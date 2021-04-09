WHITE SUPREMACISM
Anti-Defamation League Chief Says Tucker Carlson ‘Must Go’ After Endorsing Neo-Nazi Conspiracy Theory
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday endorsed the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that’s been used by white supremacists as justification to commit mass murder.
During his show, Carlson claimed it was “true” that “the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate” with “new people, more obedient voters from the Third World.”
Responding to this, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called on Fox News to fire Carlson for his most overt embrace yet of white nationalist rhetoric.
“‘Replacement theory’ is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter. “It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go.”
Although Carlson claims that he is not a neo-Nazi, actual neo-Nazis frequently praise and cite his show, and Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin has described Carlson as “literally our greatest ally.”
‘Just Wipe It All Away’: Stephen Miller Freaks Out on Fox News Over Biden Undoing Trump’s Legacy
Former White House adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday expressed dismay at President Joe Biden’s effort to dismantle parts of former President Donald Trump’s legacy.
“My next guest also believes Biden’s policies will destroy our democracy,” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced in her introduction of Miller.
“President Biden has already issued an astonishing number executive orders and actions in his first period of days, over 40, going around Congress, go around the legislature to unilaterally implement his own policy,” Miller said. “Even when that policy is flatly contradicted by duly enacted federal law.”
Miller accused Biden of trying to “end all immigration enforcement in America” and rejected a move to enact racial justice training.
He alleged that the racial training is “race-based discrimination that’s flatly illegal.”
“Again and again and again, we’ve seen executive actions that aren’t just bad policy, but aren’t lawful,” he asserted. “The fundamental question is this. What the point of having a Congress, a House, a Senate, committees going through detailed deliberations to pass federal laws where you debate every sentence, every comma, every paragraph if a president can come in an just wipe it all away and decide for himself what the law is?”
“That’s why I began the show with the king rules,” Bartiromo said. “Because that’s what a king does. That’s what a dictator does.”
“Once a law is passed, once a law is enacted, a future president can’t come in and delete whole or entire — whole portions or very large portions or any portion of that law!” Miller insisted. “If that was the case then what is the point? What is the point of spending years debating, deliberating, discussing, trading, reconciling — everything that goes into the legislative process?”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Mulvaney: ‘The President Is Not a White Supremacist’
Mick Mulvaney, the Acting White House Chief of Staff, claimed on Fox News Sunday that President Trump is not a white supremacist.
Host Chris Wallace noted that some critics claim that the president “has contributed to an anti-Muslim climate,” including a statement from Senator and 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand, where she said, “time and time again, this president has embraced and emboldened white supremacists—and instead of condemning racist terrorists, he covers for them.”
Time and time again, this president has embraced and emboldened white supremacists—and instead of condemning racist terrorists, he covers for them. This isn’t normal or acceptable. We have to be better than this. https://t.co/pniU3l0wte
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 15, 2019
Wallace also pointed out similarities between the New Zealand shooter’s statement about “killing invaders” and the president’s own statements the next day using framing immigrants crossing our southern border as an “invasion.”
“There’s folks that just don’t like the president and everything that goes wrong, they’re going to for a way to tie that to the president,” said Mulvaney. “It’s just absurd to say there’s a connection to being against illegal immigration and for legal immigration.”
Wallace asked Mulvaney if the president would consider speaking directly to the issue, “To the degree that there is an issue with white supremacists, white nationalists, anti-Muslim bigotry in this country — and there is an issue with that — why not deliver a speech condemning it?”
“The president is not a white supremacist,” replied Mulvaney. “I’m not sure how many times we have to say that.”
The acting chief of staff did not, however, answer the question.
Mulvaney also pushed back at comments that the New Zealand shooter was a supporter of President Trump.
While Wallace shared the shooter’s statement that he did see Trump has a “symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose,” Mulvaney was displeased that Wallace did not include the rest of the shooter’s comment where he disagreed with Trump’s policies and abilities as a leader.
“I don’t think it’s fair to cast this person as a support of Donald Trump,” said Mulvaney.
View the exchange below:
Image via screen capture from video source.
Trump Appointee Told Veterans Affairs Diversity Chief Not to Condemn White Supremacists
In the immediate aftermath of the 2017 Charlottesville “alt-right” rally and violence that led to the killing of a young protestor, Heather Heyer, President Donald Trump blamed “many sides” for the violence. The Dept. of Veterans Affairs’ Chief Diversity Officer penned a statement condemning the extremist groups, including “white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan.”
A Trump appointee told her she couldn’t publish it.
The Washington Post reports John Ullyot, the VA’s assistant secretary for public and intergovernmental affairs, “sought to silence” Georgia Coffey, “a nationally recognized expert in workplace diversity and race relations.”
Coffey had wanted to send out the statement because many – 40 percent – of the VA’s 380,000 employees are minorities, and some had already reached out to her looking for support and guidance.
She sent Ullyot this two paragraph statement, which American Oversight, a nonprofit watchdog group, obtained. NCRM has taken a screenshot of the email from the group’s website:
Ullyot told her she was free to share her personal opinions, but sent the message she was not to condemn the extremist hate groups if speaking for the VA. He cut that section out and suggested a replacement:
The Washington Post adds that Coffey decided to post her statement to an internal Veterans’ Affairs monthly communications online newsletter.
Her statement was scrubbed from the document, and she was reportedly reprimanded.
Coffey soon “retired,” and is now the senior manager for diversity and inclusion at a top defense contractor, Lockheed Martin.
Read the full Washington Post report here.
