Anti-LGBTQ Religious-Right Christian Nationalist Home-School Activist and Anti-Masker Launches Congressional Bid
Christian nationalist home-schooling advocate, author, and podcaster Heidi St. John launched a run for U.S. Congress Sunday in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler became a target of supporters of former President Donald Trump after voting for his impeachment in January and revealing damning details about a phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that took place during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
A week prior to the launch of her congressional bid, St. John took to Facebook to post, “Trump now knows who his enemies are in the REPUBLICAN party. And so do we. Silver lining of the shampeachment. The RINOS need to GO!! #acquitted.”
St. John calls herself “The Busy Mom” on Facebook, hosts a daily “Off the Bench” podcast, publishes a blog, and runs a ministry for mothers that promotes her book “Becoming Mom Strong.” She is an ally of Alliance Defending Freedom President Michael Farris and has spoken at the church of religious-right activist pastor Jack Hibbs in California. Rick Green, host of the “WallBuilders Live!” radio program, was a recent guest on her podcast, which she said gets about a million downloads per month.
St. John urges parents to pull their children out of public schools, which she refers to as “government indoctrination centers” that promote “garbage sexual ideologies” and a “weird era of transgenderism.” She said on a recent podcast that gender confirmation surgery should be illegal and that doctors who perform it are “criminals.”
St. John charges that the COVID-19 coronavirus was “weaponized” to create fear by the media and Democrats who saw the virus as an opportunity to hurt Trump’s reelection chances. She urges people not to be mask-wearing “sheep” and to take off their masks. In a Jan. 18 video, she said that Christians’ job is to proclaim truth, adding, “That’s why I don’t do the mask. It’s B.S. of the highest order.”
In a Jan. 9 Facebook video, she declared, “This nation is a Christian nation” while denouncing people who criticized Trump’s religious-right supporters as Christian nationalists or as being part of a Trump-worshiping cult. She said the idea that Trump incited the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol was “a lie that the left is pushing.” She also said that “social justice is a lie from the pit of hell.”
Before Inauguration Day, St. John appeared to be hoping for a miracle that would keep Trump in power. A Jan. 12 Facebook post read, “’It’s all over’? Then along came David with his sling shot. God decides when it’s over.”
In an Inauguration Day blog post she wrote, “My heart is breaking for our Republic today. I know many of you are grieving with me. I am still in disbelief that the left pulled off the greatest vote heist in American history.”
St. John appeared on Wisconsin pastor David Fiorazo’s “Stand Up for the Truth” podcast on Feb. 4, where she said, “I’m hoping that in 2022 there’s a red wave in this country like we’ve never seen, and not just a red wave—a Christian red wave.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is re-published here by permission.
Image via Facebook
‘Russian Ron’ Johnson Blasted as ‘Domestic Terrorist Apologist’ for Blaming Insurrection on ‘Fake Trump Protesters’
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) used his time during Tuesday’s first joint Senate hearing on the January 6 insurrection to publicly suggest “provocateurs” from Antifa, and “fake Trump supporters” were responsible for the attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five Americans dead, and led to the deaths of several other law enforcement officers. In reality, the thousands who protested and stormed the Capitol were almost exclusively Trump supporters.
Johnson read aloud a column from the far right wing website The Federalist, which is known for its disinformation and conspiracy theories.
That column claims that among those ho participated were “Fake Trump protesters. A few young men wearing Trump or MAGA hats backwards and who did not fit in with the rest of the crowd in terms of their actions and demeanor, whom I presumed to be Antifa or other leftist agitators.”
Johnson, who is running for re-election next year, is all too well-known as one of the eight Republicans who spent the Fourth of July in Moscow in 2018, and came back minimizing te extent of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Here are Johnson’s remarks from Tuesday’s hearings.
Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren’t actually Trump supporters, but were “provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters” pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021
The response to Johnson’s disinformation was immediate and palpable. Many are extremely angry.
It appears that Ron Johnson really is going all-in with “Antifa Did It”
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 23, 2021
Ron Johnson is reading out some post about “agents provocateurs, fake Trump supporters” in the January 6 insurrection, the whole It Was Really Antifa Or Whatever narrative.
— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) February 23, 2021
Senator #RonJohnson is a national embarrassment and a domestic terrorist apologist. He is the January 6th equivalent of a Holocaust denier.
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 23, 2021
Republican Ron Johnson just finished reading excerpts from a column that blamed the insurrection on antifa, saying that it was staged by “provocateurs.” That is a lie. A senator is spreading disinformation in a Senate hearing.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2021
Nope, you did not just imagine Sen. Ron Johnson blaming January 6th on Capitol Police and antifa provocateurs.
That just happened.
2022 will be happening too.
— ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 23, 2021
Ron Johnson is out of his mind and trying hard to push garbage.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) February 23, 2021
NEWS: Senator Ron Johnson is spending his time at the Capitol hearing reading aloud from an un-sourced blog post that blames antifa for January 6th.
Can’t wait til the next GOP senator flips the page and tells us the details of the love child Elvis had with those aliens.
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 23, 2021
This is domestic terrorist misinformation and it’s unclear to me why Democratic senators at this hearing are not speaking up and calling for Ron Johnson’s immediate expulsion from the Senate https://t.co/egl04gaugE
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) February 23, 2021
Republican Ron Johnson just finished lying to the Senate, saying the insurrection was lead by Antifa.
That is a lie!
Be Clear.
Ron Johnson likes to lie and spread Dis-information!#RonJohnsonLies
— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) February 23, 2021
I have been monitoring Russian social media and media. These talking points that @SenRonJohnson spewed are identical to the disinformation they started pushing immediately. One Russian propagandist actually said “antifa” was going to be at the riots on his drive to DC.
— Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) February 23, 2021
Russian Ron Johnson is a propaganda tool.
— Slygrammy5 💝😎😳 😷🎉 (@SharonCoryell3) February 23, 2021
Russian Ron must have received his monthly stipend of rubles.
— Boomer Bob was BobA1959 I’m Pissed Off and Angry (@Bob2A1959NYC) February 23, 2021
Ron Johnson was likely in on it. https://t.co/uok1i5Y5D4
— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) February 23, 2021
QAnon Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Mocked for Appearing to Not Know About Amendments to the Constitution
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has supported the anti-Semitic and dangerous QAnon cult and has ties to extremist groups like the Three Percenters, is being called out after appearing to not know about amendments to the Constitution. Some say Boebert helped incite the January 6 insurrection.
On Thursday the Colorado Republican pro-gun activist appeared in a virtual hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, and had redecorated her office with a slew of guns as her backdrop.
As the Robinhood hearing starts, the real action — apparently — is at the Natural Resources organizing meeting, where Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is roasting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for the gun shrine she’s constructed as a Zoom background. pic.twitter.com/I5GdIVsM1B
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021
The American Independent’s Oliver Willis noted it was a cry for attention:
in case you wondered, boebert’s gun shelf display was for show. this is the same bookshelf. pic.twitter.com/ENmXfCwpWb
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 19, 2021
She also went on a rant, as Willis reported, demanding “my own security detail” if the Committee enacted a rule banning firearms from hearings.
On Friday, apparently in response to the proposed ban on guns in Congress, Rep. Boebert declared that the Constitution is not amendable, which is false, as many pointed out.
Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021
It turns out, you can rewrite parts of the Constitution, through constitutional amendments.
your whole stunt yesterday was about an *amendment* to the constitution https://t.co/KMbBtKLOsL
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 19, 2021
How does @laurenboebert think the 2A ended up in our Constitution? I mean… pic.twitter.com/Px5Q7XFUzU
— I Just Can’t Even … (@Gotherrific) February 19, 2021
How about the part in the Constitution where African Americans had 3/5ths personhood. That part was rewritten– do you disagree with that? https://t.co/gTTGA6gvrk
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 19, 2021
Google amendments.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 19, 2021
You are extremely dumb. I don’t say that lightly. I don’t think there is a dumber human being than you. Maybe there is, but if so I do think you could beat them in the dumbest human competition.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 19, 2021
So you’re stepping down then? I mean all the votes that put you in that seat are null given the fact that women weren’t allowed to vote, much less RUN FOR OFFICE before we changed the parts we did not like.
Please resign before you embarrass yourself, your fam, state and country
— #unityrequiresjustice (@gdtrble) February 19, 2021
who’s gonna tell her? https://t.co/5In2kg8lsc
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 19, 2021
probably worth noting that there’s a whole clause of the Constitution that says people have to be treated equally under the law and conservatives have been trying to rewrite that shit for 150 years https://t.co/mF3CiU26qc
— Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) February 19, 2021
Congresswoman, Amendments I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, XIII, XIV, XV, XVI, XVII, XVIII*, XIX, XX, XXI*, XXII, XXIII, XXIV, XXV, XXVI, and XXVII would like a word.
I-X: super-important
XIII-XIV-XV: super duper
XIX: def read that one!!https://t.co/mIpWVKT6jT
— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) February 19, 2021
Like telling your base that the VP has the Constitutional authority to override an election(that he doesn’t have), and then trying to have him lynched when he disagrees?
— Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) February 19, 2021
So you’re against amending the Constitution? You’re absolutely clear on that?
Heard it here first, @laurenboebert is against the second amendment.
— Landes Land (@landes_land) February 19, 2021
It literally has 27 amendments. https://t.co/wBguknyLWP
— Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 19, 2021
If the original constitution had never been rewritten – “amended,” if you will – you wouldn’t be a voter, let alone a congresswoman. It would also still be legal to enslave people. These rewrites (we’ll call them “amendments”) are usually pretty good stuff.
— Libby (@libbyjones715) February 19, 2021
DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor ‘Legend’ Rush Limbaugh – Who Reveled in Deaths of Gay Men Who Died From AIDS
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he will order flags across the state to be lowered to honor recently deceased right wing radio host and hate purveyor Rush Limbaugh.
“I know they’re still figuring out the [funeral] arrangements but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” DeSantis, a devout Trump supporter, told residents in Palm Beach County, as local NBC affiliate WFLA reports.
“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” DeSantis continued. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”
“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend.”@GovRonDeSantis announced this morning he will lower flags in the state in honor of Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio host who died earlier this week.https://t.co/RCQKnFMomd pic.twitter.com/LQtewzlFqr
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 19, 2021
Limbaugh spent decades pushing his unique brand of hate and grievance, frequently attacking LGBTQ people, Black, Hispanic, and other people of color, equality, women, feminism, science, democracy, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, many Democrats, people suffering illness, and other, often vulnerable targets.
Among the most frequent responses to Limbaugh’s passing on Wednesday were reminders of how the far right wing radio “shock jock” during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis would joyfully read aloud the names of the disease’s victims, often to music.
“Iowa’s Cedar Gazette reported in 1990 that Limbaugh’s ‘AIDS Update,’ a recurring segment in which he made jokes about a disease that had killed more than 100,000 people in the United States the previous decade,” Snopes reported after Limbaugh’s death, “started by playing songs such as ‘Back in the Saddle Again,’ ‘Kiss Him Goodbye,’ ‘I Know I’ll Never Love This Way Again,’ and ‘Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places.'”
Media Matters put together this clip of some of Limbaugh’s vile lies and attacks (caution: trigger warning):
Rush Limbaugh in his own words. pic.twitter.com/XgKBMHR5nj
— Media Matters (@mmfa) February 17, 2021
The announcement DeSantis will order flags flown at half-staff was met with anger and shock from some parts of the state.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized DeSantis’ decision, saying in a tweet:
“DeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities.”https://t.co/RCQKnFMomd
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 19, 2021
Ron DeSantis has the flags at half mast for Rush Limbaugh. I wish he would treat the 30,000 Floridians who died from Covid on his watch with as much respect.
— Remove Ron (@RemoveRon) February 19, 2021
Rush Limbaugh weaponized his platform to spread racism, xenophobia and homophobia across the nation. His constant hateful rhetoric caused untold damage to our political landscape. DeSantis’ decision to honor him is an embarrassment to Florida.https://t.co/MkzU46Krzj
— Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) February 19, 2021
Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida flags to be lowered at half staff for his hero and mentor Rush Limbaugh. Florida is better than this. Help us end the political career of Ron DeSantis and join our movement at @removeron
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) February 19, 2021
Ron Desantis ordered flags at half mast for Rush Limbaugh but shows zero empathy for the nearly 30,000 Floridians who have died under his watch throughout this pandemic.
— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) February 19, 2021
.@GovRonDeSantis, it was appropriate to honor Justice Ginsburg. She met a very high standard. Rush Limbaugh does not.
Limbaugh’s racist statements are numerous. Google them.
How dare you lower Florida flags for a racist? https://t.co/rxIsFK95MI
— Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) February 19, 2021
Desantis ordering Florida flags flown at half mast for Rush Limbaugh (Palm Beach resident). Somehow this seems like an abuse of power. He didn’t do that for any of the 29,474 people who died in Florida from covid.
— Rich Engstrom (@rdengstrom) February 19, 2021
DESANTIS: “we must have flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.”
also DESANTIS: “WE MUST RUN OVER BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTORS WITH CARS AND MAKE IT LAW.”
link —-> https://t.co/tLROwc8RL3 https://t.co/DxoGFOeMTZ pic.twitter.com/BK5JvTtOp2
— Colin Kaepernick 7️⃣ Was Exiled Exercising Rights (@RickStrom) February 19, 2021
Florida. Today DeSantis said he’s lowering the flags to honor Rush Limbaugh. Every Jewish, Black and Hispanic voter should be appalled, and vote him out in 2022. https://t.co/8CoCKSYYgI
— Madeline Phillips (@MadelinePhilli1) February 19, 2021
By ordering flags to be flown at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh, these are the words ron DeSantis is elevating.
Its disgusting. It’s embarrassing to our state. Florida is better than this.https://t.co/KNEpueBR1b
— Ted Deutch (@TedDeutch) February 19, 2021
Hat tip: Michael Rajner
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
