Right Wing Pundit Hammers GOP Senate Candidate Accused of ‘Half Rape’ in Off-the-Rails Interview

Far right pundit Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday interviewed former Missouri Republican governor Eric Greitens, who was forced to resign in disgrace amid a series of sex and blackmail scandals including being accused of “half rape.” Greitens is running for a U.S. Senate seat.

“Greitens, a Republican, resigned office in 2018 in the face of multiple scandals, including allegations he had photographed a woman without her consent while she was nude, bound and blindfolded in an effort to keep her from speaking about an extramarital affair,” The Kansas City Star reports Wednesday about Hewitt’s interview. “In sworn testimony deemed credible by a GOP-led investigative committee, the woman alleged that after taking her photo Greitens forced her to perform oral sex.”

That would be an allegation of rape presumably in most states, not “half rape,” but Hewitt did not create it. The Star notes that phrase was “used by the woman’s ex-husband on an audio recording that made the allegations public.”

“They’re going to read into the record witness 1, 2, 3, and 4 in front of the Missouri legislature accusing you of ‘half rape,’ of taking photographs,” Hewitt told Greitens. “They’re going to do that. How are you going to survive that? How are you not going to be Todd Akin?”

Hewitt pounded Greitens but not from a journalistic perspective.

“You’re talking to a Republican,” Hewitt said. “I just want to win the Senate.”

“What are you going to do when the ads attack you of ‘half rape’?”

Watch: