a vigil over the banquet table, gives half-hearted speeches to tens of supporters about the ‘stolen election,’ exposes his kissable ring to the lips of supporters and golfs,” he writes.
Shafer notes that Trump’s threat to create his own social media network to rival Twitter has so far gone absolutely nowhere, and he’s not even fighting very hard to get Facebook to let him back onto its platform.
“Trump’s media presence has tanked and Google searches of his name have collapsed,” he writes. “Talk about low energy.”
While Shafter admits that Trump still could stage a political comeback in the coming years, he argues that the former president’s current trajectory is leading him nowhere.
“Trump has voluntarily set aside his publicity hoggery, and the media diet continues to slim him,” he concludes. “Never count the old porker out, but feel free to count him down.”
Washington Post Reporter Smacks Down Josh Hawley for Accusing Her of ‘Censoring, Canceling, and Silencing’ Him
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has ridden the fake “cancel culture” wave for almost a year. He tried to do it again Tuesday morning but one Washington Post reporter was not having it.
Hawley, blamed by many as one of the leaders of the January 6 attempted coup, after an infamous and now iconic photo of his fist pumped in the air on the steps of Congress, showing “solidarity” with the insurrectionists and leading the rioters to the House of Representatives went viral. Hawley had been the face of the attempt to vote to disqualify the results of a free and fair election, but the photo sealed the deal for many who have labeled him as an insurrectionist.
Hawley’s book contract was canceled as a result of his participation, but he quickly got another publisher – and lots of free PR.
The far right wing Missouri GOP Senator has been claiming he’s a victim of “cancel culture” ever since, while taking no responsibility for his actions. But he has been using it to rile up his base to get them to buy his book.
Noted tech journalist Kara Swisher sums up the consensus on Hawley’s tactics:
To market his book, Josh Hawley used an iPhone, Twitter and Amazon. More censorSHOP than censorship. https://t.co/BnaHMtftL8
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 28, 2021
Meanwhile on Tuesday Hawley was in a live interview with Washington Post reporter Cat Zakrzewski, putting forth his dubious claims about supposed election irregularities.
At one point Hawley bullies and berates Zakrzewski, twisting her words to advance his claims.
“If you’re going to challenge this on, you know, saying that they didn’t hear the merits of the case,” Zakrzewski told Hawley, “because there was an appeals court that ruled that the case lacked merits, so it’s difficult for a court to rule on the merits when they don’t exist. I want to get back to the book –” she said before Hawley interrupted her.
“No, no, no, hold on, no, no,” he interjected. “No, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say that they just that they heard the merits and dismissed it that’s wrong, that’s wrong. The merits. An important point, it’s an important point. Listen, it’s an important point, don’t, don’t try to censor, cancel, and silence me here,” he told her.
“Senator, we’re hosting you here,” Zakrzewski replied.
Watch:
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO): "Don't try to censor, cancel, and silence me here."@Cat_Zakrzewski: "Senator, we're hosting you here." pic.twitter.com/AJagRLNiyS
— The Recount (@therecount) May 4, 2021
Insurrectionist Counting Ballots at Arizona Audit Is a ‘Known Liar’: Report
On MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House” Monday, Arizona Republicreporter Ryan Randazzo clarified extra information about Anthony Kern, the former Arizona lawmaker who participated in the Capitol insurrection on January 6 and now is helping the pro-Trump “Cyber Ninjas” firm count ballots in the GOP’s controversial “audit” of Maricopa County to try to prove Trump won Arizona.
“Mr. Kern is well-known to Arizonans,” said Randazzo. “Besides participating in the insurrection on January 6th, as a lawmaker, he was well-known as well because he’s on what’s known as the ‘Brady List’ and this is a list of dishonest law enforcement officials. He was working as a code enforcement officer in a suburb of Phoenix and a laptop went missing, and he apparently lied to his supervisor about that and got fired. This was right around the time he won his first term in the state house. And once he became a lawmaker in Arizona, he tried to get rid of the Brady List through legislation, so he is someone that reporters in Arizona are certainly going to recognize when they see him participating in this audit.”
In DC supporting @realDonaldTrump and @CNN @FoxNews @MSNBC are spewing lies again. #truth pic.twitter.com/MeZ8bEq9mG
— Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) January 6, 2021
“I need to make sure I understand everything,” said anchor Nicolle Wallace. “So, he was fired and on a list of discharged law enforcement officials, then became a local politician, went to the insurrection, and now his hands are touching ballots in an audit of Maricopa County votes? How did that happen?”
“Well, the Cyber Ninjas told us they were screening the folks that they were allowing to count these ballots and that they had done things like looked at their social media, but if you did just a cursory Google search of Anthony Kern, you would learn that he’s on this list of dishonest law enforcement people. That would probably preclude you from getting a job where you handled money or any kind of security-sensitive position because he’s, you know, basically a known liar and on this county list of dishonest law enforcement. You would also see on his social media that he has tweeted things like directly to President Trump, saying, I know there was fraud in this election. So, he clearly has a strong bias about what happened with the November election, so to choose him as one of the people who’s allowed down on the floor to count ballots and, frankly, be around ballots, I knew would be concerning to readers.”
Watch below:
‘I’m Not a Racist, Damnit!’ White Mother Goes Viral After Emotional Rant at Missouri School Meeting
Video of a mother from Missouri went viral over the weekend after she insisted that she is not a racist despite her opposition to teaching children about racial justice.
At a Rockwood School District meeting in Eureka on Friday, angry white parents called for critical race theory to be banned even though it is not part of the current curriculum.
According to KSDK, parents booed when one mother named Kelly O’Brien cited a survey which found that Black students do not feel comfortable attending Rockwood schools.
“This is an echo chamber of white people,” O’Brien said.
One white parent said that she drove from a nearby district where critical race theory is “rampant.” She called it “child abuse.”
Another woman was “moved to tears discussing her young daughter’s regret at being white,” KSDK reported.
“She is one of the most innocent little girls in the whole world, and she has friends, Black and white kids in her classroom, and she doesn’t see any difference,” the woman said. “I have actually raised my kids to love people and accept people no matter what, and just because I don’t want critical race theory taught to my children at school doesn’t make me a racist, damnit!”
By Saturday, the woman had been labeled as a “racist” on social media, where a clip of her was viewed thousands of times.
A racist: pic.twitter.com/KxZcEpn5vY
— Gramps (@capetownbrown) May 1, 2021
“These people don’t even know what Critical Race Theory even is,” one commenter noted. “They just heard Fox News tell them it was their newest boogeyman and they lost their shit.”
“Technically she’s right,” another person noted. “Opposing critical race theory doesn’t make her a racist. Being racist makes her oppose critical race theory.”
Watch the video and read some of the responses below.
These people don’t even know what Critical Race Theory even is. They just heard Fox News tell them it was their newest boogeyman and they lost their shit. 😂
— Skylar Ezell is a Black, Broke, and Bougie Writer (@Skylar_Writer) May 2, 2021
Technically she's right. Opposing critical race theory doesn't make her a racist. Being racist makes her oppose critical race theory.
— Illiana Slyusarenko (@Illiana_S27) May 1, 2021
If you cry at someone insinuating that you’re racist you’re probably racist honestly
— Molly 🧱 (@MCD1890) May 2, 2021
RIGHT?! Just say you don’t want the melanated population to know how complicit you may have been… like stop it ma’am.
— It’s Rachael. The extra a = Always Ready (@ReveriefitRae) May 2, 2021
Me, not anywhere near this lady or her cause, but somehow yelling from the back:
Yes it does!! That’s exactly what it means!
— Lena (@MsLenaKay) May 1, 2021
Um, yes it does. That’s totally what it means. Just because you don’t understand that you are, doesn’t mean you’re not, dammit.
— Lori Strode (@strodel1) May 2, 2021
“Just because I don’t want my kids to learn about how people that look different from them have been oppressed for centuries doesn’t mean I’m a racist” – A racist
— Taelor Jae ♊️✨🤙🏽 (@taelorrrjae) May 2, 2021
