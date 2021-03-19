RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Forty Texas Sheriffs Join Training Where They Are Taught to Resist State and Federal ‘Tyranny’
A few weeks ago, Right Wing Watch previewed a training session that Richard Mack and his Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association hosted at a resort near Houston on Feb. 27 and 27. Mack has since posted a video about the event in which he said, “If the spirit of freedom is in your room, the spirit of God is in your room, and that is exactly what happened.”
Mack was an organizer of the armed standoff between Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and federal officials in 2014. CSPOA teaches law enforcement officials that “the power of the sheriff even supersedes the powers of the President,” according to its website.
CSPOA’s promotional materials said the conference was an “official” Texas Commission on Law Enforcement “training event” and that sheriffs and other law enforcement officials would “receive credit for attendance.” In his recent video, Mack said that of about 200 attendees, more than 100 were public officials or former public officials, including sheriffs from Nevada, North Dakota, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Washington state—and about 40 from Texas.
Sheriffs “left that conference more converted to the holy cause of liberty, more engaged in the holy cause of liberty, and more dedicated to protecting the rights of the people in their individual counties,” Mack said.
One attendee, Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson, told the John Birch Society’s New American magazine that he had refused to enforce the state’s mask mandate and he said the CSPOA helps sheriffs who “need a mechanism to thwart tyranny.”
The New American reported that some sheriffs “heard for the first time that the so-called Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution (Article VI, Clause 2) is misinterpreted—state and county laws and superior to federal law, not the other way around, which makes the sheriff the most powerful elected official in the country.”
The New American recounted how one speaker, “noted constitutional authority and attorney KrisAnne Hall,” told Texas sheriffs that it is their duty to ignore federal gun laws. Hall is featured in the trailer for “NonCompliant,” a movie that appears to mix radical anti-government libertarianism with conservative evangelical Christianity.
Also speaking was Pam Elliot, former sheriff of Edwards County, Texas, who the Texas Observer described in a 2016 profile as prone to “power plays” and voter intimidation targeting other local officials, Democrats, and Latinos. “Edwards appears to be motivated in part by a growing far-right movement that exalts sheriffs as the last line of defense against a tyrannical government,” the Observer noted at the time.
Edwards told the New American that more sheriffs “are beginning to understand the duty of interposition.” The magazine explained:
Interposition refers to the practice of a lower official placing himself between his constituents and unlawful mandates coming from higher government authorities. For example, many states are codifying their resistance to federal overreach by legislation stating that they will not help the feds violate Americans rights with unconstitutional gun control laws, civil-asset forfeiture, mask mandates, federal control of state land, facial-recognition programs, and so on. County sheriffs are tasked with interposing at the county level.
Also on the list of speakers for the conference was neo-Confederate Christian Reconstructionist activist and funder Michael Peroutka, though he was not mentioned in the New American report.
In his post-conference video, Mack said among conference attendees and sponsors was Gary Heavin, billionaire founder of the Curves fitness chain who has produced films with right-wing messages, such as AmeriGeddon, a movie about an electromagnetic pulse attack on the U.S. in which InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones played a role.
Last month, Michigan Live reported on Michigan sheriffs’ association with CSPOA. Among “the loudest proponents of the CSPOA in Michigan” is Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. When militia members were arrested last year in a plot to kidnap the state’s governor, Leaf suggested that they may have simply been trying to make a lawful citizens’s arrest. Michigan Live noted that months earlier, Leaf had appeared on stage with some of the same militia members during a rally opposing the governor’s pandemic-related stay-at-home order. them. Leaf also challenged the 2020 election results in Michigan in a lawsuit that was swiftly dismissed.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Arrested: Trump State Dept. Appointee, a Former Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Employee, in Connection With Capitol Riot
A former Trump campaign aide who later became a Trump State Dept. appointee was arrested in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol. That appointee, Federico Klein, 42, previously worked for an anti-LGBTQ hate group, the Family Research Council.
On Thursday the FBI arrested Klein “on charges related to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Politico reports, “marking the first known instance of an appointee of President Donald Trump facing criminal prosecution in connection with the attempt to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.”
Politico’s Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney report the “alleged presence of a Trump political appointee at the riot may tie those events more closely to the president, although there is already ample evidence that many of those charged were inspired by Trump’s false claims about widespread election fraud and by his call for supporters to descend on Washington on Jan. 6 for events that he promised would be ‘wild.'”
Klein also served as a Marine in Iraq, his mother told Politico, and he “held a top-secret clearance from 2014 to 2019, issued by the Defense Department, according to his LinkedIn page.”
At the State Dept. Klein worked in the “Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs before being transferred to the office that handles Freedom of Information Act requests, according to a former colleague who spoke on the condition of anonymity.”
Update:
Politico has updated their report, stating, “A spokesman for the [Family Research Council] said Klein was not an employee, but did unpaid volunteer work for them in 2015.”
Matt Schlapp Lashes Out at Critics of CPAC’s Nazi Symbol Stage Design
The head of the Conservative Political Action Committee on Saturday attacked critics noting CPAC’s stage looks like a Nazi symbol.
Matt Schlapp made his denial after “Nazi” trended nationwide on Twitter as users discussed the stage looking like an Odal rune symbol.
And by “resembles,” I mean “is identical to.”
— Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 27, 2021
Would be easy for Matt Schlapp to address this today, apologize and make some small changes to the stage.
Would make it clear it was a mistake and that CPAC doesn't want any one to believe they are giving any more aid and comfort to American extremists than they already are.
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 27, 2021
Schlapp, however, did not apologize. Instead he said, “stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous.”
Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage.
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021
‘Attacking God’: QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants ‘Disgusting’ LGBTQ Equality Act is ‘Evil’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a rant Monday afternoon, attacking the LGBTQ Equality Act from a wide variety of points of view, but making little sense.
The legislation, which will receive a vote on Friday in the House, “has nothing to do with equality,” Greene insisted in a series of tweets.
“I WILL BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL #EqualityAct!!!” tweeted the Georgia lawmaker, dubbed the “QAnon Congresswoman” for her support of the dangerous anti-Semitic cult whose followers also profess a large number of prominent Democrats cut the faces off babies, wear them, and drink their blood and eat them, in a Satanic ritual.
“It has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this,” she claims, again, falsely. “It has everything to do with attacking God & believers.”
“It virtually destroys women’s rights and religious freedom,” she said, without elaborating.
“The so called #EqualityAct is evil,” Greene continued. “Disguised as #LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn,” which is false.
“It is a direct attack on God’s creation,” she added, again, falsely. “He created us male and female.”
Greene is co-sponsoring anti-transgender legislation that would ban transgender girls from sports in schools. On Monday she also tweeted this attack:
“If you perform a mastectomy in the case of breast cancer, you will have to perform one on the teenage girl identifying as a boy.
All in the name of equality…
The act treats any refusal to offer abortion as “pregnancy” discrimination.”
Doctors & Nurses will have no choice.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) February 22, 2021
