MAGA Senator’s Attack on Dems’ Voting Rights Bill Backfires Spectacularly: ‘Truest Thing You Have Said All Year’

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of the most devoted acolytes of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday tried to gaslight her constituents in a lie-filled attack on the House Democrats’ bill that protects and expands voting rights.

The House passed HR1, the For the People Act, by a narrow 220-210 margin on Wednesday. It now heads to the Senate where it will face extreme opposition. The bill is extremely popular with U.S. voters, but not with GOP senators.

Blackburn in a lengthy series of tweets outright lied about what t he legislation does and does not do, but it was her opening shot that got the attention of many, as she grossly misread the nation’s thoughts on voting rights and the 2020 election.

Despite Blackburn’s and the GOP’s lies about the election, Joe Biden was elected President in a free and fair election, more Americans from both parties voted than ever before in history, and at a higher rate than in at least a century, and it was the “most secure” U.S. election in history.

Much of this was due to states deciding to greatly expand voting by mail, with 46 percent of more than 155 million voters saying they opted to cast their ballot via the Postal Service or drop boxes.

Senator Blackburn appears to believe all this is bad for America.

If you liked the way the 2020 elections were run, you will love HR 1 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 4, 2021

She decided to lie about HR1, and bragged she will be doing everything she can to stop the bill from passing:

The “Voting-Rights” Bill does nothing to secure elections, it only increases the possibility of election fraud.

For Democrats, it’s about power—I will be putting a hold on this legislation. 2/ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 4, 2021

HR 1 enables voter fraud by degrading the accuracy of state voter rolls. It mandates automatic registration from multiple databases not designed to protect election security. 5/ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 4, 2021

HR 1 unconstitutionally restricts the speech of civic and nonprofit organizations. 7/ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 4, 2021

There’s more, but you get the picture.

Americans certainly did, mocking the far right wing Tennessee Republican. Take a look:

Does she have any self awareness of how stupid this sounds to people who aren’t drunk on the Big Lie Kool-Aid? https://t.co/r2aeGiuk8G — Steve (@steve_seaton) March 4, 2021

I did not expect @MarshaBlackburn to fully endorse HR1. Thank you Marsha. https://t.co/ZT4jk3UqLt — Chuck Grassley’s Goat (@ChuckGoat1) March 4, 2021

This is the woman who struck down 3 election security bills AND then complained about lack of security/ transparency in the 2020 election. (Her party controlled the Senate and the Presidency. If you didn’t like it, then it’s changing…) https://t.co/aoEztqEksy — Pravduh (@Pravduh15) March 4, 2021

As William Barr found, there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. However, there was widespread voter suppression by the GOP. HRI rectifies the situation by making it more difficult for the GOP to suppress votes. — Maurice Ross (@MauriceMichael) March 4, 2021

Read: “If you don’t like the fact that Black ppl voted en masse for Democrat candidates in 2020, then don’t support HR 1.” Trump has truly emboldened these racist azz ppl. They’re saying the quiet part out loud now. https://t.co/i4xAzBpw5K — THE Twin & Hubs!💛🐝🌈✊🏾🇺🇸 (@CLE_SHONUFF) March 4, 2021

In this rambling thread held together by bullshit, @MarshaBlackburn just goes on a lying spree. I wonder if she has actually read the bill? https://t.co/iDy2Obgvq7 — Fairness Doctrine Now (@ScienceMilk) March 4, 2021

Marsha accidentally making an argument in favor of HR 1. These reactionary right wingers are so fucking stupid. https://t.co/KReJ5RRRny — Noah Body (@thecuttman) March 4, 2021

We love it. Because the GOP attorney trying to argue to the Supreme Court against it had to answer a question he couldn’t he was asked why all this was necessary.

He said the GOP can’t win without suppressing voters.

2020 was the best in terms of turn out numbers and quality https://t.co/j85bLAysmn — cathy Ann Smith2 (@cathyAnnSmith2) March 4, 2021

Hahaha, you mean the safest and most secure election in US History, as described by Republicans like Chris Krebs?! With the exception of GQP – BIG LIE, the 2020 election was fantastic!! 👍👏😂 — CK (@Kingme32) March 4, 2021

@MarshaBlackburn means, did you like the LIES told about the 2020 election? Are you for or against democracy? The @GOP lied about fraud – nothing found in multiple court cases. They want it harder to vote and they tried to throw out legal votes and electoral results…#Sedition https://t.co/wxxbjRRjuj — Lynn Dukes (@lynndukes) March 4, 2021

81+ million people were happy with how the 2020 election turned out, Marsha 😂 pic.twitter.com/7QA1YXhevs — Michael Drake (@mikedrake178) March 4, 2021

The truest thing you have said all year. https://t.co/yw9bhCaNLh — Oregon Eagle Politics 🌾🧢 🌮 (@OrgEaglePatriot) March 4, 2021

How stupid are you? There was NO FRAUD. tRump’s own election czar: “This was the most secure election in U.S. history.” trump & the rest o’ you clowns were 0 for 60 in court cases since Nov 3. Probably half of those decisions were made by Republican/trump appointed judges.🙄 — Scotty Christopher Knight (@scottycknight) March 4, 2021

There. Is. No. Mass. Voter. Fraud. Just say it: “I’m a bigot who thinks old white men should continue to tell everyone else how it’s gonna go, even though they’re terrible at it.” — Sittin’ Thinkin’ Sinnin’ Grinnin’ (@SittinThinkin) March 4, 2021

Sweet. I loved how the 2020 elections were run. It was so easy and safe to vote. Does that mean you will be voting for the bill? — Kilgore Trout (@CohibaSmkr) March 4, 2021

