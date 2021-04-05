WTH?
Speculation Swirls After Gaetz Announces ‘Media Availability’ for Ex-Staffer on His ‘Recent Encounter With the FBI’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s congressional office issued a “media availability”notice for Monday at 11:00 AM CT, for a “former Gaetz staffer” to discuss a “recent encounter with the FBI.”
As many online noted, it’s strange Gaetz would use his official Congressional stationery for a non-congressional press event. The message was sent by Gaetz’s Chief of Staff from his D.C. office.
Forbes’ Andrew Solender posted the notice:
INBOX: “A former staff member for U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) will hold a media availability regarding recent encounter with the FBI.” pic.twitter.com/xhwXE6xRZS
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 4, 2021
The former staffer, as many note, appears to be Gaetz’s former Military Legislative Director, Air Force Capt. Nathan Nelson (Ret.), based on a Google search of the address listed. Nelson appeared in a 2019 “Fox & Friends” segment promoting Building Homes for Heroes.
It’s not known what Nelson, or whoever the former staffer is, will say but Gaetz has been claiming he is the victim of a $25 million extortion scheme being carried out by a former DOJ employee, and he has demanded the DOJ release “tapes” he say will prove his accusations. Any possible extortion scheme is still separate from any possible investigation into his alleged activities.
Gaetz has confirmed he is the “subject” of a DOJ investigation into a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl. That investigation allegedly also includes him possibly paying for sex with women, using cash apps and hotel ATMs to pay the women, use of an illegal drug, and child sex trafficking. He also allegedly showed nude photos of the women he was having sex with to fellow members of Congress.
Some responses:
That address is home of Nathaniel and Jennifer Nelson, both registered GOP. Until October 2020, he was employed as Gaetz’s military affairs aide.
Why is Gaetz using his official office and staff resources for this stunt to ostensibly defend him?
— Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) April 5, 2021
A former staff member using Gaetz’ letterhead? For an event at a home in a residential neighborhood in Florida instead of in DC? Doesn’t this have to be a staged event for the purpose of propping up/ defending Gaetz?
— Alan Hoch (@AlanDHoch) April 5, 2021
Same vibe https://t.co/2crQewVEcU pic.twitter.com/qLDr8sgFz2
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 5, 2021
The FBI totally loves if you have a press conference about their interview with you, I’m sure.
This sounds like *such* a fascinating plan. https://t.co/n5ZT0ay1iO
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 5, 2021
This sounds, dare I say, juicy. https://t.co/gDWFVBdBuT
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 4, 2021
It’s gonna be Jacob Wohl, isn’t it. https://t.co/ay2M9QfhiJ
— watertigernyc (@watertigernyc) April 4, 2021
Is this another 4 Seasons Total Landscaping?
— $3.50 (@zLochnerMonster) April 5, 2021
Shady AF. https://t.co/OCwl8qvxfR
— Jen Hansen 🏳️🌈 (@jenhansen31) April 5, 2021
A former staffer?🤔
On Gaetz letterhead? https://t.co/NB650wFLmV
— YpsiGal🇺🇸 (@YpsiGal) April 4, 2021
The address comes back to Nathan Nelson, for Gaetz mil affairs dir: https://t.co/2xKW2sM4gP who was apparently given the house after being wounded in combat: https://t.co/u9PJbilCaN
— S 😷💉 (@vidiot_) April 4, 2021
Ok, so this ~former~ Gaetz staff member’s media avail is announced on @RepMattGaetz letterhead, which means this is just Gaetz attempting to control the narrative by having an ally do some spin for him.
I don’t think it will be successful. https://t.co/MnoScauasL
— Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) April 5, 2021
My thoughts exactly
— Brenda Lynn 💙🍁💙 (@Brenda36792138) April 5, 2021
Probably because it’s a former staffer who is willing to lie or spin their encounter with the FBI in his favor. Basically to try to take control of the story and get his followers to not trust anything that comes out.
— J How (@Jhowe) April 4, 2021
FWIW – the investigation into a possible extortion scheme is entirely separate from the investigation into Gaetz’s actions, allegedly child sex trafficking and other crimes including the use of campaign funds to pay for prostitutes, etc.
— Hillary (Treason–now with foam pillows) Hillarious (@HHillarious) April 5, 2021
Listen: My Pillow CEO in Off-the-Rails Interview Says Twitter Was ‘Running’ His Account After Suspending Him
‘Penal Code 601 of the Twitter Code’
Mike Lindell, the pro-Trump founder and CEO of My Pillow who falsely claims Trump won re-election got permanently booted off Twitter Tuesday night for spreading lies about the election, but in an off-the-rails interview on WABC radio Wednesday Lindell claimed that Twitter was “running” his account days earlier, the first time he was suspended.
“Well I’ve been fighting Jack Dorsey and Twitter and Facebook and you wouldn’t believe that about two weeks ago, or three weeks ago when I, when they had that new evidence of the [voting] machine fraud, I put that up on Twitter,” Lindell told the “Bernie & Sid” show.
(There was no voting machine fraud.)
“Now they took my Twitter down there for about seven or about 12 hours, when it came down I put it up again. And this time, I want everyone to listen to this, they took my Twitter, or they took me off of Twitter, but they left my account up there and they were running it, they, they were, they were running it, was, my friends are going, ‘Mike, Are you on, are you still up on Twitter?’ I go, ‘yeah but I can’t control it,’ they were liking things and and tagging things that weren’t me that’s where my friends.”
“They would retweet things under my name. And they would retweet things so they wouldn’t type things under, but they and then I tried to take stuff down, and I got a letter from Twitter Germany, I said, or was the email, and it said, ‘You are not allowed to take this down. Penal Code 601 of the Twitter code,’ I said, ‘what is going on?”
Less than two weeks ago the internet exploded when Lindell was photographed walking into the White House with notes that appeared to mention “martial law” and the “Insurrection Act.”
Listen:
In First Interview Since Loss, Trump Goes Off the Rails and Suggests FBI Is ‘Involved’ in Stealing Election
In his first interview since losing to President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump repeated false claims about voter fraud and suggested that the FBI was “involved” in stealing the election.
Trump made the claims while speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
“They send millions and millions and millions of mail-in ballots,” Trump opined. “I’m sure you know people that got two, three, four — because I do. They got four ballots. They got one at a country home. Dead people were seeing ballots. But even worse, dead people were applying to get a ballot. They were making applications to get ballots. Many. And we’re not talking about 10 people, we’re talking — there are a lot of dead people that so-called voted this election.”
“This is total fraud,” he continued. “And how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know, maybe they’re involved. But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud.”
Trump also suggested that the judicial system had been rigged against him.
“We go to judges and people don’t want to get involved,” Trump remarked to Bartiromo. “The media doesn’t even want to cover it. I mean, you’re doing something. You’re actually very brave.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘Make America 1950 Again’: Trump Mocked for Final Pitch to ‘Suburban Women’ on ‘Getting Husbands Back to Work’
“Free Subscriptions to Good Housekeeping”
President Donald Trump is doing three rallies a day in the final week before Election Day, and he’s finalizing his closing message. Trump is desperately trying to get back a demographic he lost: those he calls “suburban women” – the same group of voters he earlier called “suburban housewives.”
By all accounts he’s under a curious belief that in 2020 women stay in the home and men go out to work – which may explain one of the reasons he lost them.
On Tuesday Trump telegraphed that strange concept when he told voters his own daughter, whose been granted the title Senior Advisor to the President, would “be very happy being at home with the kids.” He added, “but we’ve got her working.”
Later on Tuesday Trump told his “suburban women” not to worry, “we’re getting your husbands back to work.”
They are remarks straight out of the 1950’s, or perhaps an episode of “Mad Men.”
Trump: We’re getting your husbands back to work pic.twitter.com/MOHh0d1Vu7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020
Many responded with charges of misogyny and outrage.
Oh how delightful!!
Now we can finally afford that fancy dishwashing machine I’ve been eyeing up in that store window for all these months.
I must dash as my darling’s martini won’t stir itself, and I look quite a fright in this house dress of mine.
And dinner must be at 5 sharp.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 27, 2020
Suburban women want jobs.
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 27, 2020
Hmmmmm let me just go through my Suburban Woman Checklist:
1. "Please like me"
2. "I saved your neighborhood" from "the projects" & "Cory Booker"
3. "Suburban housewives"
4. "Getting your husbands back to work"
5. Years of bigotry, bullying, & bumbling
no thank you
bye now https://t.co/BQmN8EZhG6
— Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) October 27, 2020
America's labor force includes about 80 million women https://t.co/35Z4k3Kq7s
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 27, 2020
It’s the 1950’s at this rally pic.twitter.com/bks92uHYZZ
— J Rein (@JoshReinking) October 27, 2020
Make America 1950 again. https://t.co/vXROb9rEVv
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 27, 2020
As a woman that’s so insulting . My mother worked, her mother worked, both of their husbands worked ,and all of my siblings and their husbands work or worked,no matter what sex they are. The only reason anybody’s out of a job now is because of him. Period
— Ellemnopas1 (@Ellemnopas1) October 27, 2020
What century is this?
— Sharon Nelson (@capo4sgn) October 27, 2020
To win the suburban women vote, he'll be giving out free subscriptions to Good Housekeeping. https://t.co/m0Z6uwwwjt
— David Knowles (@writerknowles) October 27, 2020
because all women are housewives https://t.co/9sCdOZri0l
— The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) October 27, 2020
Rip Van Womanizer strikes again. https://t.co/jBu5IdTh8A
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 27, 2020
Like when Phyllis Schlafly would start a meeting with, "Thanks to my husband for letting me be here." https://t.co/fAtGrBUayN
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 27, 2020
I can't imagine why he's so unpopular with women https://t.co/EIQX1fKk77
— ?spooky rachel @ homefest? (@rachel_garniss) October 27, 2020
Misogynistic much ???#Trump#Lansing#Michigan https://t.co/NhQrBXw0At
— and the livin's easy (@madamyez) October 27, 2020
Do…. "suburban women"…. not… work? Because… I live in the suburbs and…. I work. Am I doing it wrong? Was there a memo? https://t.co/Bcec1iXr0s
— April (@ReignOfApril) October 27, 2020
