AYKM?
Gaetz Gets Summit Speaking Slot at Trump Club Hosted by Group That Held Pre-Insurrection Rally
Embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appears to be getting some support from the Trump camp and from the far right Trump-aligned group that hosted the January 6 pre-insurrection rally where the former president ginned up the MAGA marchers who stormed the Capitol.
“Join me at Trump Doral Friday!” Gaetz tweeted Tuesday. “Thank you to ‘Women for America First’ for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”
Gaetz will be speaking at this weekend’s Save America Summit, hosted by Women for America First, a group founded by far right political (and former Tea Party) activist Amy Kremer.
The event will be held at the Trump National Doral in Miami.
Ticket prices vary from $500 to $5000 but those who want to see Gaetz speak Saturday have to pony up an extra $500 for the “BBQ, Boots & Bluegrass” shindig with “Keynote Speaker Congressman Matt Gaetz.”
“We are not going to sit back and let the Left define who we are and what we stand for in 2021,” the Summit’s website reads. “Our nation is at a tipping point. If we want to SAVE AMERICA and our freedom, it’s time to fight back. It’s time to stop looking in our rearview mirror and start looking forward.”
Join me at Trump Doral Friday!
Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation. https://t.co/FxkgaZqeC8
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 6, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AYKM?
Tucker Carlson Compares Asian-American Senator to the KKK in Unhinged Rant
Earlier in the week, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), frustrated at the relative lack of Asian-Americans in senior positions in the Biden administration, threatened to vote down non-diverse nominees until she got an assurance of better representation in the executive branch. Ultimately, President Joe Biden promised her he would address the problem, and she dropped her objection.
But to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — who perpetually sees any attempt to center people of color as an attack on America — this whole episode was something far more sinister. It was, in his view, a plot to oppress white people, as evil as the white supremacist terrorism of the Ku Klux Klan.
“Robert Byrd was the Tammy Duckworth of his day,” said Carlson. “Quote, ‘I shall never fight in the armed forces with a Negro by my side,’ Byrd wrote, amazingly. ‘Rather, I should die a thousand times and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt, never to rise again, than to see this beloved land be degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.’ That’s real. Robert Byrd wrote that. At the time he did write it, Robert Byrd was working as a recruiter for the Ku Klux Klan, which was very much the Yale University of the time, a source of so much poison in our society.”
Republicans have commonly invoked Byrd, who went on to become a Democratic senator in senior leadership, to absolve themselves of their modern support for racially discriminatory policies, although it is worth noting that Byrd went on to renounce his segregationist past, supported Black voting rights, and died with honors from the NAACP.
Watch below:
Tucker Carlson says Sen. Tammy Duckworth is a modern Robert Byrd, compares her to a KKK member. pic.twitter.com/cmWGCZHf3U
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 25, 2021
AYKM?
Blackburn: Equality Is ‘Constitutional Guarantee’ and I Oppose ‘Regressive’ LGBTQ Equality Act
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) attacked the LGBTQ Equality Act on Wednesday, wrongly claiming it “regressive,” harms women, sets back women’s rights, and suggested that because the Constitution already offers “equality” there’s no reason to enact this legislation.
Blackburn, a far right Republican who very closely aligned herself with now-former President Donald Trump and to this day continues to defend him, began her remarks to the Judiciary Committee by claiming she shares “great compassion for anyone who feels diminishment or discrimination.”
“I believe that all people should be treated with dignity and respect,” Blackburn continued, despite having a long history of public statements and especially tweets that suggest otherwise.
The left are the real culprits perpetrating a double standard for women in this country.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 14, 2020
Make no mistake: given the chance, the radical left will pack the courts.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 9, 2020
Next week, proven liar Adam Schiff should be the first witness to testify in public.
He must answer if his committee improperly coordinated with the “whistleblower” to take down @realDonaldTrump.
Schiff’s basement hasn’t been transparent. https://t.co/D9BtjJIpZX
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 6, 2019
Blackburn went on to say, that everyone “should be treated equally, this is a constitutional guarantee in here in the United States women have fought hard for equal treatment. The Equality Act is drafted undermines the fight.”
Watch:
AYKM?
Cruz Flayed for Mocking AOC for Fearing for Her Life – After She Raised $5 Million for Texas Storm Victims
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) delivered what many are calling “unhinged” remarks at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday.
During his speech he once again appeared to try to incite an insurrection, attacked President Joe Biden, screamed for over a minute, closed his speech by yelling at the top of his lungs, “Freedom!” and mocked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who raised over $5 million for Texas storm victims – Cruz’s constituents who literally struggled to stay alive in sub-freezing temperates for days without power or water while he vacationed in Cancun.
Cruz name-checked William Wallace, who was portrayed by Mel Gibson in the film “Braveheart.” Wallace was a leader in the First War of Scottish Independence, and was put to death for treason. Gibson’s character been described as a “nationalist guerrilla leader” in the film, so it’s unclear why Cruz would be promoting him, given America faced an attempted coup last month.
“There is a natural pendulum to politics and the country will come back to sanity and mark my words, 2022 is going to be a fantastic election year, and so is 2024, as we stand together and defend liberty, defend the Constitution, defend the Bill of Rights of every American. In the immortal words of William Wallace, ‘Freedom!’” Cruz screamed.
But before he got to that point, Cruz mocked Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.
Republican Tim Miller, who worked with Republicans Voting Against Trump and appears frequently on MSNBC, put it this way:
First CPAC mention of the domestic terrorist attack on the capitol comes from Ted Cruz.
He makes fun of AOC for being scared.
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) February 26, 2021
CNN’s Jake Tapper weighed in:
“AOC is telling us she was murdered,” Cruz “jokes” to the CPAC crowd
This was 3 days after saying people shouldn’t “be assholes” (a reference to alleged friends sharing texts w reporters about Cruz family going to Cancun during the deadly storm in Texas)….
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 26, 2021
Democrats “control the White House,” and “they control every executive branch, where they control both houses of Congress,” Cruz screeched. “Bernie is wearing mittens. AOC is telling us she was ‘murdered,'” he says, mocking her for accusing him of almost having her murdered because he helped to incite the insurrection.
“And the media, desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a republican Civil War. Liberty is under assault and what are we gonna do? I’ll tell you. We will fight. Liberty,” he says, once again appearing to push for insurrection.
Watch:
Ted Cruz made fun of @AOC for being scared during the Capitol attack that he helped to incite. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/bspJ9Ndjpo
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 26, 2021
Here’s how people are responding:
NARRATOR: “@AOC raised over $5,000,000 to help the people in @tedcruz‘s state without power, food, and/or water, the same people Ted Cruz had blithely abandoned to lollygag by the pool at a foreign, luxury resort.” #BadStandupRoutines https://t.co/Wyahstsi9U
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 26, 2021
AOC raised $5M for Texas winter storm relief. She is a congresswoman from New York. Cruz left town. He should keep his pie hole closed. https://t.co/keOwfp46UA
— Lloyd Andrews (@Thunderballs2) February 26, 2021
@tedcruz
Cruz…You find what you said about AOC and Bernie funny?. You a low down, dirty, nasty, foul, and vile. It is people like you who should be put out of office. That is the White Supremacy in you. Dont worry, Democrats will continue to prevail before and after you.
— Kenneth Stanback (@StanbackKenneth) February 26, 2021
Honestly, no one listens to Ted Cruz. He has zero integrity, so we just consider the source. AOC has my thanks.
— Lyn Rising ???? (@LynStrange) February 26, 2021
Cruz hides his failure as a human by making fun or insulting others. Bottom line: he left the people of Texas to freeze and AOC raised millions to help them.
— Esther Fusco (@fusco_esther) February 26, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Fox News Pundit: It’s ‘Puritanical’ to Oppose Matt Gaetz Having Sex With Underage Girls
- OPINION1 day ago
Ex-Trump Attorney Attacks Dem Senator as a ‘Heretic’ and MSNBC Hosts ‘Who Don’t Even Pretend to Be Christians’
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Racist Much Mike?’: Huckabee Slammed for Anti-Asian and Anti-Trans Tweet Amid Rise in Violent Hate Crimes
- WTH?1 day ago
Speculation Swirls After Gaetz Announces ‘Media Availability’ for Ex-Staffer on His ‘Recent Encounter With the FBI’
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
‘60 Minutes’ Nails Ron DeSantis in Vaccine ‘Pay to Play’ — With Program Allowing the Rich to Fly in for Shots
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Here Is What Matt Gaetz Should Fear the Most as Feds Investigate Sex Trafficking Accusations: Ex-US Attorney
- 'LOOK AT HIS LITTLE WORK FROM HOME OFFICE'1 day ago
Stephen Miller Tweets Photo Bragging About ‘Terrific Meeting With President Trump!’ – Both Get Mercilessly Mocked
- CONGRATULATIONS!23 hours ago
Biden Dept. of Justice Reverses Trump Order – Declares LGBTQ Students Are Now Protected by Law