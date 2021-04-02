Connect with us

One Officer Dead After Stabbing – Suspect Dead After Capitol Police Fired Shots

Developing…

The suspect who rammed a car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol then allegedly got out and stabbed at least one police officer has died, according to MSNBC and CNN.

The acting Chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, has just announced that one of the two police officers has also died.

The suspect rammed his car into the barricade and then exited his car lunging at the officers who then shot him, the acting Chief Pittman announced.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto:

CBS News:

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.

Video: US Capitol Under ‘Lockdown’ Amid ‘Heavy Police Activity’ – ‘Helicopter Just Landed on the East Front’: Reporters

Journalists on Capitol Hill are reporting receiving a text message warning of an “external security threat,” and to stay indoors and away from windows. A police helicopter has just landed on the front lawn.

UPDATE: US Capitol Police tweet that “A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

MSNBC adds “at least one person has been shot.”

LATEST:

Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers “threw their bodies” in front of the car trying to ram the barricade.

Earlier:

Here’s Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News:

More reporters:

On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade.

Developing…

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.

News

Gaetz’s Communications Director Quits ‘Out of Principle’

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is facing a lot of trouble and he now has one more problem. Luke Ball, Gaetz’s communications director has resigned, according to multiple reports.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ball began working for Gaetz in 2018 as his scheduler and press assistant, became his press secretary, and in November of 2019 his communications director.

Gaetz, who is under DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old and for child sex trafficking, is appearing to make it sound like there was some disagreement that led to the resignation and that it was a mutual decision:

Ball was also Gaetz’s deputy campaign manager, and worked for Ron DeSantis’ election campaign.

He began his career in politics as a congressional intern.

Ball was not especially active on Twitter but he did retweet an anti-LGBTQ hate group, and he did post this a month ago:

News

Gaetz Claims $25 Million ‘Extortion Effort Against My Family’ – Denies Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Teen

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is responding to a New York Times bombshell, insisting the allegations he has been involved in a sexual relationship with a 17-year old are false and claims he is the victim of a $25 million “extortion effort.”

The New York Times Tuesday evening reported that since late last year the U.S. Dept. of Justice has been investigating the Florida Republican congressman, and reports that investigation includes possible sex-trafficking related to paying for her to travel with him.

“The allegations of sexual misconduct against me are false,” Gaetz told Axios, using a term that minimizes the report in the Times of what possible charges he might face. “They are rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million … in exchange for making this case go away.”

Gaetz claims a former DOJ employee is blackmailing him.

“The allegations against me are as searing as they are false,” Gaetz told Axios by phone. “I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy.”

Asked what the charges could relate to, Gaetz said: “I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I’ve dated. You know, I’ve paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not.”

Gaetz is not married but his Twitter bio reads: “Florida man. Fiancé. Firebrand. America First.” He proposed on December 30 “to his girlfriend, 26-year-old Ginger Luckey, the sister of Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey,” a major GOP donor.

He describes himself as father to his former girlfriend’s brother, Nestor Galbán, although they are not related by blood or marriage.

 

 

