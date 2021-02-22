News
‘Does Quarantine Not Apply to Senators?’: Ted Cruz Blasted for Garland Questions – and for Going to DC After Cancun
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is once again under fire, this time for traveling to Washington, D.C. to attend the Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing of Biden Attorney General pick Merrick Garland, and for his line of questioning as well. The Texas Republican first came under fire for traveling to Cancun, Mexico last week while millions of his constituents were without electricity, heat, and running water.
Cruz returned on Thursday, after falsely blaming his children for his Mexican vacation (while leaving the family dog at home in a cold house.)
But CDC guidelines are very clear on what Americans should be doing – including warning that no one should travel to Mexico at all, given its high rate of coronavirus in the population.
“Travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico,” CDC states.
“Before traveling back to the United States by air, get tested with a viral test no more than 3 days before your flight departs. The test result must be negative,” it adds. Cruz’s office says he has been tested and it came back negative. It did not specify which test Cruz took. Some, like the ones the Trump White House used, are only designed to detect coronavirus infection in those displaying symptoms.
“After you travel, get tested 3–5 days after travel AND stay home to self-quarantine for 7 days after travel. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home to self-quarantine for 10 days,” CDC adds.
Yahoo News reports “essential workers like lawmakers are allowed to continue doing their duties if they are symptom-free,” but as many noted, this is just one more example of Cruz putting himself ahead of others.
Cruz also came under attack for the extreme partisanship and politicization of his questions of Merrick Garland, who, as President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill a Supreme Court seat was denied that chance when Republicans refused to even hold hearings on his nomination.
Sen. Cruz all but charged President Joe Biden with a “future crime,” saying he is certain Biden will politicize the Dept. of Justice. Many were stunned, given there is no reason to believe that, and that Cruz was silent when President Donald Trump did for four years.
Questioning AG nominee Merrick Garland, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) without irony criticizes the Obama/Biden Justice Department for being “politicized and weaponized” as a tool to attack political opponents. pic.twitter.com/4kHJgr1SZ7
— The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2021
Here are some responses:
Being @tedcruz means you get to make your own truths and not follow any rules! 1. No quarantine after traveling outside the US 2. Colluding with defendant’s attorney when serving as a juror in an impeachment.
— jeri Amundsen (@jeramundsen) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz, who did not complain about the politicization or weaponization of the Trump Justice Department, complains about the Obama Just Department being “politicized and weaponized.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2021
Based on Ted Cruz’s current line of questioning, I can only conclude he was out of the country for four years, not 24 hours.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 22, 2021
It’s not required, just CDC recommendation, which means GOP doesn’t do it. Other counties enforce their quarantine rules and get better results (unlike the US with 500,000 dead).
— Bill Webb🇨🇦 (@wewebb) February 22, 2021
Let’s just be clear that the reason the Jim Crow Insurrectionist Senators like @tedcruz and @LindseyGrahamSC can’t stand @EricHolder is he sued Antebellum states that tried to undermine Black Americans’ right to vote.
— Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz still not in quarantine after his jaunt to Mexico.
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz skips quarantine to infect first responders
— Randy Wall 🇺🇸 🇨🇱 🏳️🌈 (@RandyEdgarWall) February 22, 2021
Ted Cruz tries to change the subject from his Cancun vacation by ranting about Eric Holder and pushing years old debunked conspiracy theories and Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/Lqr8O5DpDA
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 22, 2021
So @tedcruz didn’t quarantine.
He’s my Senator and he needs to resign.
He didn’t care if his dog died and he doesn’t care if he spreads COVID. https://t.co/W9NvuXRhbU
— Texas. It’s like a whole other s**thole country. (@feloneouscat) February 22, 2021
@tedcruz i have questions! Why aren’t you in quarantine after your fun trip to Cancun?Speaking of politicizing and weaponizing the Justice Dept…have you met Bill Barr and/or Jeff Sessions? You didn’t seem to mind then! I wonder why. Partisan much? #Hypocrite
— Mamakuzzy (@mamakuzzy) February 22, 2021
Seeing @SenTedCruz /@tedcruz in all these tweets because of his idiotic comments during the Merrick Garland hearings makes me think we should made him quarantine in isolation in Cancun w/out communication devices when he fled Texas.#TedCruzisADisgrace
— Bobby Parker (@LegionBobo) February 22, 2021
News
Watch: Merrick Garland Tears and Chokes Up When Asked to Describe His Personal Experience Confronting Hate
Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Attorney General, was visibly shaken when Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) asked him to discuss his personal experiences “confronting” hate.
“I come from a family,” Judge Garland began. “My grandparents fled anti-Semitism and persecution,” he said, choking up. “The country took us in and protected us.
“And I feel an obligation to the country to pay back,” he said, starting, it appeared, to cry. “This is the highest best, use of my own set of skills to pay back. And so I want very much to be the kind of attorney, Attorney General that you’re saying I could become. I’ll do my best to try to be that kind of Attorney General.”
Watch:
Merrick Garland gets emotional talking about how his grandparents fled antisemitism and the US "took us in and protected us. And I feel an obligation to the country to pay it back." pic.twitter.com/TKjDnmy7k4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2021
News
Trump-Loving MyPillow CEO Slapped With New $1.3 Billion Lawsuit Over Election Lies
Mike Lindell, the Trump-loving CEO of MyPillow, has been hit with a new $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his lies about the 2020 presidential election.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Dominion Voting Systems has sued Lindell for his false claims about the company conspiring to steal votes from former President Donald Trump at the behest of the Chinese government.
In its lawsuit, Dominion accuses Lindell of telling a “Big Lie” about the election being stolen from Trump as a shameless way to gin up publicity for his business.
“He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” the complaint says. “But Lindell…sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”
Earlier this month, Lindell released a three-hour TV special about purported voter fraud in the 2020 election in which he implied that Satan had a role in denying Trump a second term and interviewed a retired general who ranted about President Joe Biden being a front for “communism.”
Lindell also repeated his baseless claims about Trump votes “breaking” the algorithms in Dominion voting machines, which Dominion cites in its lawsuit as an example of defamatory speech that has irreparably harmed the company’s reputation.
News
‘I’d Be Worried’: Energy Expert Warns on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Political Future After Fatal Power Outages
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott received widespread scorn after falsely claiming the Green New Deal was responsible for the Texas blackouts. But his misdirection is not the key political lesson to learn from this week’s catastrophe in The Lone Star State, an energy expert explained on Saturday.
Dr. Leah Stokes, a political science professor at the University of California Santa Barbara, explained the lesson that should be learned in a thread posted to Twitter.
Stokes is the author of the book, Short Circuiting Policy: Interest Groups and the Battle Over Clean Energy and Climate Policy in the American States.
Here is the analysis she posted:
For my book, I interviewed Texan Republicans, Democrats, oil guys + clean energy pioneers. Texas was once leading in wind energy, with GOP support. Now we get lies, from the Gov on down on renewables. What happened?
Lessons from Short Circuiting Policy https://t.co/KtxaBci5oC ? pic.twitter.com/lXGXR70CoG
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
Gov. Bush was so proud of Texas’ leadership on wind energy, that he campaigned on it when running for President in 2000.
The "bill he signed in 1999 will make Texas the country’s largest market for renewable energy by 2009."https://t.co/T4dKZ5qGnA pic.twitter.com/MMFHqrGVDT
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
With Gov. Abbott going on TV this week and lying, blaming the boogeyman “Green New Deal” and wind turbines for Texas’ current crisis, GOP leadership on renewables feels like ancient history.
What happened over the past 15 years?https://t.co/jp3EqyORuu
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
Fossil fuel interests they are extremely big donors to the Republican party.
They maintain GOP discipline by threatening Republicans who support renewables or climate action with lost money and primary challengers. Over time, this shifts the party.https://t.co/W8L5yqDgOJ
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
There are lessons for Texas from California. But it’s not about renewables. It’s about the political effects of blackouts.
In the early 2000s, California faced severe power outages. As a result, Gov. Gray Davis lost a recall election. If I were Gov. Abbott, I'd be worried.
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
Watch:
