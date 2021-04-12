WHITE SUPREMACISM
Tucker Carlson Blasted for ‘Straight Up Nazism’ After His Latest Defense of White Supremacy
On Monday evening, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson veered into hardline racism during his program, saying that Democrats agenda is to “change the population of the country” in order to allow themselves to set policy permanently — an overt nod to the white nationalist “great replacement” conspiracy theory.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has demanded Fox News fire Carlson.
“It is the secret to the entire immigration debate,” said Carlson. “Demographic change is the key to the Democratic Party’s political ambitions.”
Carlson, who has repeatedly espoused similar views on his program including openly questioning the idea that diversity “is our strength” and that immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier,” triggered a fresh wave of fury from commenters on social media.
I know we throw around the phrase “tucker Carlson is a white supremacist” but tucker Carlson is a White supremacist.
pic.twitter.com/yxeqsp0JnJ
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 13, 2021
this might as well be part of the intro seminar at a neo-nazi rally pic.twitter.com/sdsHuRB7lw
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 13, 2021
This is straight up Nazism.
And in true white supremacist fashion, Tucker Carlson tries to turn the tables and gaslight, suggesting that those calling out this white supremacy are the real problem. https://t.co/RXNzzKUWow
— Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) April 13, 2021
Forget dog whistle. This pile of rotten cottage cheese brought out the fucking racist megaphone. https://t.co/1oNoIlWt96
— Red Panda a librarian costume 😺🐼︽✵︽ (@yttric) April 13, 2021
"They're no longer trying to win you over with their program" says white man to nation whose majority approves of the program and the president. https://t.co/sC0UAx44cM
— D.S. BE KIND Hardy (@dshardy) April 13, 2021
Tucker moves further and further into white supremacy as time goes on.@FoxNews is the white supremacist network. Not really surprising but very disappointing we still have garbage like this around to scare his viewers into hating others through fear. https://t.co/z94vBw98ZZ
— Kris Siegel (@KrisSiegel) April 13, 2021
This is 100% a flip of the 2012 post mortem on why GQP can’t win Bc there’s not enough old white men. https://t.co/RWg1Um4z9v
— Righteous Babe (@RighteousBabe4) April 13, 2021
Fox "News" needs to rename Tucker's show to "The Tucker Carlson's White is Right" Show. https://t.co/G2DABJtIox
— DorindaAVYS (@AvysDorinda) April 13, 2021
Is speaking the truth just throwing around a statement? https://t.co/g0s758Hquq
— Redneck JoshRandal (@oleman2200_josh) April 13, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
WHITE SUPREMACISM
Anti-Defamation League Chief Says Tucker Carlson ‘Must Go’ After Endorsing Neo-Nazi Conspiracy Theory
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday endorsed the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that’s been used by white supremacists as justification to commit mass murder.
During his show, Carlson claimed it was “true” that “the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate” with “new people, more obedient voters from the Third World.”
Responding to this, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called on Fox News to fire Carlson for his most overt embrace yet of white nationalist rhetoric.
“‘Replacement theory’ is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter. “It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go.”
Although Carlson claims that he is not a neo-Nazi, actual neo-Nazis frequently praise and cite his show, and Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin has described Carlson as “literally our greatest ally.”
.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites.
It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh.
Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021
WHITE SUPREMACISM
‘Just Wipe It All Away’: Stephen Miller Freaks Out on Fox News Over Biden Undoing Trump’s Legacy
Former White House adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday expressed dismay at President Joe Biden’s effort to dismantle parts of former President Donald Trump’s legacy.
“My next guest also believes Biden’s policies will destroy our democracy,” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced in her introduction of Miller.
“President Biden has already issued an astonishing number executive orders and actions in his first period of days, over 40, going around Congress, go around the legislature to unilaterally implement his own policy,” Miller said. “Even when that policy is flatly contradicted by duly enacted federal law.”
Miller accused Biden of trying to “end all immigration enforcement in America” and rejected a move to enact racial justice training.
He alleged that the racial training is “race-based discrimination that’s flatly illegal.”
“Again and again and again, we’ve seen executive actions that aren’t just bad policy, but aren’t lawful,” he asserted. “The fundamental question is this. What the point of having a Congress, a House, a Senate, committees going through detailed deliberations to pass federal laws where you debate every sentence, every comma, every paragraph if a president can come in an just wipe it all away and decide for himself what the law is?”
“That’s why I began the show with the king rules,” Bartiromo said. “Because that’s what a king does. That’s what a dictator does.”
“Once a law is passed, once a law is enacted, a future president can’t come in and delete whole or entire — whole portions or very large portions or any portion of that law!” Miller insisted. “If that was the case then what is the point? What is the point of spending years debating, deliberating, discussing, trading, reconciling — everything that goes into the legislative process?”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Mulvaney: ‘The President Is Not a White Supremacist’
Mick Mulvaney, the Acting White House Chief of Staff, claimed on Fox News Sunday that President Trump is not a white supremacist.
Host Chris Wallace noted that some critics claim that the president “has contributed to an anti-Muslim climate,” including a statement from Senator and 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand, where she said, “time and time again, this president has embraced and emboldened white supremacists—and instead of condemning racist terrorists, he covers for them.”
Time and time again, this president has embraced and emboldened white supremacists—and instead of condemning racist terrorists, he covers for them. This isn’t normal or acceptable. We have to be better than this. https://t.co/pniU3l0wte
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 15, 2019
Wallace also pointed out similarities between the New Zealand shooter’s statement about “killing invaders” and the president’s own statements the next day using framing immigrants crossing our southern border as an “invasion.”
“There’s folks that just don’t like the president and everything that goes wrong, they’re going to for a way to tie that to the president,” said Mulvaney. “It’s just absurd to say there’s a connection to being against illegal immigration and for legal immigration.”
Wallace asked Mulvaney if the president would consider speaking directly to the issue, “To the degree that there is an issue with white supremacists, white nationalists, anti-Muslim bigotry in this country — and there is an issue with that — why not deliver a speech condemning it?”
“The president is not a white supremacist,” replied Mulvaney. “I’m not sure how many times we have to say that.”
The acting chief of staff did not, however, answer the question.
Mulvaney also pushed back at comments that the New Zealand shooter was a supporter of President Trump.
While Wallace shared the shooter’s statement that he did see Trump has a “symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose,” Mulvaney was displeased that Wallace did not include the rest of the shooter’s comment where he disagreed with Trump’s policies and abilities as a leader.
“I don’t think it’s fair to cast this person as a support of Donald Trump,” said Mulvaney.
View the exchange below:
Image via screen capture from video source.
Trending
- 'BURROWING'3 days ago
‘Red Flag’: Experts Warn After Dozens of Trump Appointees Sought Federal Gov’t. Jobs – and Were Approved Before Biden Inauguration
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Ex-RNC Head Drops the Hammer on ‘Crazy as Hell’ Marjorie Taylor Greene in MSNBC Tirade
- News2 days ago
Watch: CNN Interview With Trump Supporter Who Is Clearly Divorced From Reality
- FIRED BECAUSE VIDEO WENT VIRAL12 hours ago
Internet Explodes After Cop Who Pepper Sprayed Black Army Lieutenant Finally Fired: ‘He Should Be Indicted’
- News15 hours ago
‘Dumber Than a Jar of Paste’: Senator Mocked and Slammed for Complaining Biden Not Tweeting Enough
- 'INSURRECTION PARTICIPATION TROPHY'14 hours ago
‘Treason Trophy’: Trump and GOP Mocked for Making Up ‘Champion for Freedom’ Award for Ex-President
- News16 hours ago
Scandal-Plagued Matt Gaetz Wanted a Meeting With Trump at Mar-a-Lago – but Got Denied: CNN
- News10 hours ago
Police Chief Says Minnesota Cop Who Shot and Killed 20-Year Old Daunte Wright Thought She Was Using a Taser