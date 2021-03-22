News
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a live, on-air interview with former President Donald Trump announced – wrongly – the newly-sworn-in Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “has resigned.”
“It’s just happened now and I want to double-check with our producers. The DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, Mr. President,” Faulkner falsely tells Trump and Fox News viewers, asking for his “thoughts.”
“Well I’m not surprised,” Trump immediately retorts. “Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”
“Hold on,” Faulkner then says, listening to her earpiece and putting her hand up. “Let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time,” she says, pausing.
“Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened. But – and I apologize, listening to the team and you.”
Watch:
Bizarre: Harris Faulkner falsely reports live on air that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, then immediately walks it back pic.twitter.com/19FxjehxzU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton for Voting Record Under Trump After He Opposes Biden Relief Checks
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday defended his decision to vote against a stimulus bill that had similar provisions to bills he supported under former President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace called out Cotton after he said that he had opposed the bill that was signed by President Joe Biden because “prisoners” could get relief checks.
Wallace noted that Cotton voted for similar COVID-19 relief bills that were signed Trump.
“But Senator, under two previous COVID relief bills that you supported and voted for and that President Trump signed, prisoners also got checks in those bills,” Wallace said.
“That was obviously never Congress’s intent,” Cotton opined. “The Trump administration, the IRS and the Treasury Department did not send checks to prisoners. Liberal advocacy groups sued to try to force that. A liberal judge said they had to.”
“This month was the first time we had a simple up or down vote on whether those checks should go to prisoners,” he added. “And the simple fact is that every Democrat voted to keep sending checks to prisoners.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
COVID Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Shuts Down Part of Trump Resort: Report
Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort and now home to former President Donald Trump, is partially shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Under his watch about 400,000 Americans died due to the coronavirus.
The Associated Press reports part of the club has been shuttered, citing “several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.”
Some workers have been quarantined and a portion of the resort has been closed down “for a short period of time.”
Trump initially refused to admit just how dangerous the virus was in public, and spent the better part of a year downplaying it, which he admitted on tape to journalist Bob Woodward.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Rooting for Putin: Gaetz Compares Russian Leader’s Demand to Debate Biden to ‘Rocky IV’ but Says US President Would Lose
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is playing oddsmaker after Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted President Joe Biden should agree to debate him “live online” in a strange attempt to continue to undermine U.S. democracy.
Gaetz, a far right lawmaker, showman, and MAGA acolyte who recently offered to quit his job of being an elected representative for the people of Florida so he could represent Donald Trump in impeachment “court,” is now betting on the Russian leader over his own American President.
“Putin and Biden, it would not end like ‘Rocky IV,’ I don’t think the American would prevail,” Gaetz gleefully told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night.
They’re rooting for Putin pic.twitter.com/WcNjxcFkLR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2021
But Gaetz, who always defends Trump and even denies the former president or his campaign had anything to do with Russia, despite reports from the US Intelligence Community, wasn’t finished attacking the Democratic President – while supporting the Russian.
Related –
Biden Trumping Putin: Apoplectic and Scorned Russian President Calls for Zoom-Style ‘Live Online’ Debate
“Obviously Vladimir Putin, effectively trolling the president United States, and I want to make sure that we are the strongest country on the international stage and it doesn’t help that Joe Biden in almost every international negotiation is conceding to these globalist entities,” Gaetz claimed, using what is a slur in conservative circles, and often an anti-Semitic one.
He went on to attack Biden’s (early) plans to raise taxes on Americans making over $400,000 as perpetrating “violence to our country.”
“And when it comes to the Harris-Biden relationship,” Gaetz concluded, “everyone in Washington knows that every time Kamala Harris shakes the hand of Joe Biden, she’s checking his pulse.”
Trending
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
WATCH: Trump Jr. Pushes Conspiracy Theory the U.S. Military Is ‘Literally Attacking American Civilians’
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Busted: Ted Cruz Caught Lying in Leaked Call About Critical Upcoming Senate Bill – Report
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Nazi’ Punches Wheelchair-Bound Man and Assaults Wife With Flagpole at ‘Freedom Rally’: Report
- News1 day ago
Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton for Voting Record Under Trump After He Opposes Biden Relief Checks
- 'A WHOLE LOT WHITER NOW'8 hours ago
‘America’s Dumbest Senator’: Ron Johnson Dragged for ‘Incredibly Ignorant’ Claim About How Greenland Got Its Name
- News6 hours ago
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS7 hours ago
Trump Targets Georgia Secretary of State by Backing Far Right Wing Congressman in Election Bid to Oust Him
- 'NOT LIKE THIS THING WASN’T READ OUT LOUD'4 hours ago
‘Knot Headed Tree Puncher’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Lie Biden COVID Relief Bill Doesn’t Include Homeless Vets