‘Wingnut’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ After Criticizing Vatican Vaccination Policy

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Republican of North Carolina, is being criticized for anti-Catholic bias – and mocked for ignorance – after attacking the Vatican over its new rule that mandates all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have a medical excuse.

“This doesn’t sound legal…,” Cawthorn, an avid tweeter, declared from his official congressional Twitter account in response to the news. “One shouldn’t be forced against their will to be vaccinated. The vaccination is there for those who want it, and are in need of it due to medical vulnerabilities.”

Cawthorn, who helped incite the January 6 insurrection, does not have any medical degree, including no degree in immunology. Nor does he have a law degree, or a degree in public health or public policy, or a degree in religious studies or religious administration.

He does, however, run a very active Twitter account. An NCRM investigation of his recent tweets shows the vast majority are attacks on Democrats and the media, with a few being announcements of legislation he is co-sponsoring. A small minority of his tweets are related to North Carolina or his constituents.

Cawthorn in recent days has attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, Democrats in general, and green energy. And that’s just his from his official congressional Twitter account, not his campaign account.

Meanwhile, as most know, the Vatican is an independent city-state, not governed by the laws on the United States or any other country.

Many took issue with his assessment, including this Catholic priest:

Pssst… The Vatican isn't in California. – or the United States. – or part of Country It's a sovereign nation. … I'm pretty sure that you don't want OUR civil laws applying in California. But, your call. 😇 — Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) February 19, 2021

And others:

Sir, you are aware the Vatican is a sovereign city state, governed by an absolute monarch? It's not governed by American law, let alone wingnut cosplay law. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 19, 2021

Please do go on about Vatican employment law. — Seth Masket (@smotus) February 19, 2021

Hey, man. I see where you got confused – but just so you know, these are two different places. pic.twitter.com/zSUXSg6wld — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 19, 2021

God, you’re such a fucking idiot. Nazi scum… — Josh Summitt (@Josh_Summitt) February 19, 2021

(I know it’s hard to see the anti-Catholic bigotry against a backdrop of *gestures broadly* ALL THE OTHER BIGOTRY, but that’s also part and parcel of the WASP-y perspective) — Jason is doing work in the background (@jason0x21) February 19, 2021

Seriously, though, at any given moment we’re just a news story away from the American far right going full-blown anti-Catholic, and stuff like Cawthorn ignorantly railing against the internal health policy at the Vatican is a toe in the water. — L. Rhodes (@upstreamism) February 19, 2021

When did you become an expert on Vatican law? https://t.co/pOwmR3xTs3 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 19, 2021

1. The Vatican is an independent sovereign nation. US laws have no applicability. 2. It is legal in the US. Supreme Court case Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 1905. Don’t you have a staff who can, like, teach you “things” before you Tweet? Just a thought. — Robin Harris (@RAH_NYC) February 19, 2021

Wait ‘til you find out about their marriage laws. Hoo boy. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 19, 2021

Anti-Catholic too? That Madison Cawthorn is old school KKK. — Steely Done (@Ritalinhead) February 19, 2021

I issued n encyclical — IncitementToResurrectionHat (@Popehat) February 19, 2021

Anti-catholic bigotry…. My West of Scotland sectarian upbringing now makes me wonder if Cawthorn is an Orange Order masonic brother. What’s his stance on Rangers vs. Celtic? Londonderry vs. Derry? Was the cry “no surrender”? — Gregor Smith @ 🏡 (@flc) February 19, 2021

Mr. Cawthorn it’s really disappointing to see you take this anti-Christian stance. Who are you as the American government to tell a private religion what they can do? — Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) February 19, 2021

I don’t know whether to go with “that’s not our country, hon” or “oops, freedom of religion.” — Kate 🐌🐳🖋📬 (@Equivo_Kate) February 19, 2021

Totally agree, let’s bring it up with The Pope’s manager. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 19, 2021

I’m sure that Cawthorn is a believer in the doctrine of “employment at will”, so he shouldn’t have any problem with an employer deciding to fire potentially plague spreading employees. And by the way, why is he against religious freedom for the Catholic Church? — 🦕Greg A🦖 (@RhymesWithRight) February 19, 2021

A)Vatican isn’t in your district. B) It is governed by religious rule. Which is what you and conservatives want. pic.twitter.com/03VEmaVCg5 — Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) February 19, 2021

So let me get this straight: Religious entities have the absolute right to prohibit employment based on sexuality, gender identity, marriage-status, and pro-choice views. But they absolutely have no right to require that staff partake in the life-saving end to a global pandemic. — Bill (@billdahab) February 19, 2021

An honest and completely sincere question: you do understand the concept of national sovereignty, right? And that, you know, U.S. law doesn’t govern the Vatican? (And also that yes, U.S. law allows employers to require their employees to be vaccinated.) — Sam Brunson (@smbrnsn) February 19, 2021