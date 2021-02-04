Connect with us

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She No Longer Believes in the Lies She’s Told – Hours Before Dems Vote to Strip Her of Committees

Published

on

It took the imminent threat of losing her committee assignments for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the Georgia Republican to stand on the House floor and appear to reject some of the lies she has told.

She still lied.

The House later Thursday will hold a vote to decide whether or not a member of Congress who has supported assassinating the Speaker of the House, and who advocates dangerous and deadly conspiracy theories, to keep her committee assignments.

Greene Thursday afternoon attempted to paint herself not as a purveyor of conspiracy theories and supporter of executions but as a devout anti-abortion Christian extremist.

And she is now claiming to be a victim, and victimized by “cancel culture.”

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

In Newly Surfaced Video Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Attacks David Hogg – This Time as a ‘Very Trained’ Dog

Published

2 days ago

on

February 2, 2021

By

QAnon promoter U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a newly-surfaced video from 2019 brags about how she attacked Parkland school shooting survivor turned gun control activist David Hogg, calls him an “idiot,” and compares him to a dog.

“He is very trained. He’s like a dog. He’s completely trained,” Greene says in an interview with Georgia Gun Owners, Inc. in April 2019. NBC News first reported the existence of the video Tuesday evening.

The video was recorded and posted to Facebook Live on April 19, 2019. Hogg had turned 18 exactly one week earlier.

Greene, who announced her candidacy for Congress that same year, also mocked Hogg during that Georgia Gun Owners interview, calling him an “idiot” who “only talks when he is scripted.”

“I’m looking at this idiot David Hogg leading these girls who are clueless, absolutely clueless, into giving up the greatest thing that protects them and as an American woman, I know that,” Greene says, referring to guns. “Every woman in the world would love to have the rights I have.”

“You’re trying to get rid of the right to protect yourself from being abused, from being raped, from being taken over by a tyrannical government,” Greene claimed.

“I confronted David Hogg twice and he ran away from me,” she brags in the interview.

Greene has “suggested” the Parkland massacre, during which 17 people were slaughtered, was staged, NBC adds.

On Twitter Hogg responded to the NBC News report:

Last week video surfaced of Greene verbally harassing, bullying, and assaulting Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C. At one point she loudly declares, “I carry a gun for protection,” while standing just feet behind him. A survivor of a mass shooting, Hogg told CNN he “absolutely” felt Greene was threatening him by saying that.

 

 

 

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

QAnon Congresswoman Boebert Bullies Shooting Survivor David Hogg in ‘Unfathomable’ Attack – It Doesn’t Go Well for Her

Published

7 days ago

on

January 28, 2021

By

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) bullied a private citizen Thursday evening, gun control activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, after he urged Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “take a stand” against her and her fellow QAnon comrade, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“David, please,” Boebert tweeted. “We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child.”

An attack from a sitting member of Congress against a private citizen would have been unheard of just a few short years ago, but members of the QAnon and MAGA cults have dispensed with societal norms and see going after a 20-year old as advantageous to their brand.

Hogg has been in the news this week after video of him being harassed and bullied by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when he was just 18 or 19 years old went viral. In that video, which Greene herself had recorded and posted to her YouTube channel, shows her loudly telling Hogg, “I carry a gun, for protection.” Hogg witnessed his classmates murdered when a gunman terrorized his Florida high school, massacring 17 people.

This is the tweet Rep. Boebert felt the need to respond to:

Hogg later posted a fact-based response to the QAnon Congresswoman.

Not surprisingly, it did not go well for Boebert.

Related: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection

Fred Gutenberg, father of one of the Parkland students who was murdered, also weighed in:

Journalist Ben Jacobs, who was physically assaulted by then-candidate Greg Gianforte, a Republican running for Congress who actually won his Montana race, also weighed in:

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts called Boebert “a lunatic.”

Former Trump administration Dept. of Homeland Security official Olivia Troye, who served as a national security advisor at the National Counterterrorism Center, the Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence, and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis:

Political commentator Keith Olbermann summed up what many were likely thinking:

Some more responses:

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

Pipe Bomb-Building ‘True Believer’ Trump Fan Arrested Carrying Disturbing ‘White Privilege’ Card

Published

1 week ago

on

January 28, 2021

By

A fervent Donald Trump supporter who carried a “white privilege” card has been charged in an alleged bomb plot aimed at keeping the ousted president in office.

Ian Benjamin Rogers was arrested Jan. 15 and charged in federal court Tuesday, when prosecutors alleged investigators seized 49 firearms, five pipe bombs, bomb-making materials and thousands of rounds of ammunition from his home and business in Napa, California, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 44-year-old Rogers had stickers indicating support for the “Three Percenters” gun militia group.

According to the FBI, Rogers also carried a mock “white privilege” credit card that references the former president, whom his attorney said Rogers strongly supported.

“He’s a real adherent of President Trump, he’s a true believer,” said attorney Jess Raphael. “When President Trump says they stole the election, he says they stole the election. Basically, whatever the president said, he parroted.”

However, Raphael insisted that Rogers was full of “bluster and bandwagoning” as a result of his alcohol problem and Trump support, but was not dangerous or formally associated with any right-wing extremist groups, and was instead a “prepper” and gun collector.

Prosecutors say text messages on Rogers’ phone indicated he believed Trump had won the 2020 election, and that he intended to attack Gov. Gavin Newsom, other elected Democrats and social media companies that he believed had conspired against the former president.

“We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick,” he texted on Jan. 10 to a friend, according to prosecutors. “I think we can attack either easily.”

 

Photo of Ian Benjamin Rogers via Napa County Department of Corrections
White privilege card via FBI

