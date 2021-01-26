Listen: My Pillow CEO in Off-the-Rails Interview Says Twitter Was ‘Running’ His Account After Suspending Him

‘Penal Code 601 of the Twitter Code’

Mike Lindell, the pro-Trump founder and CEO of My Pillow who falsely claims Trump won re-election got permanently booted off Twitter Tuesday night for spreading lies about the election, but in an off-the-rails interview on WABC radio Wednesday Lindell claimed that Twitter was “running” his account days earlier, the first time he was suspended.

“Well I’ve been fighting Jack Dorsey and Twitter and Facebook and you wouldn’t believe that about two weeks ago, or three weeks ago when I, when they had that new evidence of the [voting] machine fraud, I put that up on Twitter,” Lindell told the “Bernie & Sid” show.

(There was no voting machine fraud.)

“Now they took my Twitter down there for about seven or about 12 hours, when it came down I put it up again. And this time, I want everyone to listen to this, they took my Twitter, or they took me off of Twitter, but they left my account up there and they were running it, they, they were, they were running it, was, my friends are going, ‘Mike, Are you on, are you still up on Twitter?’ I go, ‘yeah but I can’t control it,’ they were liking things and and tagging things that weren’t me that’s where my friends.”

“They would retweet things under my name. And they would retweet things so they wouldn’t type things under, but they and then I tried to take stuff down, and I got a letter from Twitter Germany, I said, or was the email, and it said, ‘You are not allowed to take this down. Penal Code 601 of the Twitter code,’ I said, ‘what is going on?”

Less than two weeks ago the internet exploded when Lindell was photographed walking into the White House with notes that appeared to mention “martial law” and the “Insurrection Act.”

Listen: