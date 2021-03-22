‘Multiple Fatalities’ Including Police Officer at Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting – Streaming Video News Briefing

One police officer and possibly five other people are dead after a gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colorado King Soopers supermarket, according to multiple reports.

A Fox 31 live broadcast (streaming video below) stated a witness saw a man with an AR-15.

“CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket,” CNN reports. “The man had what appears to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.”

UPDATE: At the news briefing police refused to disclose the number of fatalities, other than one police officer and confirming that there were “multiple fatalities.”

Live streaming video continues:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.