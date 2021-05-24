News
David Brody Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Jews Were ‘Taken to Gas Chambers’ Was About Pre-Holocaust Germany
Christian Broadcasting Network commentator David Brody, appearing on the far right streaming website Real America’s Voice Monday tried to defend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s remarks made on his show Thursday by falsely claiming the embattled Georgia Republican Congresswoman was referring to “pre-Holocaust” Germany when she talked about Jews being “taken into gas chambers.”
Rep. Greene was comparing Speaker Pelosi’s policies on masks with Hitler’s genocide of millions of Jews and other minorities.
Her remarks sparked massive outrage, intensifying calls for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove her from Congress. McCarthy hasn’t bothered to even acknowledge Greene’s antisemitic remarks.
Monday afternoon Brody claimed that “an honest reading” of Greene’s comments “shows that she was comparing the pre-Holocaust period in Nazi Germany to some aspects of America today, specifically, she was noting how history has shown us that certain countries and regimes have indeed separated people into second class citizens. In essence, she was saying that Jews were branded as second class citizens back then with a gold star, and today we were also seeing a branding and division of people between the vaccinated, and the unvaccinated – two classes of people. That was the point she made look she wasn’t coming from a place of hate,” Brody insisted.
He conveniently didn’t bother to allow the audio to play when he showed video Monday of Congresswoman Greene, and he conveniently did not specifically quote her.
So we will.
“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene began, apparently not “coming from a place of hate.”
“You know,” Greene continued, “we can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
(Video here.)
It’s impossible for “an honest reading” to leave those remarks out, especially when she literally talks about “Nazi Germany” and putting Jews “on trains” and being “taken into gas chambers.”
Brody’s suggestion that the gold stars were only used in pre-Holocaust Germany is also false.
Below, video from Brody’s show (relevant remarks start at 1:18 mark):
Biden’s DOJ Moves to Block Release of Memo on Why Trump Was Not Prosecuted for Obstruction of Justice
The Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland moved on Monday to block the release of a secret memo that then-AG William Barr reportedly relied up in deciding against prosecuting Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the memo made public following a Freedom of Information Act request from the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
The DOJ “notice of appeal” was filed by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Netter.
Now: DOJ notifies the court that it will appeal a judge's order to release a March 2019 memo re: not prosecuting Trump for obstruction in the Russia probe. More to come shortly. pic.twitter.com/BiXXX7qNKQ
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) May 25, 2021
Biden DOJ has partially unsealed Barr-era memo regarding the non-prosecution of Trump. DOJ at same time asks judge to pause her ruling, which requires full unsealing. DOJ's motion to stay: https://t.co/P6Z9AshcUL pic.twitter.com/ir08ceOmpV
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 25, 2021
Former Trump Pal and Ambassador Who Flipped During Impeachment Sues Pompeo, State for $1.8 Million
Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland is suing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. State Dept. for $1.8 million, to cover what he says are his costs of legal representation during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.
“The suit, filed Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia,” The Washington Post reports, “alleges that Pompeo reneged on his promise that the State Department would cover the fees after Sondland delivered bombshell testimony accusing Trump and his aides of pressuring the government of Ukraine to investigate then presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid.”
Sondland, a hotelier who donated $1 million to Trump’s infamous inaugural committee, was nominated to be the E.U. ambassador in March of 2018.
Because of his intimate knowledge of Trump’s Ukraine dealings, including the President’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during which he blackmailed him, threatening to withhold valuable U.S. military aid if he did not initiate an investigation into Joe Biden, Sondland was called to testify in Trump’s first impeachment.
“The complaint alleges that Pompeo told Sondland that government lawyers would not be made available to represent him but that if he hired his own counsel, his attorney fees would be covered by the U.S. government,” The Post adds. “Top aides to Pompeo also acknowledged this commitment, the suit alleges, but ‘everything changed’ after Sondland delivered his testimony alleging a ‘quid pro quo’ and then refused to resign despite a request from one of Pompeo’s most trusted aides, Ulrich Brechbuhl.”
The White House attempted to block Sondland’s appearance during the impeachment, but ultimately he did testify, delivering damning evidence, substantiating “quid pro quo” allegations.
On February 7, after the Senate refused to convict Trump, he fired Sondland in an act of vengeance, along with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother. Some experts at the time called Trump’s firings illegal.
Documents About Fake Bill Barr Investigation of Trump Obstruction of Justice Must Legally Be Released Monday
The deadline to release the Justice Department documents federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled must be revealed is Monday, May 24.
Judge Berman Jackson’s 35-page opinion in Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. U.S. Department of Justice confirmed that former Attorney General Bill Barr lied to Congress when he said that he worked with other DOJ lawyers to decide whether or not to indict then-President Donald Trump.
She didn’t release the document in early May because she gave the DOJ time to appeal her ruling if they wanted. Thus far, the DOJ hasn’t appealed, meaning they’d have to file it Monday morning or the information will be released.
In an episode of Rachel Maddow after the ruling, the MSNBC host explained that not only did Barr lie about the decision, he also created a fake paper trail to act as if there was a broader conversation with DOJ lawyers.
Calling it “a heck of a thing,” Maddow explained that the new White House has made it clear that they want to look forward, not back. At the same time, the new White House has also said that they have no intention of meddling with the Justice Department’s decisions or cases.
“Merrick Garland is the attorney general now, all new leadership at the Justice Department, all new priorities, moving forward with a million things at once, and here’s a judge saying, you know, your immediate predecessor in this job lied to me, lied to the court and lied to the American public about something as freaking serious as why the former president was not charged with crimes,” Maddow continued. “You cool with the evidence of all of that being released to the public? Because it’s coming out in two weeks unless you want to appeal my ruling.”
The question has become, if there was no actual conversation or Justice Department investigation into whether Trump should be held accountable for the obstructions of justice cited by special counsel Robert Mueller. The difference between now and then is that before Trump was president and protected by the Office of Legal Counsel decision that dictated a president couldn’t be indicted. Trump doesn’t enjoy that protection now.
There’s also a question of whether or not Barr should garner a criminal investigation for lying to the court, Congress and the American people and falsifying documents to justify his behavior.
