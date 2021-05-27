News
Watch: Fox News Guest Blames COVID Vaccines For San Jose Shooting That Left 9 Dead
A Fox News guest speculated that mass shootings had increased in the United States because criminals “probably got vaccinated.”
News
‘Some People Have No Shame’: Biden Reveals List of Republicans Who Voted Against COVID-19 Relief, Then Touted It
President Joe Biden on Thursday took aim at Republican lawmakers who voted against his COVID relief package, the American Rescue Plan, before touting its benefits to constituents in their districts.
“My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Biden said during a speech in Ohio focused on economic policy. “I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have her a list of how back in their districts they’re bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalization fund. They touted grants to community healthcare centers. I mean, some people have no shame.”
Molly Nagle, a White House reporter for ABC News, noted that the list includes House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, and Congressman Madison Cawthorn.
The Associated Press identified several other culprits earlier this month, reporting that “Republicans from New York to Washington state have promoted elements of the legislation they tried to defeat.”
Watch Biden’s remarks below.
Joe Biden has a list of Republicans who voted against the American Rescue Plan but are shamelessly touting it anyway pic.twitter.com/wQuDgsEA9j
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2021
.@POTUS notes his rescue plan got no GOP votes, but many members touted the relief from the bill back in their districts. Biden says he won't 'embarrass' them by name, but pulled out a list of members, including @RepStefanik, @GOPLeader, & @RepCawthorn
(h/t @JustinGomezABC) pic.twitter.com/VDOUKFheAo
— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) May 27, 2021
News
‘Who’s Your Daddy?’: Trump is Forcing George P. Bush to ‘Bend the Knee’ — and Has a Humiliating Pet Name for Him
Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for the Bush family, and he’s found another way to torment them.
George P. Bush, the son of Jeb and nephew of George W., is preparing to run against scandal-plagued Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, and the former president may endorse the challenger to humiliate his “low energy” rival from the 2016 GOP primary, reported Politico.
“Don’t get me wrong: George P. has played this exactly right, and he’s definitely more conservative than his dad, and Trump knows that,” said one Trump confidante has discussed the race with him. “But I can tell you the president enjoys the prospect of knowing how much it kills Jeb that his son has to bend the knee and kiss the ring. Who’s your daddy? Trump loves that.”
Another adviser who discussed the endorsement says the twice-impeached one-term president has a pet name for him, “My Bush,” and has publicly said George P. is “the only Bush who got it right.”
George P. Bush has gone out of his way to flatter the former president, and Trump has said he likes both candidates “very much,” but he’ll almost certainly need that endorsement to unseat Paxton — despite the scandals piling up against the incumbent attorney general.
“He lacks the likability of his uncle and the competence of his father and grandfather,” said Matt Angle said, head of the Democratic Lone Star Project. “[It’s] pretty remarkable that the Bush name was the gold standard for Texas GOP acceptance five years ago, and now it’s like lead boots.”
Jeb Bush, who was a frequent target for Trump’s mockery in 2016, offered a brief comment on his son’s efforts to win the former president’s endorsement.
“I love my son,” Bush said via email.
News
‘Despicable’: McConnell Begs GOP Senators to Vote Against Jan. 6 Commission As ‘Personal Favor’
CNN reported Thursday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been begging GOP senators to vote against a bill that would establish an independent commission to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Within the last 24 hours, McConnell has doubled down, started reaching out to particular senators he was afraid might be wavering, and asked them to vote against the commission, quote, ‘as a personal favor,'” CNN’s Jamie Gangel reported.
Host John King noted that it’s not uncommon for a leader to ask members of their caucus to vote a certain way as a favor.
“But this is not any vote. This is not a budget vote. This is not, ‘Does somebody get a committee assignment?’ This is about an attack on the United States government,” King said.
“Exactly right, and I’m told the senators were really caught by surprise at his using that kind of language, and just how insistent he’s been,” Gangel responded. “One Republican source said to me, quote, ‘No one can understand why Mitch is going to this extreme of asking for a personal favor to kill the commission.’ The source went on to say, ‘How can you have an attack on the Capitol and the Republicans leader is saying vote against it?’ The source ended by saying, ‘It is despicable.’
“Our sources are suggesting that Mitch McConnell may really have been concerned that Mrs. Sicknick’s visit today would sway some Republican senators.” Gangel added. referring to the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who is lobbying in support of the commission.
Earlier Thursday, McConnell spoke against the commission on the Senate floor, saying “the role of the former president has already been litigated exhaustively in the high profile impeachment trial.”
“I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing,” McConnell said.
CNN reported that Republican senators are expected to block a bill that would establish the commission as early as Thursday: “The refusal of at least 10 Republican senators to vote for the commission underscores the deeply partisan divide that has emerged over the insurrection earlier this year and comes at a crucial time for Capitol Hill where Democrats are struggling to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda. Some Democrats are citing the resistance by Republicans as a sign for why the Senate should blow up the 60-vote threshold to pass most legislation, given the narrowly divided chamber.”
Watch the two clips, and check out a few reactions, below.
Mitch McConnell has reached out to certain Republican Senators and asked them to vote against the commission as “a personal favor” according to this. pic.twitter.com/arExPBz2be
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2021
McConnell: and obviously the role of the former President has already been litigated exhaustively in the high profile impeachment trial… I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing pic.twitter.com/fZMFPT0o4w
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2021
I feel physically ill.
“McConnell asked a ‘personal favor’ for Republican senators to vote against Jan. 6 commission” pic.twitter.com/1GPANatWPc
— David Priess (@DavidPriess) May 27, 2021
Which will GOP Senators honor? @LeaderMcConnell request for a “personal favor,” or Mrs. Sicknick’s & Ms. Garza’s plea to “do the right thing” for those who put their lives on the line? https://t.co/hua9KKSeqH
— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) May 27, 2021
Look, my wife says she resigned from the government because of this insurrection, so as a personal favor, I’d appreciate it if you all asked no questions, and agreed to forget the whole thing. Also, I am a turtle. https://t.co/2olhyywtoI
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) May 27, 2021
Since when does a 'personal favor' merit consideration when you have the opportunity to ensure that future coup attempts are thwarted?
Being involved in the cover-up makes every Republican who votes to block the investigation a co-conspirator.https://t.co/ldotcepwY8
— Monty ??Lincoln's Speeches?? Boa (@MontyBoa99) May 27, 2021
It’s important to Republicans that we forget all of their crimes. https://t.co/lBlEdCCbxQ
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 27, 2021
Sen. Mitch McConnell can do me a personal favor and eat shit.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 27, 2021
