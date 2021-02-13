CRIME
Trump Fears He’ll Be Hit With Criminal Charges for Inciting Insurrection: Report
Former President Donald Trump was not convicted following his second Senate impeachment trial, but reportedly fears criminal accountability for his role in the insurrection, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Saturday.
“Kaitlan, I understand you are hearing that despite the acquittal, the former president is still very much worried about his legal future,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said.
“He is, Wolf,” Collins replied. “And privately he has expressed concern that he could be charged related to the January 6th rally — or riot I should say. That’s what he told multiple people.”
“That’s in part why he has been so quiet every since he left the White House,” she explained. “We hardly heard from the president, only in written statements, he does not have access to his twitter account and one adviser to the president told me that is directly related to that, is that he is concerned that charges could happen and could be awaiting him.”
“When you saw Mitch McConnell come out to try to explain his acquittal vote and he very strongly implied that the legal system should take care of Donald Trump, saying he was practically and morally responsible for that riot, that really does get at the heart of a big concern for the former president,” Collins continued. “It’s something that Liz Cheney said as well, implying there could be a prosecution in Donald Trump’s future related to what happened on January 6th and the role that he played in it.”
NYT Bombshell: Trump Tried to Oust Acting AG to Overturn Election Results – Only Threat of Group Resignations Stopped Him
Only days after Donald Trump returned to private life, The New York Times published a blockbuster new story on his efforts to overturn the election.
“The Justice Department’s top leaders listened in stunned silence this month: One of their peers, they were told, had devised a plan with President Donald J. Trump to oust Jeffrey A. Rosen as acting attorney general and wield the department’s power to force Georgia state lawmakers to overturn its presidential election results,” The New York Times reported Friday evening.
“The unassuming lawyer who worked on the plan, Jeffrey Clark, had been devising ways to cast doubt on the election results and to bolster Mr. Trump’s continuing legal battles and the pressure on Georgia politicians. Because Mr. Rosen had refused the president’s entreaties to carry out those plans, Mr. Trump was about to decide whether to fire Mr. Rosen and replace him with Mr. Clark,” the newspaper reported. “The department officials, convened on a conference call, then asked each other: What will you do if Mr. Rosen is dismissed? The answer was unanimous. They would resign.”
“Their informal pact ultimately helped persuade Mr. Trump to keep Mr. Rosen in place, calculating that a furor over mass resignations at the top of the Justice Department would eclipse any attention on his baseless accusations of voter fraud. Mr. Trump’s decision came only after Mr. Rosen and Mr. Clark made their competing cases to him in a bizarre White House meeting that two officials compared with an episode of Mr. Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice,” albeit one that could prompt a constitutional crisis,” the newspaper explained.
The bombshell report was “based on interviews with four former Trump administration officials who asked not to be named because of fear of retaliation.”
Read the full report.
US Olympic Gold Medalist Charged by Feds for Alleged Role in Insurrectionist Attack After Being ID’d by Teammates
Two-time U.S. Gold medal winner Klete Keller has been charged with federal crimes after a dozen of his teammates identified the 6′ 6″ swimmer in a video of last week’s insurrection at the Capitol.
The charges include obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to The New York Times, but on Tuesday U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said those currently under arrest may see the charges increase. He has instructed his prosecutors to construct sedition and conspiracy cases. Keller’s role and participation outside of the video, if any, are not currently known.
“Keller did little to hide his identity, entering the Capitol Rotunda wearing a Team U.S.A. jacket and with his face covering pulled down around his neck,” the Times notes.
On social media many have called for Keller to be stripped of his medals – he has a total of five, including silver and bronze.
The video that includes images of Keller was posted online by a senior writer of the conservative website Townhall.
Trump supporters fought back after Capitol Police moved in to retake the Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/4e7mNyqWZy
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021
CBS News adds more images and the list of charges:
He’s charged with
Obstructing Law Enforcement Engaged In Official Duties Incident to Civil Disorder
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 13, 2021
Watch: CNN’s Harwood Explains ‘Trump Could End Up in Jail’ Over ‘Intensified’ Manhattan Investigation
Discussing a report in the New York Times that the office of Manhattan District attorney Cyrus Vance has intensified their investigation into Donald Trump’s relationship with Deutsche Bank, CNN’s John Harwood speculated the president might see some jail time.
According to NYT report, “Employees of Deutsche Bank and Aon, two corporate giants, could be important witnesses. As two of Mr. Trump’s oldest allies — and some of the only mainstream companies willing to do regular business with him — they might offer investigators a rich vein of information about the Trump Organization.”
Adding that to the president’s other legal woes that can come into play once he leaves office after January 20th, the CNN White House correspondent admitted that details about what is being discussed are sketchy, but what is known to date indicates investigators have a good idea what they’re looking for due to previous conversations with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
“We don’t know a lot of detail about this, but we’ve gotten outlines of what it may be about from Michael Cohen in his public testimony,” Harwood told host John Berman, “in which he has said before Congress that President Trump had a pattern of lying about the value of his assets, inflating them, in order to either get good publicity or impress lenders, but lying on the downside, deflating them for the purpose of avoiding taxes and this appears to be what Cy Vance is investigating.”
“Cy Vance, remember, a state and local prosecution is beyond the reach of a presidential pardon, so even if the president decides that he is going to pardon himself before leaving office, which is a legally dubious step, never been tried, he could not pardon himself from a state charge,” Harwood added. “This is in addition to the civil investigation that’s underway by the New York Attorney General Letitia James. All of this — again, we do know not if Cy Vance is ultimately going to bring charges — but I think this is one reason why all the talk about Trump potentially running in 2024 has gotten a little ahead of itself.”
“Set aside that he is an overweight 74-year-old man,” he added. “There is also a chance that he could be facing criminal prosecution after he leaves office and it is not beyond the realm of possibility that he could end up in jail.”
Watch below:
