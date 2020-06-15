CONGRATULATIONS!
Supreme Court Rules Discrimination Against LGBTQ People is Illegal in Landmark Ruling
In a historic ruling the U.S. Supreme Court has just ruled that discriminating against LGBTQ people is illegal.
The Court rued 6-3 that workplace discrimination against LGBTQ people violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Justice Gorsuch wrote the majority.
The ruling, which combines separate cases, applies to transgender workers along lesbian, gay, and bisexual workers.
“An individual’s homosexuality or transgender status is not relevant to employment decisions,” the Court ruled.
BREAKING: "As of just a few minutes ago, it was possible to get married on Sunday and legally fired on Monday, but no more." @PeteWilliamsNBC reports on the US Supreme Court ruling that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/xOmj6ro0Q2
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2020
This is the money paragraph from the Supreme Court as to why LBGTQ discrimination is unlawful sex discrimination. pic.twitter.com/zOqeau9tWF
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 15, 2020
1. Gerald Bostock was fired in Georgia for joining a gay softball league.
2. Donald Zarda was fired in New York after he said he was gay.
3. Aimee Stephens was fired in Michigan after she transitioned to female.
The Court ruled today that Title VII bans that discrimination. pic.twitter.com/jh3xZp52e9
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 15, 2020
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
The Religious Right Poured Millions Into This Group’s War on Same-Sex Marriage. Now Even Its Website Doesn’t Exist.
In the years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the same rights and responsibilities to marriage that different-sex couples do, the National Organization For Marriage, known to many simply as “NOM,” was a recognized leader in the fight against equality.
The religious right poured millions of dollars into the tiny organization, despite its ludicrous efforts to battle equality. Some said it was the Catholic Church. Others said it was the Mormon Church. At one point, investigations into NOM’s taxes revealed the vast majority of its funding came from a tiny handful of anonymous donors sinking a few million into the group’s coffers.
Though never officially declared an anti-gay hate group NOM crossed the line into wild, baseless fear-mongering, supporting those who spread falsehoods against marriage equality, same-sex couples and LGBTQ people, and the impact marriage would have on society.
Despite ever-increasing and ever-desperate fundraising emails, their funding was drying up even before the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision. Their leaders found jobs elsewhere, and today it’s unclear if NOM really even exists anymore – and if so, to what degree.
And now, Joe Jervis of Joe.My.God. has just reported that NOM’s website has expired.
Visitors to the once-infamous NOMblog.com are now greeted with a GoDaddy screen declaring: “NOTICE: This domain name expired on 7/25/2019 and is pending renewal or deletion.”
Domain owners are sometimes given a few weeks to renew in case of an accidental lapse, but at some point the owners lose any rights to the domain and someone else can snatch it up, via auction or just trying to register it once it goes dead.
And someone has.
“I’ve put in the required whopping $12 bid to snap up the domain,” Jervis announces, noting he’ll forward any traffic from visitors to NOMblog to his own site.
Texas Republicans Tried to Pass a #SaveChickfilA ‘Religious Freedom’ Bill. An LGBT Democrat Just Killed It.
Texas Republicans tried to pass extremist anti-LGBT legislation Thursday, cloaked in the guise of “religious freedom.” A Texas Democrat, part of the five-women LGBTQ Caucus, killed it Thursday night.
The legislation has literally been called the #SaveChickfilA bill by some of Texas’ most anti-gay activists because it would have “protected” Texans’ membership in and support of religious organizations, according to the bill’s text.
In short, HB 3172 would have made it illegal for the government to take any action against anyone or any organization based on their religious beliefs or, as in Chick-fil-A‘s case, their support of anti-LGBT organizations and hate groups.
It was prompted by the City of San Antonio’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A from its airport food court.
Democratic state Rep. Julie Johnson (photo), herself a trial attorney, was able to raise a point of order Thursday that was accepted – killing the legislation.
Ding dong! The bill is dead. Which old bill? The wicked bill. Ding dong! The wicked bill is dead! https://t.co/Zt3oDZaXx1
— Julie Johnson (@juliejohnsonTX) May 10, 2019
“The LGBTQ Caucus is in the House,” Johnson told The Texas Tribune. “We’re getting things done, and we’re here to stay.”
The intent of the original bill was far more directly sinister, saying it was “relating to the protection of religious beliefs and moral convictions, including beliefs and convictions regarding marriage.”
The final text was changed “relating to the protection of membership in and support to religious organizations.”
The Tribune calls the defeat of the anti-LGBT bill “a major victory” for the newly-formed LGBTQ Caucus.
The @txlgbtqcaucus is working to kill #HB3172 after @juliejohnsonTX calls Point of Order on the bill. #yallmeansall #lgbtqtexans #TXLege pic.twitter.com/oLQ4jN2D8C
— Equality Texas (@EqualityTexas) May 9, 2019
Not everyone agreed. Longtime anti-LGBT activist Jonathan Saenz insisted “this issue is far from over.”
#HB3172 religious freedom #SaveChickFilA bill goes down on a point of order brought by Julie Johnson, a member of LGBT caucus. There is a Senate companion of this bill so this issue is far from over. #txlege pic.twitter.com/kDu9PZj2a7
— Jonathan Saenz (@jonathansaenzTX) May 10, 2019
“It had nothing to do with LGBT issues, it had to do with making sure the government could not punish a private individual or business, because of a donation they gave to a charity,” Saenz insisted.
Chick-fil-A has donated millions upon millions of dollars to anti-gay organizations and to at least one anti-LGBT hate group, including $1.8 million to discriminatory groups in 2017 alone. Why should the government protect them when their efforts support those who harm the people government is supposed to protect?
Watch: Mormon Valedictorian Tells Ellen a Bullied to Death Gay Classmate Motivated Him to Come Out at Graduation
Matthew Easton, the Brigham Young University valedictorian who came out during his graduation speech last week sat down with Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that airs Monday. Easton told classmates, friends, family, and faculty, “I am proud to be a gay son of God.”
Easton, in a clip DeGeneres posted to Instagram (below) tells Ellen the reason he came out during his speech, and how one classmate’s tragic suicide, the result of anti-gay bullying, motivated him.
He tells Ellen that his Mormon university, BYU, has an honor code that he would have violated had he come out earlier.
“I chose to honor a student named Harry Fisher,” Easton says. “It was his last semester and he decided to come out on Facebook. And because of the rhetoric and sort of response that he got from our community, he actually ended up committing suicide,” Easton explains.
As he got choked up, Easton says Fisher sat right in front of him.
“I thought, ‘Is that my future? Is that what I’m headed toward?’ So I thought, if I came out at graduation, maybe a student like me, a freshman, could see, you know, my future is something brighter.”
“It’s something better. We can succeed. We can do what we want to accomplish, our dreams.”
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
