Hitler-Praising Congresswoman’s Husband Owns Anti-Government Extremist Truck Parked Outside Capitol on Jan. 6: Report

On January 5 U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) praised Hitler as she was speaking to an anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ right wing mothers group at an event in Washington, D.C. On January 6 – the day MAGA cultists stormed the capitol in an armed insurrection – her husband, a Republican state lawmaker, parked his pickup truck, emblazoned with an anti-government extremist group’s logo, at the U.S. Capitol.

All this is according to a report at The Daily Beast, which reveals Congresswoman Miller’s husband, who is an elected member of the Illinois House of Representatives, “conceded the truck belonged to him even as he pleaded ignorance about the militia group.”

The “militia” group is the Three Percenters, one of hundreds of anti-government extremist groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. These groups promote QAnon cultism, expanding “gun rights,” and the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won re-election.

“Army friend gave me decal,” Millers husband, Chris Miller, told The Daily Beast via email. “Thought it was a cool decal. Took it off because of negative pub.”

The Beast reports Miller “says he ‘never was member’ of the militia and ‘didn’t know anything about 3% till fake news started this fake story and read about them.'”

Here’s video from Congresswoman Miller’s January 5 speech in which she praised Hitler. She later was forced to apologize after calls for her resignation.

Here is the Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) speech quoting Hitler, made just one day before the attack on the Capitol-her is the owner of the suspicious truck seen at the Capitol on 1/6: “Hitler was right about one thing, whoever has the youth has the future.” 2/ pic.twitter.com/F9V9ILqGWo — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 26, 2021

This was posted to Chris Miller’s Facebook page:

Celebrating this exceptional country with our friends and family here in Coles County and Charleston, Illinois. It was great to see everyone in Mattoon this morning!! Posted by State Representative Chris Miller – Illinois District 110 on Thursday, July 4, 2019

As The Daily Beast notes, their report is based on research from capitolhunters, a Twitter account that has been tracking down participants in the January 6 insurrection.

Here’s the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League:

Disturbing that a vehicle displaying an anti-gov’t extremist Three Percenter sticker was parked at the Capitol. It belongs to State Rep Chris Miller, husband to US Rep Mary Miller; she said at a rally, “Hitler was right on one thing.” More on this symbol: https://t.co/qCEQ2W0k0S https://t.co/Gk8EtThCjy — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 25, 2021

You can read the full report at The Daily Beast.

Image via Facebook