CRIME
Charges Expected to Be Filed Against Kim Potter, Ex-Police Officer Who Shot and Killed 20-Year Old Daunte Wright
Charges are expected to be filed against Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer who shot and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright at a traffic stop on Sunday. Potter, and her police chief both resigned Tuesday afternoon.
“The Washington County Attorney says he is reviewing the Kim Potter case file Tuesday and charges are expected Wednesday,” Fox 9 reports.
KSTP confirms, reporting: “Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the Washington County Attorney’s Office is planning on charging former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Wednesday.”
At a contentious press conference Monday now-former police chief Tim Gannon told reporters Potter mistakenly shot Wright, thinking she was holding her taser instead of her handgun.
“I’m believing it to be an accidental discharge,” Gannon said.
It is not yet known what the charges will include.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Gaetz Hires Attorney ‘At the Center of the Trump Universe’ Who Sees Himself as an ‘Emergency Room Doctor’
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is lawyering up. The Florida Republican who allegedly is under DOJ investigation for possible child sex trafficking and for a possible sexual relationship with a 17 year old has hired two white collar criminal defense attorneys, including one with strong ties to Donald Trump and to the former President’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and one who represented a high-powered Democrat, according to NBC News’ Garrett Haake.
Isabelle Kirshner represented former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who was accused of physically abusing women he was romantically or sexually involved with.
Marc Mukasey for several years has represented Trump, and currently still is, according to a Yahoo News report this week.
Mukasey is the son of Michael Mukasey, the noted former federal prosecutor and Bush 43 U.S. Attorney General. A 2019 Yahoo News report by Hunter Walker and Luppe B. Luppen calls Marc Mukasey “the lawyer at the center of the Trump universe,” and says he “has long-standing professional and personal ties to Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.”
“Marc Mukasey grew up spending holidays with Giuliani and was something of an extended family member to the former New York mayor, who is also one of the president’s closest confidants,” the reports says. “Mukasey told Yahoo News he sees himself as an ’emergency room doctor’ for clients who find themselves on trial.”
Related –
‘This Detail Is Huge’: Matt Gaetz’s Venmo Receipts Are Just the Tip of the Iceberg
Mukasey has represented “a rogues’ gallery of clients linked to infamous scandals,” including “a top aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the ‘Bridgegate’ scandal. Mukasey also secured a non-prosecution agreement for a doctor who leaked confidential information to a hedge fund as as part of what the New York Times called ‘the largest insider trading scheme on record,’ and he represented Halliburton, which was contracted by BP, to work on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig prior to the disastrous oil spill disaster there.”
But among Mukasey’s most infamous clients is former Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher who was charged with ten offenses, including allegedly killing a 17-year old ISIS prisoner who was sedated, then posing with his corpse.
In addition to Trump’s attorney, Marc Mukasey, representing Gallagher, Trump personally and very publicly intervened in the legal proceedings, tweeting his support for the Navy SEAL.
Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and denies all the allegations.
NBC News reports a “spokeswoman working for Gaetz outside his congressional office, Erin Elmore of the Logan Circle Group, said Friday that he has hired attorneys to push back against the swirl of allegations.”
“Matt has always been a fighter,” Elmore told NBC News. “A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. He’s going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him. His legal team, led by Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
‘This Detail Is Huge’: Matt Gaetz’s Venmo Receipts Are Just the Tip of the Iceberg
On Thursday, following reports that the Florida tax official at the heart of the sex trafficking investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is negotiating a plea, and the revelations that Gaetz used Venmo to send $900 to that official who passed it along to three teenage girls, Daily Beast reporter Jose Pagliery walked through the implications on MSNBC.
“So in all of this, what we’ve heard is that there’s a federal investigation that extends to the congressman, right?” said Pagliery. “Key to that would be any evidence of payments that would have been made from that congressman to his friend, this tax collector in Florida. Now, what we have gotten ahold of at the Daily Beast are proof of Venmo payments that Matt Gaetz did way back in 2018 — and it’s worth telling the story. Overnight, late at night, the congressman sends two separate payments via Venmo to his friend. The first one is titled ‘test.’ The second one says ‘hit up,’ and it names a person we’ve now determined is a teenage girl.”
“This is pivotal because hours later, as we reported, Joel Greenberg turned around and made three payments totalling $900 to three women,” continued Pagliery. “This detail is huge. What we were able to find is one of those young women is now a porn star. We have not revealed her name because she was so young at the time. But what my colleague and I have been able to do is get ahold of financial payments that directly tie Matt Gaetz to Joel Greenberg, and very quickly turn around and have girls’ names on them.”
“Okay. So there’s a bunch of stuff here,” said anchor Chris Hayes. “Let me just sort of take them in turn. Obviously under the law it is illegal to pay for sex. Matt Gaetz says he has never paid for sex, right? But it doesn’t get you out of legal jeopardy if your buddy pays for sex and then you pay your buddy the same amount.”
“That’s right,” said Pagliery. “That’s part of a conspiracy. Now, what we have here, and it is worth going through the detail. We got hold of Venmo payments. As anybody who uses Venmo knows, when you pay anyone anything, you have to explain what that thing is for. We have to ask, why would a sitting congressman be making two payments, one of which says to hit up, it says ‘hit up’ and it mentions a girl’s name, a name that hours later receives money from that same person who got that money. And so that’s what we got here. We got Venmo transactions that definitively tie him to them. We have more coming because we don’t just have these financial transactions.”
Watch below:
CRIME
Attorney for Matt Gaetz’s ‘Wingman’ Facing Child Sex Trafficking Charges Calls Congressman ‘Potential Co-Defendant’
The attorney for Joel Greenberg, the former Florida tax collector who Rep. Matt Gaetz once called his “wingman,” just labeled the Republican Congressman a “potential co-defendant.” He also said, “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” and refused to answer if Greenberg introduced Gaetz to underaged girls.
Greenberg is facing 33 federal charges. Here’s a screenshot of just the beginning of prosecutors’ new charges:
On Thursday Greenberg’s attorney and federal prosecutors told a judge a plea was expected in the coming weeks. That puts a great deal of pressure on Gaetz, if Greenberg has relevant information against the Florida Republican Congressman who confirms he is under DOJ investigation.
Gaetz according to reports allegedly is being looked at for possible child sex trafficking and a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl. He also allegedly showed nude photos of people he had sex with to his colleagues on the House floor.
In 2017 Greenberg posted this photo of himself with Gaetz and now-pardoned seven-time felon Roger Stone.
Great catching up with @mattgaetz and @RogerJStoneJr pic.twitter.com/46SjAsiL42
— Joel Greenberg (@JoelGreenbergTC) July 9, 2017
Here’s Greenberg’s attorney on Thursday saying that “based on what my client knows, I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” and calling Gaetz a “potential co-defendant.”
“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.” — Fritz Scheller, attorney for Joel Greenberg, associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
(Greenberg is expected to take a plea deal with federal prosecutors in his own criminal case.) pic.twitter.com/Bz1PLWBuv4
— The Recount (@therecount) April 8, 2021
Joel Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller calls Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) a “potential co-defendant” and says “I preclude my clients from talking to them.” pic.twitter.com/uuFYWo6FPn
— The Recount (@therecount) April 8, 2021
And he refused to answer this question:
Reporter: “Did your client introduce Matt Gaetz to any underaged girls for sexual relations?”
Fritz Scheller, attorney for Joel Greenberg: pic.twitter.com/Y3qQA4468R
— The Recount (@therecount) April 8, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
