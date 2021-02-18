CRIME
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Organized Crime, Bank Fraud, Bribery, and RICO Expert for Trump Case
The Manhattan District Attorney has hired Mark Pomerantz, a lawyer who is a nationally-known expert in organized crime, bank fraud, and RICO cases to assist in the investigation into former President Donald Trump.
The New York Times reports Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. “has reached outside its ranks to enlist a prominent former federal prosecutor to help scrutinize financial dealings at the former president’s company.”
Pomerantz’s bio at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School reads like that of a Mafia prosecutor.
“Mark has a great deal of experience in matters involving the financial services industry,” it says, “including securities and bank fraud, mail and wire fraud, RICO and FCPA violations, tax offenses and bribery.”
He’s also won an award “for Excellence in White-Collar Crime and Government Investigations,” and served as “a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and headed the Criminal Division in that office during 1997-1999.”
Vance’s investigation into Trump, the Times adds, “is focused on possible tax and bank-related fraud, including whether the Trump Organization misled its lenders or local tax authorities about the value of his properties to obtain loans and tax benefits.”
Trump Fears He’ll Be Hit With Criminal Charges for Inciting Insurrection: Report
Former President Donald Trump was not convicted following his second Senate impeachment trial, but reportedly fears criminal accountability for his role in the insurrection, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Saturday.
“Kaitlan, I understand you are hearing that despite the acquittal, the former president is still very much worried about his legal future,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said.
“He is, Wolf,” Collins replied. “And privately he has expressed concern that he could be charged related to the January 6th rally — or riot I should say. That’s what he told multiple people.”
“That’s in part why he has been so quiet every since he left the White House,” she explained. “We hardly heard from the president, only in written statements, he does not have access to his twitter account and one adviser to the president told me that is directly related to that, is that he is concerned that charges could happen and could be awaiting him.”
“When you saw Mitch McConnell come out to try to explain his acquittal vote and he very strongly implied that the legal system should take care of Donald Trump, saying he was practically and morally responsible for that riot, that really does get at the heart of a big concern for the former president,” Collins continued. “It’s something that Liz Cheney said as well, implying there could be a prosecution in Donald Trump’s future related to what happened on January 6th and the role that he played in it.”
Watch:
NYT Bombshell: Trump Tried to Oust Acting AG to Overturn Election Results – Only Threat of Group Resignations Stopped Him
Only days after Donald Trump returned to private life, The New York Times published a blockbuster new story on his efforts to overturn the election.
“The Justice Department’s top leaders listened in stunned silence this month: One of their peers, they were told, had devised a plan with President Donald J. Trump to oust Jeffrey A. Rosen as acting attorney general and wield the department’s power to force Georgia state lawmakers to overturn its presidential election results,” The New York Times reported Friday evening.
“The unassuming lawyer who worked on the plan, Jeffrey Clark, had been devising ways to cast doubt on the election results and to bolster Mr. Trump’s continuing legal battles and the pressure on Georgia politicians. Because Mr. Rosen had refused the president’s entreaties to carry out those plans, Mr. Trump was about to decide whether to fire Mr. Rosen and replace him with Mr. Clark,” the newspaper reported. “The department officials, convened on a conference call, then asked each other: What will you do if Mr. Rosen is dismissed? The answer was unanimous. They would resign.”
“Their informal pact ultimately helped persuade Mr. Trump to keep Mr. Rosen in place, calculating that a furor over mass resignations at the top of the Justice Department would eclipse any attention on his baseless accusations of voter fraud. Mr. Trump’s decision came only after Mr. Rosen and Mr. Clark made their competing cases to him in a bizarre White House meeting that two officials compared with an episode of Mr. Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice,” albeit one that could prompt a constitutional crisis,” the newspaper explained.
The bombshell report was “based on interviews with four former Trump administration officials who asked not to be named because of fear of retaliation.”
Read the full report.
US Olympic Gold Medalist Charged by Feds for Alleged Role in Insurrectionist Attack After Being ID’d by Teammates
Two-time U.S. Gold medal winner Klete Keller has been charged with federal crimes after a dozen of his teammates identified the 6′ 6″ swimmer in a video of last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.
The charges include obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to The New York Times, but on Tuesday U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said those currently under arrest may see the charges increase. He has instructed his prosecutors to construct sedition and conspiracy cases. Keller’s role and participation outside of the video, if any, are not currently known.
“Keller did little to hide his identity, entering the Capitol Rotunda wearing a Team U.S.A. jacket and with his face covering pulled down around his neck,” the Times notes.
On social media many have called for Keller to be stripped of his medals – he has a total of five, including silver and bronze.
The video that includes images of Keller was posted online by a senior writer of the conservative website Townhall.
CBS News adds more images and the list of charges:
He’s charged with
Obstructing Law Enforcement Engaged In Official Duties Incident to Civil Disorder
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
