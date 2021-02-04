RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She No Longer Believes in the Lies She’s Told – Hours Before Dems Vote to Strip Her of Committees
It took the imminent threat of losing her committee assignments for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the Georgia Republican to stand on the House floor and appear to reject some of the lies she has told.
She still lied.
Greene says the media is "just as guilty as Q-Anon" in spreading lies as she closes her remarks.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 4, 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) still doubled down on her partial support of the QAnon conspiracy movement, calling it "a mix of truth and a mix of lies."
There is no truth whatsoever to QAnon. pic.twitter.com/MR0sWlGm2s
— The Recount (@therecount) February 4, 2021
The House later Thursday will hold a vote to decide whether or not a member of Congress who has supported assassinating the Speaker of the House, and who advocates dangerous and deadly conspiracy theories, to keep her committee assignments.
Not taking responsibility for her actions, Greene claims she fell into QAnon because she didn't trust what she saw on CNN or Fox News so she turned to Facebook: "I was allowed to believe things that weren't true." pic.twitter.com/eoo8Evhm9q
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) February 4, 2021
Greene Thursday afternoon attempted to paint herself not as a purveyor of conspiracy theories and supporter of executions but as a devout anti-abortion Christian extremist.
Yeah….@mtgreenee should definitely keep her seat on the Education committee pic.twitter.com/NbIHCqg3yL
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) February 4, 2021
And she is now claiming to be a victim, and victimized by “cancel culture.”
A few reactions:
Did Greene address her attacks on “miscegenation” and her validation of online calls to lynch former President @BarackObama @SpeakerPelosi and @HillaryClinton – and was there an apology to @davidhogg111 ? https://t.co/QPaeYAAId2
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 4, 2021
Greene trying to blame her status as conspiracy influencer on facebook 🙄 https://t.co/U67MtxsqJq
— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) February 4, 2021
"These were words of the past and these things do not represent me," Marjorie Taylor Greene says, before equating the media with QAnon. The video of her questioning whether a plane really flew into the Pentagon on 9/11 was posted on YouTube in 2018, when she was in her early 40s.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 4, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Green says "the media" is "just as guilty as QAnon" of spreading lies.
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 4, 2021
Greene is now claiming she's being "crucified" for things that she admits she said. This is insane.
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) February 4, 2021
Marge- you're not the victim here
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021
Greene was posting about body doubles in 2019 https://t.co/WGXsAu6ba6 https://t.co/72M22eowIB
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) February 4, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
In Newly Surfaced Video Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Attacks David Hogg – This Time as a ‘Very Trained’ Dog
QAnon promoter U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a newly-surfaced video from 2019 brags about how she attacked Parkland school shooting survivor turned gun control activist David Hogg, calls him an “idiot,” and compares him to a dog.
“He is very trained. He’s like a dog. He’s completely trained,” Greene says in an interview with Georgia Gun Owners, Inc. in April 2019. NBC News first reported the existence of the video Tuesday evening.
The video was recorded and posted to Facebook Live on April 19, 2019. Hogg had turned 18 exactly one week earlier.
Greene, who announced her candidacy for Congress that same year, also mocked Hogg during that Georgia Gun Owners interview, calling him an “idiot” who “only talks when he is scripted.”
“I’m looking at this idiot David Hogg leading these girls who are clueless, absolutely clueless, into giving up the greatest thing that protects them and as an American woman, I know that,” Greene says, referring to guns. “Every woman in the world would love to have the rights I have.”
“You’re trying to get rid of the right to protect yourself from being abused, from being raped, from being taken over by a tyrannical government,” Greene claimed.
“I confronted David Hogg twice and he ran away from me,” she brags in the interview.
Greene has “suggested” the Parkland massacre, during which 17 people were slaughtered, was staged, NBC adds.
On Twitter Hogg responded to the NBC News report:
It just gets worse and worse https://t.co/lKFB9Xpu0v
— David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) February 2, 2021
Last week video surfaced of Greene verbally harassing, bullying, and assaulting Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C. At one point she loudly declares, “I carry a gun for protection,” while standing just feet behind him. A survivor of a mass shooting, Hogg told CNN he “absolutely” felt Greene was threatening him by saying that.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
QAnon Congresswoman Boebert Bullies Shooting Survivor David Hogg in ‘Unfathomable’ Attack – It Doesn’t Go Well for Her
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) bullied a private citizen Thursday evening, gun control activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, after he urged Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “take a stand” against her and her fellow QAnon comrade, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“David, please,” Boebert tweeted. “We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child.”
An attack from a sitting member of Congress against a private citizen would have been unheard of just a few short years ago, but members of the QAnon and MAGA cults have dispensed with societal norms and see going after a 20-year old as advantageous to their brand.
Hogg has been in the news this week after video of him being harassed and bullied by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when he was just 18 or 19 years old went viral. In that video, which Greene herself had recorded and posted to her YouTube channel, shows her loudly telling Hogg, “I carry a gun, for protection.” Hogg witnessed his classmates murdered when a gunman terrorized his Florida high school, massacring 17 people.
This is the tweet Rep. Boebert felt the need to respond to:
They can put up all the fencing around the capitol the real threats of @mtgreenee and @laurenboebert will still be inside until @GOPLeader takes a stand.
— David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 28, 2021
Hogg later posted a fact-based response to the QAnon Congresswoman.
-Waisting tax dollars to throw a hissy fit over not being able to bring a gun into Congress
-Waisting tax dollars attacking college students on Twitter
Is there anything you actually do for your constituents other than waist their money?
— David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 29, 2021
Not surprisingly, it did not go well for Boebert.
Related: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
Fred Gutenberg, father of one of the Parkland students who was murdered, also weighed in:
.@laurenboebert, you miserable, vile fraud. How dare you. You are nothing but a vile human being who has no idea the definition of toughness. You were elected on a lie. Carrying a gun and telling everyone you do does not make you tough, it makes you pathetic and weak.. https://t.co/RE1yfD16y9
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 29, 2021
Journalist Ben Jacobs, who was physically assaulted by then-candidate Greg Gianforte, a Republican running for Congress who actually won his Montana race, also weighed in:
This is a truly unfathomable public statement for a sitting member of Congress to make https://t.co/ARjjnoq6O7
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 29, 2021
Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts called Boebert “a lunatic.”
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is as vile as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Why should a teen and gun violence survivor be “tough” when confronted by a lunatic spouting conspiracy theories? https://t.co/NFXJ9MuohO
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 28, 2021
Former Trump administration Dept. of Homeland Security official Olivia Troye, who served as a national security advisor at the National Counterterrorism Center, the Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence, and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis:
This is quite possibly one of the most deplorable moments on social media by a sitting elected official. A gun toting, insurrectionist enabler, talking down to a school shooting survivor. No. @laurenboebert Not today. Not ever. Resign. #AccountabilityBeforeUnity #Republicans https://t.co/pS2CzdKa3r
— Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) January 29, 2021
Political commentator Keith Olbermann summed up what many were likely thinking:
Fuck you. https://t.co/gfjpbuBFw4
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 28, 2021
Some more responses:
What. The. Fuck. Is. Wrong. With. You.
— Ed Bott (@edbott) January 29, 2021
He lived through a gun massacre at his high school and so You’re bullying him
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2021
You are making his point.
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 28, 2021
This is what Kevin McCarthy’s cowardice is enabling. The Republican Party is in steady decline. https://t.co/A6DAoHIdmD
— Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) January 28, 2021
I just want to remind you, because I’m not sure if conservatives remember, that he became famous because a man with a gun showed up in his high school and shot 17 of his classmates.
— The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) January 29, 2021
We know who needs to give it a rest and it isn’t David. And he certainly is more mature than you have ever been.
— Jodi Jacobson ?? #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) January 28, 2021
You are a menace to the country.
— Mark Stout (@WWIPhD) January 29, 2021
Seek help. Seriously. There is something deeply wrong with you.
— Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) January 28, 2021
Is there a contest along the GOP freshmen to see which one of you can be the shittiest human being?
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 29, 2021
#BeBest amiright?!?
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 29, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Pipe Bomb-Building ‘True Believer’ Trump Fan Arrested Carrying Disturbing ‘White Privilege’ Card
A fervent Donald Trump supporter who carried a “white privilege” card has been charged in an alleged bomb plot aimed at keeping the ousted president in office.
Ian Benjamin Rogers was arrested Jan. 15 and charged in federal court Tuesday, when prosecutors alleged investigators seized 49 firearms, five pipe bombs, bomb-making materials and thousands of rounds of ammunition from his home and business in Napa, California, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.
The 44-year-old Rogers had stickers indicating support for the “Three Percenters” gun militia group.
According to the FBI, Rogers also carried a mock “white privilege” credit card that references the former president, whom his attorney said Rogers strongly supported.
“He’s a real adherent of President Trump, he’s a true believer,” said attorney Jess Raphael. “When President Trump says they stole the election, he says they stole the election. Basically, whatever the president said, he parroted.”
However, Raphael insisted that Rogers was full of “bluster and bandwagoning” as a result of his alcohol problem and Trump support, but was not dangerous or formally associated with any right-wing extremist groups, and was instead a “prepper” and gun collector.
Prosecutors say text messages on Rogers’ phone indicated he believed Trump had won the 2020 election, and that he intended to attack Gov. Gavin Newsom, other elected Democrats and social media companies that he believed had conspired against the former president.
“We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick,” he texted on Jan. 10 to a friend, according to prosecutors. “I think we can attack either easily.”
Photo of Ian Benjamin Rogers via Napa County Department of Corrections
White privilege card via FBI
Trending
- PROFESSIONALISM3 days ago
Watch: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Masterfully Takes the Wind Out of a Reporter, ‘Conservative Twitter’ and Trump
- 'YOU’RE BRAINWASHED BY MK ULTRA'3 days ago
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup
- News2 days ago
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
- 'WE WILL REMEMBER THESE NAMES'2 days ago
‘So Much for Unity’: GOP Senators Voting Against Pete Buttigieg Now Getting Twitter-Slammed as ‘Idiots’ and ‘Bigots’
- News3 days ago
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
- A COUP BY ANY OTHER NAME2 days ago
Trump Discussed Declaring National Security Emergency Powers He Didn’t Have to Overturn the Election: Report
- AND BAD TIPPERS1 day ago
‘Scum of the Earth’: DC Waitress Blasts ‘Exhausting, Stingy and Cruel’ Trump Officials She Had to Serve
- GOP IN DISARRAY3 days ago
McConnell Slams Marjorie Taylor Green’s ‘Loony Lies and Conspiracy Theories’ as a ‘Cancer’ – and She Shoots Back