Connect with us

News

‘Does Quarantine Not Apply to Senators?’: Ted Cruz Blasted for Garland Questions – and for Going to DC After Cancun

Published

on

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is once again under fire, this time for traveling to Washington, D.C. to attend the Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing of Biden Attorney General pick Merrick Garland, and for his line of questioning as well. The Texas Republican first came under fire for traveling to Cancun, Mexico last week while millions of his constituents were without electricity, heat, and running water.

Cruz returned on Thursday, after falsely blaming his children for his Mexican vacation (while leaving the family dog at home in a cold house.)

But CDC guidelines are very clear on what Americans should be doing – including warning that no one should travel to Mexico at all, given its high rate of coronavirus in the population.

“Travelers should avoid all travel to Mexico,” CDC states.

“Before traveling back to the United States by air, get tested with a viral test no more than 3 days before your flight departs. The test result must be negative,” it adds. Cruz’s office says he has been tested and it came back negative. It did not specify which test Cruz took. Some, like the ones the Trump White House used, are only designed to detect coronavirus infection in those displaying symptoms.

“After you travel, get tested 3–5 days after travel AND stay home to self-quarantine for 7 days after travel. If you don’t get tested, it’s safest to stay home to self-quarantine for 10 days,” CDC adds.

Yahoo News reports “essential workers like lawmakers are allowed to continue doing their duties if they are symptom-free,” but as many noted, this is just one more example of Cruz putting himself ahead of others.

Cruz also came under attack for the extreme partisanship and politicization of his questions of Merrick Garland, who, as President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill a Supreme Court seat was denied that chance when Republicans refused to even hold hearings on his nomination.

Sen. Cruz all but charged President Joe Biden with a “future crime,” saying he is certain Biden will politicize the Dept. of Justice. Many were stunned, given there is no reason to believe that, and that Cruz was silent when President Donald Trump did for four years.

Here are some responses:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Watch: Merrick Garland Tears and Chokes Up When Asked to Describe His Personal Experience Confronting Hate

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 22, 2021

By

Judge Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Attorney General, was visibly shaken when Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) asked him to discuss his personal experiences “confronting” hate.

“I come from a family,” Judge Garland began. “My grandparents fled anti-Semitism and persecution,” he said, choking up. “The country took us in and protected us.

“And I feel an obligation to the country to pay back,” he said, starting, it appeared, to cry. “This is the highest best, use of my own set of skills to pay back. And so I want very much to be the kind of attorney, Attorney General that you’re saying I could become. I’ll do my best to try to be that kind of Attorney General.”

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

News

Trump-Loving MyPillow CEO Slapped With New $1.3 Billion Lawsuit Over Election Lies

Published

9 hours ago

on

February 22, 2021

By

Mike Lindell, the Trump-loving CEO of MyPillow, has been hit with a new $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his lies about the 2020 presidential election.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Dominion Voting Systems has sued Lindell for his false claims about the company conspiring to steal votes from former President Donald Trump at the behest of the Chinese government.

In its lawsuit, Dominion accuses Lindell of telling a “Big Lie” about the election being stolen from Trump as a shameless way to gin up publicity for his business.

“He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” the complaint says. “But Lindell…sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”

Earlier this month, Lindell released a three-hour TV special about purported voter fraud in the 2020 election in which he implied that Satan had a role in denying Trump a second term and interviewed a retired general who ranted about President Joe Biden being a front for “communism.”

Lindell also repeated his baseless claims about Trump votes “breaking” the algorithms in Dominion voting machines, which Dominion cites in its lawsuit as an example of defamatory speech that has irreparably harmed the company’s reputation.

Continue Reading

News

‘I’d Be Worried’: Energy Expert Warns on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Political Future After Fatal Power Outages

Published

2 days ago

on

February 20, 2021

By

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott received widespread scorn after falsely claiming the Green New Deal was responsible for the Texas blackouts. But his misdirection is not the key political lesson to learn from this week’s catastrophe in The Lone Star State, an energy expert explained on Saturday.

Dr. Leah Stokes, a political science professor at the University of California Santa Barbara, explained the lesson that should be learned in a thread posted to Twitter.

Stokes is the author of the book, Short Circuiting Policy: Interest Groups and the Battle Over Clean Energy and Climate Policy in the American States.

Here is the analysis she posted:

Watch:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.