MAGA Senator’s Attack on Dems’ Voting Rights Bill Backfires Spectacularly: ‘Truest Thing You Have Said All Year’

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of the most devoted acolytes of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday tried to gaslight her constituents in a lie-filled attack on the House Democrats’ bill that protects and expands voting rights.

The House passed HR1, the For the People Act, by a narrow 220-210 margin on Wednesday. It now heads to the Senate where it will face extreme opposition. The bill is extremely popular with U.S. voters, but not with GOP senators.

Blackburn in a lengthy series of tweets outright lied about what t  he legislation does and does not do, but it was her opening shot that got the attention of many, as she grossly misread the nation’s thoughts on voting rights and the 2020 election.

Despite Blackburn’s and the GOP’s lies about the election, Joe Biden was elected President in a free and fair election, more Americans from both parties voted than ever before in history, and at a higher rate than in at least a century, and it was the “most secure” U.S. election in history.

Much of this was due to states deciding to greatly expand voting by mail, with 46 percent of more than 155 million voters saying they opted to cast their ballot via the Postal Service or drop boxes.

Senator Blackburn appears to believe all this is bad for America.

She decided to lie about HR1, and bragged she will be doing everything she can to stop the bill from passing:

There’s more, but you get the picture.

Americans certainly did, mocking the far right wing Tennessee Republican. Take a look:

 

