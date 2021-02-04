Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She No Longer Believes in the Lies She’s Told – Hours Before Dems Vote to Strip Her of Committees

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) bullied a private citizen Thursday evening, gun control activist and Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg, after he urged Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “take a stand” against her and her fellow QAnon comrade, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“David, please,” Boebert tweeted. “We all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face. Give your keyboard a rest, child.”

An attack from a sitting member of Congress against a private citizen would have been unheard of just a few short years ago, but members of the QAnon and MAGA cults have dispensed with societal norms and see going after a 20-year old as advantageous to their brand.

Hogg has been in the news this week after video of him being harassed and bullied by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when he was just 18 or 19 years old went viral. In that video, which Greene herself had recorded and posted to her YouTube channel, shows her loudly telling Hogg, “I carry a gun, for protection.” Hogg witnessed his classmates murdered when a gunman terrorized his Florida high school, massacring 17 people.

This is the tweet Rep. Boebert felt the need to respond to:

They can put up all the fencing around the capitol the real threats of @mtgreenee and @laurenboebert will still be inside until @GOPLeader takes a stand. — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 28, 2021

Hogg later posted a fact-based response to the QAnon Congresswoman.

-Waisting tax dollars to throw a hissy fit over not being able to bring a gun into Congress -Waisting tax dollars attacking college students on Twitter Is there anything you actually do for your constituents other than waist their money? — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 29, 2021

Not surprisingly, it did not go well for Boebert.

Fred Gutenberg, father of one of the Parkland students who was murdered, also weighed in:

.@laurenboebert, you miserable, vile fraud. How dare you. You are nothing but a vile human being who has no idea the definition of toughness. You were elected on a lie. Carrying a gun and telling everyone you do does not make you tough, it makes you pathetic and weak.. https://t.co/RE1yfD16y9 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 29, 2021

Journalist Ben Jacobs, who was physically assaulted by then-candidate Greg Gianforte, a Republican running for Congress who actually won his Montana race, also weighed in:

This is a truly unfathomable public statement for a sitting member of Congress to make https://t.co/ARjjnoq6O7 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 29, 2021

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts called Boebert “a lunatic.”

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is as vile as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Why should a teen and gun violence survivor be “tough” when confronted by a lunatic spouting conspiracy theories? https://t.co/NFXJ9MuohO — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 28, 2021

Former Trump administration Dept. of Homeland Security official Olivia Troye, who served as a national security advisor at the National Counterterrorism Center, the Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence, and the Office of Intelligence and Analysis:

This is quite possibly one of the most deplorable moments on social media by a sitting elected official. A gun toting, insurrectionist enabler, talking down to a school shooting survivor. No. @laurenboebert Not today. Not ever. Resign. #AccountabilityBeforeUnity #Republicans https://t.co/pS2CzdKa3r — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) January 29, 2021

Political commentator Keith Olbermann summed up what many were likely thinking:

Some more responses:

What. The. Fuck. Is. Wrong. With. You. — Ed Bott (@edbott) January 29, 2021

He lived through a gun massacre at his high school and so You’re bullying him — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2021

You are making his point. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 28, 2021

This is what Kevin McCarthy’s cowardice is enabling. The Republican Party is in steady decline. https://t.co/A6DAoHIdmD — Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) January 28, 2021

I just want to remind you, because I’m not sure if conservatives remember, that he became famous because a man with a gun showed up in his high school and shot 17 of his classmates. — The face toucher (@JonIsAwesomest) January 29, 2021

We know who needs to give it a rest and it isn’t David. And he certainly is more mature than you have ever been. — Jodi Jacobson ?? #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) January 28, 2021

You are a menace to the country. — Mark Stout (@WWIPhD) January 29, 2021

Seek help. Seriously. There is something deeply wrong with you. — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) January 28, 2021

Is there a contest along the GOP freshmen to see which one of you can be the shittiest human being? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 29, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license