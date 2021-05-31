Connect with us

'STUFF YOUR HYPOCRISY'

‘Hypocrite’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Posting Memorial Day Photo ‘Spending Time’ With Son – After Attacking VP

For the second time in 24 hours former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is under fire for a Memorial Day holiday tweet.

On Sunday Haley was one of the leaders of the attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, who was torn apart by Republicans and Fox News for tweeting four words on Saturday: “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Many on the right claimed outrage, despite it being only Saturday and not Memorial Day. Haley declared Vice President Harris, who one day earlier had spoken at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony, to be “Unprofessional and unfit.”

But Monday morning, Memorial Day, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris were at Arlington honoring America’s service members who made the ultimate sacrifice Haley, a former state and federal government official, wasn’t laying a wreath or attending any ceremony honoring America’s fallen soldiers. She was – as are many on this long holiday weekend – enjoying spending time with family, especially as the pandemic is slowing down and social distancing protocols are being lifted.

It did not go well for the former South Carolina GOP governor, who was accused of hypocrisy.

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

 

 

