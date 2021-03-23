News
Ted Cruz Says He’s Been at ‘Too Damn Many’ Mass Shootings – Then Rages at Dems Despite His Voting Record on Guns
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared saddened then angry Tuesday morning during a Senate committee hearing when he lamented that there have been “too damn many” mass shootings, even in Texas, after a 21-year old gunman was arrested and charged with murdering 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday.
It was a speech he’s delivered before.
“We’ve had far too many tragedies in our country,” Cruz declared Tuesday morning. “Once again we wake up to a horrific act of mass murder. All of us lift up in prayer, the families, Boulder, Colorado, families in Atlanta that lost their lives, including the police officer in Boulder, Colorado. I can tell you in Texas we’ve seen far too many of these. I was in Santa Fe, the morning of that shooting. Santa Fe high school’s less than an hour from my house. I was in El Paso at the Walmart for yet another senseless mass murder. I was in Dallas where five police officers were murdered by a radical. I was in Sutherland Springs in that beautiful sanctuary where a monster murdered innocent people. I attended too damn many of these.”
“It is time for us to do something,” Cruz insisted, saying he agrees with Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. But that is where the agreement ended.
“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” he said, falsely. Mass shootings skyrocketed after Republicans refused to allow the assault weapons ban to be renewed, legislation seven out of 10 Americans, including a majority of Republicans support.
Cruz went on to attack Blumenthal, saying, “Senator Grassley and I together introduced legislation Grassley Cruz targeted at violent criminals targeted at felons targeted at fugitives targeted at those with serious mental disease to stop them from getting firearms to put them in prison, when they try to illegally buy guns.”
Cruz voted to condemn preventing social security recipients with “marked subnormal intelligence, or mental illness, incompetency, condition, or disease” from owning guns.
Cruz has voted against keeping suspected terrorists from being able to purchase guns and voted against expanding background checks. He’s voted against closing the gun show loophole.
An angry Ted Cruz says “what happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law abiding citizens.” pic.twitter.com/DXaixXxdyp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2021
He then blasted Democrats for criticizing lawmakers who offer “thoughts and prayers” while voting against gun reform:
“I don’t apologize for thoughts or prayers” — Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/ngtcNM4hOc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2021
News
Police: 10 People Shot Dead in Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting
Ten people, including a police officer, were shot dead Monday afternoon at a Boulder, Colorado King Soopers supermarket. The suspect is in custody.
Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, a 10-year veteran with the force, was shot and killed. He was the first officer to respond to the scene.
BREAKING: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold says “10 fatalities at the scene,” including officer, after grocery store shooting. https://t.co/Wlv0hSDM8l pic.twitter.com/ScEWoUQtL4
— ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: Boulder police chief gives update after deadly shooting at Colorado grocery store. https://t.co/Wlv0hSVmZT https://t.co/YF2zn6PxAn
— ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2021
“Two roommates who live near the King Soopers told The Denver Post they were at the self-checkout buying a pizza for lunch when a gunman entered the store,” the Post reports.
“He didn’t say shit,” said one of them, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid national media attention. “He just came in and started shooting.”
Police say there will be no further updates Monday night.
Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer’s actions “heroic.”
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021
News
‘Multiple Fatalities’ Including Police Officer at Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting – Streaming Video News Briefing
One police officer and possibly five other people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colorado King Soopers supermarket, according to multiple reports.
A Fox 31 live broadcast (streaming video below) stated a witness saw a man with an AR-15.
“CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket,” CNN reports. “The man had what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.”
UPDATE: At the news briefing police refused to disclose the number of fatalities, other than one police officer and confirming that there were “multiple fatalities.”
Live streaming video continues:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a live, on-air interview with former President Donald Trump announced – wrongly – the newly-sworn-in Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “has resigned.”
“It’s just happened now and I want to double-check with our producers. The DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, Mr. President,” Faulkner falsely tells Trump and Fox News viewers, asking for his “thoughts.”
“Well I’m not surprised,” Trump immediately retorts. “Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”
“Hold on,” Faulkner then says, listening to her earpiece and putting her hand up. “Let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time,” she says, pausing.
“Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened. But – and I apologize, listening to the team and you.”
Watch:
Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021
