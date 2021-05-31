‘Hypocrite’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Posting Memorial Day Photo ‘Spending Time’ With Son – After Attacking VP

For the second time in 24 hours former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is under fire for a Memorial Day holiday tweet.

On Sunday Haley was one of the leaders of the attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, who was torn apart by Republicans and Fox News for tweeting four words on Saturday: “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Many on the right claimed outrage, despite it being only Saturday and not Memorial Day. Haley declared Vice President Harris, who one day earlier had spoken at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony, to be “Unprofessional and unfit.”

But Monday morning, Memorial Day, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris were at Arlington honoring America’s service members who made the ultimate sacrifice Haley, a former state and federal government official, wasn’t laying a wreath or attending any ceremony honoring America’s fallen soldiers. She was – as are many on this long holiday weekend – enjoying spending time with family, especially as the pandemic is slowing down and social distancing protocols are being lifted.

It did not go well for the former South Carolina GOP governor, who was accused of hypocrisy.

So this Memorial Day is about you spending time with your kids smiling at the beach? Funny, I thought it was about my fallen brothers and sisters. Enjoy your weekend at the beach. Very unprofessional and unfit. https://t.co/bsjYrIKqAm — Kevin Smith (@KevinSm85985453) May 31, 2021

It’s the hypocrisy for me, Nikki 🤷‍♀️ — Julie (@IamJulieAndrews) May 31, 2021

Blessings of family & spending time with your little one??? How about thanking those who gave ALL. You point fingers but you don’t even understand the meaning of Memorial Day. Stop “enjoying your long weekend” – you’re not fit. https://t.co/YdRx0VGbUx — ImaNICEgirl🇺🇸 (@imanicegirl22) May 31, 2021

Unprofessional and unfit! Spending time with family during the long weekend was discouraged, I thought. 🤔 — Kimberly (@housesandme) May 31, 2021

just yesterday this hypocrite was against Memorial Day family gatherings https://t.co/shEiqOUqrG — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) May 31, 2021

This is what you’re doing on #MemorialDay2021 While @VP, who you called “unprofessional and unfit” Gave a commencement speech at Annapolis and paid respects at John McCain’s grave You are entitled to family time But stuff your hypocrisy Especially when you worked for Trump https://t.co/Pq6NcuusQJ — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) May 31, 2021

I don’t see you honoring soldiers… This looks like you’re honoring yourself. So unprofessional, you’re unfit to to acknowledge this day https://t.co/YHoLcHcwmu — I GET BUCKS LIKE MILWAUKEE, LIKE SAM I CASSELL (@CoveredMyWagon) May 31, 2021

It’s wonderful that you have a chance to spend extra time with your family. Maybe it’s not such a bad thing to “enjoy the long weekend”. You owe VP an apology. — Jenn X (@groovychick1973) May 31, 2021

Enjoying the long weekend huh @NikkiHaley — Bridgette 🎉 Biden Is My President 🎉🥂 (@bridgettyh) May 31, 2021

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS is at Arlington today. Enjoy your long weekend at the beach. — patkad (@pattykad) May 31, 2021

Looks like you’re enjoying a long weekend with family………. — Steven (@StevenBiko) May 31, 2021

