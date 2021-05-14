Connect with us

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

AOC Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Deeply Unwell’ After 38 Minute Video of Her Stalking Ocasio-Cortez Is Unearthed

Published

on

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says her Republican nemesis from Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is “deeply unwell. And clearly needs help.”

AOC’s comments come after a 38-minute video was unearthed Friday that shows Greene in February of 2019 – before being elected to Congress – on Capitol Hill stalking the New York Democrat.

“This is a woman that’s deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now,” Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said Friday, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports. “At this point I think the depth has raised concerns for other members as well.”

The disturbing video also shows Greene talking about other members of “The Squad,” saying she wants to speak with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Both Congresswomen are Muslim, and Greene says that “as a woman” she needs to talk to them because they support “Sharia,” and Greene doesn’t want to be forced to “wear a burka.”

Elsewhere in the video Greene says, as CNN first reported, “We’re going to go see, we’re going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez.”

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States,” Greene says.

“So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” she says. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

 

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Newsmax Host Off Air After Online Outrage Over Antisemitic Remarks

Published

21 hours ago

on

May 13, 2021

By

Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield will be off the air for the remainder of the week after massive outrage over his antisemitic remarks Wednesday night. Stinchfield claimed that American Jews’ “home country” is actually Israel, not the U.S., in a rant attacking President Joe Biden.

Eric Bolling, the former Fox News host who has seen his own share of controversy, in a tweet announced he will be covering for Stinchfield, which The Wrap reported.

“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” Stinchfield had said, as Media Matters reported.

Outrage, especially from Americans who also identify as Jewish, was massive, as NCRM documented.

In March Stinchfield came under attack after claiming there was a “strong case” that President Joe Biden is “not really a Catholic.”

 

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

Newsmax Host Blasted for Antisemitic Claim That Jewish Americans’ ‘Home State’ Is Israel

Published

1 day ago

on

May 13, 2021

By

Far right wing Newsmax TV host Grant Stinchfield is under fire after delivering an antisemitic claim that Jewish Americans’ “home country” is Israel, not America.

In a segment attacking President Joe Biden for not controlling the violent attacks in the Middle East Stinchfield showed Rabbi Jacob Shmuel “Shmuley” Boteach, who was in New York City demanding Biden “show moral leadership” in the conflict.

“He talks about ‘moral courage.’ It is something sadly the Democrats do not have,” Stinchfield claimed on the same day Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney for saying Donald Trump lost a free and fair election.

“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” Stinchfield asked, as Media Matters reports.

The claim that American Jews are not Americans, or have some overriding loyalty to Israel instead of America is an anti-Semitic trope frequently spouted on the right – just as President Donald Trump did repeatedly.

No one expects American Catholics to have an allegiance to Rome, yet conservatives often speak in strong terms about American Jews, falsely believing their loyalty is to Israel and not America.

One American responded in very clear (caution: and profane) terms to Stinchfield:

Here’s how some others, including many Jewish Americans, are responding:

This article has been updated to include additional relevant tweets.

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING EXTREMISM

MAGA Students’ Attacks on LGBTQ Unity Week Met With Civil Rights Complaint Filed With Dept. of Education

Published

7 days ago

on

May 7, 2021

By

A group of high school Democrats in South Dakota have filed an official complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Dept. of Education claiming their annual Unity Week events are under a “coordinated” attack by pro-Trump MAGA supporting students, and the school administration has refused to do anything to stop the bullying and targeted harassment.

South Dakota High School Democrats, representing students at Aberdeen Central High School, charge there is a “coordinated effort by certain students to target, harass, and bully those students celebrating the week.” In their complaint they also say “racist and homophobic slurs are openly spouted” at students, and there are images of these  being spread on social media.

“They actively seek to target and harass the students while bringing their ‘religious’ and hateful beliefs to the forefront of student life,” the letter reads.

“The administration reportedly does ‘nothing’ in response to these actions,” they say, charging that the Aberdeen School District has allowed the “targeted harassment” to “go unrestrained.”

According to one student, the complaint reads, “this coordinated harassment campaign happens every year.”

NCRM has not verified any of these images below but KELO News reports Friday evening: “Social media posts from Central High School in Aberdeen are getting a lot of attention. The posts include pictures of students who appear to be against a ‘Unity Week’ the school was hosting.”

The social media posts include screenshots from Snapchat with messages against the week. One of the screenshots encourages students to carry a Bible with them around school and to not talk to anyone participating in the dress up days. It goes on to say ‘God created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve or Eve and Bri and Adam and tractor.’

Another screenshot appears to feature students holding Trump flags with expletive text over the picture that is anti-LGBTQ.

Here is one tweet that appears to represent some of what the complaint alleges:

On TikTok a video describes what LGBTQ and minority students are facing this week. The young woman, who says she is a student at Aberdeen Central High School, says some of the students participating in the unity week’s events were told to go kill themselves. Some students were pushed down stairs, and the anti-LGBTQ students “blocked the entrance to the school,” while yelling expletives.

“The school board has done nothing about this,” she says. “This is absolutely repulsive.”

@dollop.of.daisyplease don’t let this video get taken down. This needs to be heard #fyp#spreadtheword#viral#important#lgbtqplus#translivesmatter#share#blowthisup? original sound – Dollop.of.Daisy

Aberdeen News adds that the schools superintendent sent parents a letter saying appropriate disciplinary action has been taken, but refusing to say what that is, who the students are. The letter appears to suggest parents should counsel their children but the situation is over.

Based on the students’ letter and social media posts it’s clear they do not believe it is.

 

Image by GPA Photo Archive via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

