MISOGYNY

‘I Have More Masculinity in My Left Ovary’: Tucker Carlson Slammed by Military Members for Mocking Women Servicemembers

Published

on

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is under fire after declaring America’s troops have become too “feminine.”

Carlson, who never served in the military but once tried unsuccessfully to join the CIA, on Tuesday night delivered a diatribe denigrating America’s fighting forces while lauding China’s military.

“Well this tells you everything,” Carlson began, as Media Matters reports. He then compared the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and NIH Director Tony Fauci to what one Chinese official he claims called “a national masculinity crisis.”

Carlson suggested that in a remarkably short period of time, less than a year, China turned that one official’s “warning” into a massive building of naval warships, which take many years to design and build.

“Last year, we learned that China has quickly developed the world’s largest naval force. In 2015, China had 255 battleships. Now they have more than 360, and many of those ships are more capable than anything in the American naval fleet. So how are we responding to this? Well, at the White House yesterday, Joe Biden addressed it effectively. What’s the American military’s response?” Carlson said, mocking the President.

He then showed President Biden saying, “we are making good progress designing body armor that fits women properly, tailoring combat uniforms for women, creating maternity flight suits, updating requirements for their hairstyles. And some of it is going to take, you know, an intensity of purpose and initiative to really change the culture and the habits that cause women to leave the military.”

Carlson continued to mock the American military and the women who serve, some risking their very lives for his freedom to denigrate them.

“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”

Carlson’s misogynistic attacks, suggestions that women do not perform as well as men, that for some reason only men – and only “masculine” men should serve in the military, and that women in the military make our fighting forces somehow less lethal, less effective, and less “masculine” have led to outrage and anger among current and former military members.

MISOGYNY

Trump Celebrates Kavanaugh’s Confirmation by Calling Christine Blasey Ford a ‘Hoax’

Published

2 years ago

on

October 8, 2018

By

President Donald Trump on Monday insisted that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were “fabricated” and a “hoax.”

While speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Trump lashed out at the idea that Democrats could impeach Kavanaugh if the party takes control of Congress.

“They are thinking about impeaching a brilliant jurist,” Trump said. “A man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats.”

“The American public has seen this charade, has seen this dishonesty by the Democrats,” Trump added. “And when you mention impeach a justice of the United States Supreme Court… who did nothing wrong, and there was no corroboration of any kind.”

“It was all made up, it was fabricated,” the president continued. “And I think it’s really going to show you something come November 6.”

And Trump predicted that “a lot of Democrats are going to vote Republican” because Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court.

Watch the video below from CNN.

MISOGYNY

GOP Senator’s Hometown Paper Accuses Him of Having a ‘Medieval Attitude Toward All Women as Sex Objects’

Published

2 years ago

on

October 5, 2018

By

The Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board has launched what may be a historic attack on its vaunted U.S. Senator, Republican Orrin Hatch. The paper, which has the largest daily circulation in the state, is berating the longest-serving Senate Republican in history as someone who holds a “positively medieval attitude toward all women as sex objects.”

And, in its Thursday editorial, the Tribune concludes that Senator Hatch and his fellow Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, should not be allowed an opinion – and, presumably then, a vote – on who sits on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hatch was behind the despicable decision to publicly publish a letter by a former Utah weatherman and former Democratic candidate who claims the third Kavanaugh accuser told him about her “sexual preferences.” Those alleged sexual preferences, pertaining to threesomes or group sex, are held by 10 percent of women and 18 percent of men, so they are not exceptionally far from the mainstream.

It was a lurid attempt to undermine her credibility and, as the paper noted, had absolutely nothing to do with Judge Kavanaugh or her accusations against him.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee published supposedly salacious excerpts from letter, and the full letter itself, on the Committee’s official website and Hatch tweeted out the link.

The Editorial Board attacks Hatch and the Judiciary Committee Republicans, saying their behavior “is a textbook example of why more victims do not come forward.”

The paper did not stop there.

“Worse, it betrays a positively medieval attitude toward all women as sex objects who cannot be believed or taken seriously,” the Board accuses.

“The fact that no one involved in the Twitter attack on Julie Swetnick seems to see that is solid evidence that their opinion of who should and should not serve on the Supreme Court is to be ignored.”

Their opinion should be “ignored.”

If there’s any question, take a look at how Senator Hatch treated women rape survivors yesterday.

As the President pro tempore of the Senate Hatch is officially the second-most powerful U.S. Senator.

RELATED STORIES ON ORRIN HATCH:

SENIOR GOP SENATOR CONCLUDES KAVANAUGH ACCUSER MIGHT BE ‘MIXED UP’ – AFTER TALKING TO KAVANAUGH

POWERFUL JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REPUBLICAN WAVES OFF WOMEN RAPE SURVIVORS AND TELLS THEM TO ‘GROW UP’

SENATE REPUBLICANS ISSUE STATEMENT DETAILING CLAIMS ABOUT THIRD KAVANAUGH ACCUSER’S ‘SEXUAL PREFERENCES’

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

MISOGYNY

‘Loves to Bring It Down Into the Ditch’: Mika Brzezinski Blasts Trump’s ‘Vulgar’ Mocking of Christine Ford

Published

2 years ago

on

October 3, 2018

By

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski unloaded on President Donald Trump for mocking Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser during a campaign rally.

The president ridiculed allegations of attempted rape that Christine Blasey Ford made last week under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Trump supporters in Southaven, Mississippi cheered his taunts.

“This is why I said the day of the hearings that this is exactly what Donald Trump loves and wants, this type of issue, this type of problem with the Supreme Court nominee, because he loves to sow doubt in people,” Brzezinski said. “He loves to sort of shove in that vulgar disparaging angle.”

Kavanaugh’s supporters, and “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, have insisted the nominee should be presumed innocent until his guilt could be proven — but Brzezinski said the president had made a mockery of that constitutional fundamental.

“One of the cruxes of this argument is due process, and is finding out the truth and it’s something that I think good patriots, good men and women, are all struggling with, and Trump loves to bring it down into the ditch,” Brezinski said.

“He loves to disparage people and to hurt them and to bring kind of an ugly, ugly truth to this,” she added, “and that is that you could hurt people with your words, and Trump does it from the podium of the presidency. I find it to be utterly disgusting.”

