In Newly Surfaced Video Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Attacks David Hogg – This Time as a ‘Very Trained’ Dog

QAnon promoter U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a newly-surfaced video from 2019 brags about how she attacked Parkland school shooting survivor turned gun control activist David Hogg, calls him an “idiot,” and compares him to a dog.

“He is very trained. He’s like a dog. He’s completely trained,” Greene says in an interview with Georgia Gun Owners, Inc. in April 2019. NBC News first reported the existence of the video Tuesday evening.

The video was recorded and posted to Facebook Live on April 19, 2019. Hogg had turned 18 exactly one week earlier.

Greene, who announced her candidacy for Congress that same year, also mocked Hogg during that Georgia Gun Owners interview, calling him an “idiot” who “only talks when he is scripted.”

“I’m looking at this idiot David Hogg leading these girls who are clueless, absolutely clueless, into giving up the greatest thing that protects them and as an American woman, I know that,” Greene says, referring to guns. “Every woman in the world would love to have the rights I have.”

“You’re trying to get rid of the right to protect yourself from being abused, from being raped, from being taken over by a tyrannical government,” Greene claimed.

“I confronted David Hogg twice and he ran away from me,” she brags in the interview.

Greene has “suggested” the Parkland massacre, during which 17 people were slaughtered, was staged, NBC adds.

On Twitter Hogg responded to the NBC News report:

It just gets worse and worse https://t.co/lKFB9Xpu0v — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) February 2, 2021

Last week video surfaced of Greene verbally harassing, bullying, and assaulting Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C. At one point she loudly declares, “I carry a gun for protection,” while standing just feet behind him. A survivor of a mass shooting, Hogg told CNN he “absolutely” felt Greene was threatening him by saying that.