Manhattan District Attorney Hires Organized Crime, Bank Fraud, Bribery, and RICO Expert for Trump Case

The Manhattan District Attorney has hired Mark Pomerantz, a lawyer who is a nationally-known expert in organized crime, bank fraud, and RICO cases to assist in the investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reports Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance, Jr. “has reached outside its ranks to enlist a prominent former federal prosecutor to help scrutinize financial dealings at the former president’s company.”

Pomerantz’s bio at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School reads like that of a Mafia prosecutor.

“Mark has a great deal of experience in matters involving the financial services industry,” it says, “including securities and bank fraud, mail and wire fraud, RICO and FCPA violations, tax offenses and bribery.”

He’s also won an award “for Excellence in White-Collar Crime and Government Investigations,” and served as “a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and headed the Criminal Division in that office during 1997-1999.”

Vance’s investigation into Trump, the Times adds, “is focused on possible tax and bank-related fraud, including whether the Trump Organization misled its lenders or local tax authorities about the value of his properties to obtain loans and tax benefits.”