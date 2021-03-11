MISOGYNY
‘I Have More Masculinity in My Left Ovary’: Tucker Carlson Slammed by Military Members for Mocking Women Servicemembers
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is under fire after declaring America’s troops have become too “feminine.”
Carlson, who never served in the military but once tried unsuccessfully to join the CIA, on Tuesday night delivered a diatribe denigrating America’s fighting forces while lauding China’s military.
“Well this tells you everything,” Carlson began, as Media Matters reports. He then compared the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and NIH Director Tony Fauci to what one Chinese official he claims called “a national masculinity crisis.”
Carlson suggested that in a remarkably short period of time, less than a year, China turned that one official’s “warning” into a massive building of naval warships, which take many years to design and build.
“Last year, we learned that China has quickly developed the world’s largest naval force. In 2015, China had 255 battleships. Now they have more than 360, and many of those ships are more capable than anything in the American naval fleet. So how are we responding to this? Well, at the White House yesterday, Joe Biden addressed it effectively. What’s the American military’s response?” Carlson said, mocking the President.
He then showed President Biden saying, “we are making good progress designing body armor that fits women properly, tailoring combat uniforms for women, creating maternity flight suits, updating requirements for their hairstyles. And some of it is going to take, you know, an intensity of purpose and initiative to really change the culture and the habits that cause women to leave the military.”
Carlson continued to mock the American military and the women who serve, some risking their very lives for his freedom to denigrate them.
“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control, and the Pentagon is going along with this.”
Carlson’s misogynistic attacks, suggestions that women do not perform as well as men, that for some reason only men – and only “masculine” men should serve in the military, and that women in the military make our fighting forces somehow less lethal, less effective, and less “masculine” have led to outrage and anger among current and former military members.
I maintained aircraft until I went into labor, and had several supervisors who did the same before me. I have more masculinity in my left ovary than @TuckerCarlson could ever hope to have, or pass on.
— Celena Spears (@CelenaMSpears) March 10, 2021
Dear @TuckerCarlson and @FoxNews, I’m a woman who has served in the U.S. military for over a decade. I’ve deployed three times to combat zones, and have been pregnant once while in uniform.
Please explain to me how my existence is a “mockery” of the U.S. military. https://t.co/kkXW0dqNBR
— Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) March 10, 2021
Gates of Hell, sir. No shit.
— Mike Lavigne (@broadcastmike) March 11, 2021
@TuckerCarlson Unlike you, I served in the Army for 20 years including in combat alongside incredibly brave and courageous sisters.
Our Armed Forces are the most capable force in the world BECAUSE of the selfless service, sacrifice and professionalism of our women in uniform.
— Jim Gill (@jimmygill) March 11, 2021
I agree Pat . Thousands of women serve honorably every day around the globe. They are beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication. We are fortunate they serve with us. https://t.co/R4dycOXknl
— GEN Paul E. Funk II (@PaulFunk2) March 11, 2021
You wouldn’t happen to remember which branch of the military the Prince of Fishsticks served in. My mother was one of the 1st year of military WACS. Before working with the Signal Corp as a code breaker. She actually built bombs. pic.twitter.com/KbJWawD03O
— Night Mists 🇺🇸 🌜🌃🌌🌃🌛🇺🇸 (@Nitemists) March 11, 2021
3am fence guard shift at the Capitol.
Is this the “mockery” you speak of @TuckerCarlson ?
Just trying to make sure I understand the line between being part of the Nation’s defense and part of the feminization of the military. pic.twitter.com/CcTvA3wBmQ
— Silver Beaty 🇺🇲 (@SilverBeaty) March 10, 2021
I met Laura Richardson when she was a LT in Korea. She was married to my CO…and pregnant. She went on to lead an assault helicopter battalion in Iraq and now SOUTHCOM. She’s done more for our nation than @TuckerCarlson will ever possibly accomplish. https://t.co/1Imc8de09p
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 11, 2021
Hey @TuckerCarlson come say that to my face little man…
From a FEMALE Army veteran pic.twitter.com/up9swJTcSu
— Lib Lady Army Veteran😷🌊🇺🇸 (@Individual1isa1) March 11, 2021
I entered ROTC in 1973, the first your women could be in the program. That was almost 50 years ago and women have served honorable since 1776. Fox new represents a few neanderthals. Respect, young lady for your service.
— Old Saxman (@SaxmanOld) March 10, 2021
@TuckerCarlson you know who’s a mockery…YOU. I will take a pregnant female to go “WIN” the Nation’s war over you. Furthermore, what do you know about winning wars much less winning. Let’s be clear, “Women” serving in the military pregnant or not will out work you PERIOD!!! https://t.co/cLdUXkTbuc
— CSM PJ Ellis (@pjellis88) March 11, 2021
Here is a pic of my Army wife & I after a 5K near Ft Hood. I am the top overall male finisher, she is the top overall female finisher. She was also the overall top finisher & beat me by over a minute and a half. Side note: she was 12 weeks pregnant with our daughter. #soHooah pic.twitter.com/LQyisePoAZ
— CSM Rocky L. Carr (@SDDCCSM) March 11, 2021
Anyone who is openly hostile to approx 20% of the military does not, in fact, “support the troops”.
— Rebekah Sanderlin (@rsanderlin) March 10, 2021
No, he didn’t serve in the military. Tucker Carlson is an heir to the people who came up with the TV dinner (Swanson).
He & his family have been filling the disadvantaged & impoverished full of unhealthy garbage for over a goddamn century.
— johntdowney (@johntdowney) March 11, 2021
Pregnant women are serving in our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard to protect our Nation, serve Americans, and would sacrifice their lives if necessary.@TuckerCarlson didn’t, isn’t and won’t. #Faketriot
— Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) March 11, 2021
