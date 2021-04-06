Gaetz Gets Summit Speaking Slot at Trump Club Hosted by Group That Held Pre-Insurrection Rally

Embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appears to be getting some support from the Trump camp and from the far right Trump-aligned group that hosted the January 6 pre-insurrection rally where the former president ginned up the MAGA marchers who stormed the Capitol.

“Join me at Trump Doral Friday!” Gaetz tweeted Tuesday. “Thank you to ‘Women for America First’ for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”

Gaetz will be speaking at this weekend’s Save America Summit, hosted by Women for America First, a group founded by far right political (and former Tea Party) activist Amy Kremer.

The event will be held at the Trump National Doral in Miami.

Ticket prices vary from $500 to $5000 but those who want to see Gaetz speak Saturday have to pony up an extra $500 for the “BBQ, Boots & Bluegrass” shindig with “Keynote Speaker Congressman Matt Gaetz.”

“We are not going to sit back and let the Left define who we are and what we stand for in 2021,” the Summit’s website reads. “Our nation is at a tipping point. If we want to SAVE AMERICA and our freedom, it’s time to fight back. It’s time to stop looking in our rearview mirror and start looking forward.”