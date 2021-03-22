Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump

Fox News host Harris Faulkner in a live, on-air interview with former President Donald Trump announced – wrongly – the newly-sworn-in Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “has resigned.”

“It’s just happened now and I want to double-check with our producers. The DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned, Mr. President,” Faulkner falsely tells Trump and Fox News viewers, asking for his “thoughts.”

“Well I’m not surprised,” Trump immediately retorts. “Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”

“Hold on,” Faulkner then says, listening to her earpiece and putting her hand up. “Let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time,” she says, pausing.

“Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened. But – and I apologize, listening to the team and you.”

Watch: