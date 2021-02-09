‘I Cried Watching That’: Internet Erupts in Horror After Democrats Show ‘Haunting’ Insurrection Day Video

Americans across the nation expressed horror and outrage over the events of January 6 – an attempted coup and insurrection – after the Democrats’ Lead Impeachment Manager, Congressman Jaime Raskin, kicked off the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump with a nearly 10-minute video detailing that day’s “painful” and “horrifying” events.

Disgraced, former president Donald Trump is now on trial in the U.S. Senate for “incitement of insurrection.” The video Democrats showed, according to many, proves their case.

CNN’s Manu Raju posted the video to Twitter. It attracted nearly 300,000 views in under an hour.

Here’s the video:

Democrats kick off impeachment trial with video of Jan. 6, showing Trump’s remarks at the rally followed by the violent and deadly insurrection in the Capitol.

“Senators, the president was impeached by the U.S. House of representatives January 13th for doing that,” Raskin says pic.twitter.com/YOA75QXEnc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 9, 2021

And reactions:

The footage being aired in the opening of the impeachment hearing is traumatic. No hyperbole, it is deeply traumatic. And for many Americans, it is the first they are seeing of it. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 9, 2021

I worked on the Hill, my great grandfather was a cabinet maker in the Capitol, my uncle was a Capitol Police officer, and my father worked for the Architect of the Capitol. My grandmother was born two blocks from the Capitol. I cried watching that video. — BaltimꪮreTom🇺🇸🌊 (@BaltimoreTom) February 9, 2021

That was really hard to watch again.

Horrifying. — Quinn 😷 ❄❤🇺🇸 🗽 (@QuinnDixie) February 9, 2021

Jarring and gut-wrenching video exacerbated by the knowledge that half of the senators in that chamber will vote to acquit. — Aether Wave (@SobolNick) February 9, 2021

This video is brutal. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 9, 2021

This is beyond disturbing. 🤢😭🤬 https://t.co/znjFLUjPPn — Jen Bliss | BLM | ✌🏼| 🤟🏼|😁 (@bliss_jen) February 9, 2021

If a single Republican votes to acquit after watching this horrific video they have no love of our country or our constitution. Their love of Trump is at odds with what we all know is patriotism. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 9, 2021

I’m extremely angry over this, and I want justice. This was sedition, and I want jail time. — spicy_ravioleee 🇺🇸 (@spicy_raviolee) February 9, 2021

This is still terrifying https://t.co/Kvjkd7KZRs — Robin at a distance, MPP (@RoFiNerdery) February 9, 2021