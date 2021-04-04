ANALYSIS
Here Is What Matt Gaetz Should Fear the Most as Feds Investigate Sex Trafficking Accusations: Ex-US Attorney
Appearing on MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance claimed the one thing that should keep Rep. Matt Gaetz (R- FL) up at night is if his close associate implicated in possible sex trafficking with him will flip on him in order to avoid a longer prison term.
According to Vance, Gaetz’s friend Joel Greenberg is facing a slew of charges that would make him amenable to prosecutors looking to indict the sitting GOP congressman.
‘”So at the moment, Joel Greenberg is charged with somewhere higher than 30 offenses, felonies right now,” host Velshi began. “What do you think is happening right now? Is this an effort to put pressure on Greenberg to provide testimony or evidence against Gaetz?”
“Right now, it looks like Greenberg is the more culpable of the two,” Vance replied. “He was involved in a great deal of conduct over a sustained period of time: false IDs, the trafficking issues, the sort of run-of-the-mill public corruption that someone at his level might engage in.”
“It is possible, though, that if he’s convicted at trial, in an effort to help himself and spend less time in prison, he might be convinced to cooperate against Gaetz and I expect that is one of the hammers prosecutors have over Gaetz’s head right now,” she added.
Watch below:
ANALYSIS
Republicans Are Prepared to Dump ‘Skeevy Florida Bro’ Matt Gaetz as He Becomes ‘Terminally Toxic’: MSNBC’s Heilemann
MSNBC” Morning Joe” regular John Heilemann claimed on Friday morning that the political career of Rep. Mat Gaetz (R-FL) is likely over as fellow Republicans realize that he is “terminally toxic'” and can only damage them personally and the party from this point forward.
Gaetz, who appears to be facing a multitude of federal and state inquiries into possible sex trafficking and paying for sex, is being buffeted by new revelations almost hourly since the news the Justice Department is investigating him leaked on Tuesday.
According to the MSNBC guest, Gaetz’s time in politics will soon be over when he can’t find colleagues to defend him.
“We are now learning that this Florida bro, basically, you know, turns out, who’s running around with an indicted sex trafficker and has been walking around apparently showing his best pictures off his phone to his friends on the House floor of his sexual — I don’t want to call them conquests. –if you’re paying for them they’re not conquests, right?” he explained. ” So it turns out, by everything we’re hearing now, he’s skeevy.”
“I think it matters if there’s a federal charge — a sex trafficking charge, that matters,” he continued. “Regardless whether charges are brought now, I think he, the floodgates are now open and on a political level, a lot of members of Congress in the Republican Party who even if they have saddled up to Trump, even if they accepted Donald Trump, even if they got in bed with the fleas of Donald Trump, they are looking — looked at people like Matt Gaetz and said, ‘man, this is a stinky pile that we’re stuck with here.'”
“This is an opportunity for Republicans, I think right now, and in a self-interested way, to be like, let’s get away from that and let’s take some kind of a purely cynical public relations-driven approach, which is like, get on our high horse,” Heilemann added. “No moral standing to take this position, by the way, but to throw Matt Gaetz over the side will make them feel better and they think give them some kind of credibility for having walked away from someone who is clearly, like I said, at this point, I think terminally toxic.”
ANALYSIS
‘My God’: Former White House Lawyer Says ‘Donald Trump Is in Serious Trouble’ With New Lawsuit
Former acting White House Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that the new lawsuit in Washington, D.C. court saying former President Donald Trump is to blame for the deaths of officers attacked at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
While Trump escaped being held accountable by the U.S. Senate, things are getting worse. In the lawsuit, details walk through how the president’s supporters attacked, beat, and sprayed police officers. One officer died as a direct result of the attack on that day, and two other officers killed themselves in the days following the attack.
Trump attempted to rewrite what happened during a Fox News call-in over the weekend. In the call, Trump claimed that his supporters were hugging and kissing police officers. It contrasts with what was witnessed in every video taken at the scene by the attackers and security cameras.
“This is what the complaint said today: ‘The officer attacked relentlessly, bleeding from a cut less than an inch from the eye, cuts, and abrasions on the face and hands and his body was pinned against a large metal door fending off attacks,'” Katyal read. “So when Donald Trump said they were kissing and hugging the guards, my God.”
Wallace read more from the complaint:
“For several hours after the mob stormed the Capitol, Trump had the continuing ability to issue statements through traditional and social media but refused,” the lawsuit says. “Refused to communicate anything to the followers that might discourage the assault and battery. Trump thereby ratified the conduct of the followers and ensured that the assaults on the officers last much longer, worsening the injuries of the plaintiffs and other officers. Late in the afternoon, Trump ratified the conduct, and again said that the election had been stolen by fraud and by announcing support, praise and love for his followers.”
Wallace wondered if this put Trump in more significant legal trouble now.
“Absolutely,” he agreed. “If you could short Donald Trump right now it would be a good time to do so. Everything you’re saying, Nicolle, is absolutely right. This, in conjunction with new developments going on in New York, with respect to Weissberg and the like. Donald Trump is in serious trouble. The difference between now and the past is that the Republican Party and senior officials are inviting the trouble and saying there’s merit to it.”
See the full discussion below:
absolutely.
ANALYSIS
Expert Explains How Dems Just Brilliantly Forced Trump to Respond Under Oath for the Capitol Riot
On MSNBC Saturday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance outlined the legal problems that the new civil suits against former President Donald Trump will create for him.
“These civil cases are a very interesting aspect of the search for accountability,” said Vance. “We’ve seen the flawed impeachment procedure, which failed to hold him accountable despite evidence. We’re looking at the criminal process and criminal investigations ongoing, too early to conclude whether that would ultimately reach former President Trump and his inner circle. These civil cases are a direct and potentially more quick route for the American people to gain the truth.”
“Representative [Eric] Swalwell’s complaint is particularly interesting because it raises claims under the Ku Klux Klan Act, which talks about interference with Congress’ performance of official duties, and files suit in his individual capacity, arguing interference and interference with his well-being and the well-being of others,” said Vance. “Only one of the claims in this complaint have to survive a motion to dismiss, an early preliminary motion that the defendants will file in order to begin the discovery process, and that’s part of the legal proceedings in the civil case where a litigant like Representative Swalwell has the ability to take depositions to ask for documents where there’s actually an obligation that the defendants respond under oath.”
“This could get interesting relatively quickly,” concluded Vance, although she added, “It’s too early, I think, to assess whether the suit has a chance of success on the merits.”
Watch below:
Image via Shutterstock
