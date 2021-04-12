Tucker Carlson Blasted for ‘Straight Up Nazism’ After His Latest Defense of White Supremacy

On Monday evening, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson veered into hardline racism during his program, saying that Democrats agenda is to “change the population of the country” in order to allow themselves to set policy permanently — an overt nod to the white nationalist “great replacement” conspiracy theory.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has demanded Fox News fire Carlson.

“It is the secret to the entire immigration debate,” said Carlson. “Demographic change is the key to the Democratic Party’s political ambitions.”

Carlson, who has repeatedly espoused similar views on his program including openly questioning the idea that diversity “is our strength” and that immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier,” triggered a fresh wave of fury from commenters on social media.

I know we throw around the phrase “tucker Carlson is a white supremacist” but tucker Carlson is a White supremacist.

pic.twitter.com/yxeqsp0JnJ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 13, 2021

this might as well be part of the intro seminar at a neo-nazi rally pic.twitter.com/sdsHuRB7lw — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 13, 2021

This is straight up Nazism. And in true white supremacist fashion, Tucker Carlson tries to turn the tables and gaslight, suggesting that those calling out this white supremacy are the real problem. https://t.co/RXNzzKUWow — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) April 13, 2021

Forget dog whistle. This pile of rotten cottage cheese brought out the fucking racist megaphone. https://t.co/1oNoIlWt96 — Red Panda a librarian costume 😺🐼︽✵︽ (@yttric) April 13, 2021

"They're no longer trying to win you over with their program" says white man to nation whose majority approves of the program and the president. https://t.co/sC0UAx44cM — D.S. BE KIND Hardy (@dshardy) April 13, 2021

Tucker moves further and further into white supremacy as time goes on.@FoxNews is the white supremacist network. Not really surprising but very disappointing we still have garbage like this around to scare his viewers into hating others through fear. https://t.co/z94vBw98ZZ — Kris Siegel (@KrisSiegel) April 13, 2021

This is 100% a flip of the 2012 post mortem on why GQP can’t win Bc there’s not enough old white men. https://t.co/RWg1Um4z9v — Righteous Babe (@RighteousBabe4) April 13, 2021

Fox "News" needs to rename Tucker's show to "The Tucker Carlson's White is Right" Show. https://t.co/G2DABJtIox — DorindaAVYS (@AvysDorinda) April 13, 2021