TUCKER CARLSON IS A MISOGYNIST
Pentagon: Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Feels ‘Revulsion’ at Tucker Carlson’s Attack on Women in the Military
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is making clear how he feels about Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s attack on women, especially pregnant women, serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“The Secretary certainly shares the revulsion of so many others to what Mr. Carlson said,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Thursday, as CNN reports.
He said the U.S. Military may still have “a lot of work to do” to become “more inclusive, more respectful of everyone — especially women,” and suggested Carlson’s remarks may have been prompted by some personal shortcoming.
“We pledge to do better, and we will,” Kirby said. “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.”
On air CNN’s Barbara Starr just said the Pentagon is “really furious” about these remarks.
In remarks that just went viral Thursday morning, Carlson Tuesday attacked women serving in the armed forces, suggesting they made the entire military more “feminine,” as if that would be bad or somehow less effective or lethal.
After praising China’s military and a Chinese official who warned China’s young men are becoming too feminine, Carlson said: “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”
Secretary Austin was far from the only member of the military who took offensive with Carlson’s remarks. Many service members, including top officers, took to social media to express disgust against the attack and to praise women in the military.
Here’s but one example:
Drama TV – my response to Mr. Carlson’s comments on women in the Armed Forces. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/acix7CFLO9
— U.S. Space Command, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (@US_SpaceComCSEL) March 11, 2021
The U.S. Army offered up this response as well:
I am an American Soldier.
I am a Warrior and a member of a team.#SoldiersCreed pic.twitter.com/2wypxAciuB
— U.S. Army (@USArmy) March 11, 2021
Image: DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TRUE COLORS1 day ago
Ivanka Trump Chooses Anti-LGBTQ Prosperity Gospel ‘Charlatan’ as Partner for First Appearance Since Leaving White House
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
‘Monumental Imbecile’ Devin Nunes Mocked for Comparing Democrats to Soviet Russia
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Ted Cruz Smacked Down by Dick Durbin After Lying About LGBTQ Equality Act and ‘Religious Liberty’
- AT WHAT POINT DO WE CALL THIS RACISM AND MISOGYNY?2 days ago
Anti-Science Senator Daines Puts Hold on Deb Haaland Nomination for Interior Secretary – Comes Up With New ‘Concern’
- WHITE NATIONALISM IS HATE3 days ago
White Nationalist Congressman Tweets White Nationalist Group’s Motto in Sex Worker Meme
- REPUBLICAN EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Delays Passage of $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief After Blocking Child Abuse Legislation
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Leaked Texts Contradict DeSantis’s Claims About Vaccine Scandal
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lies Pending LGBTQ Equality Bill Has ‘Completely Canceled Women’ and ‘Destroyed Women’s Rights’