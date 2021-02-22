News
Trump-Loving MyPillow CEO Slapped With New $1.3 Billion Lawsuit Over Election Lies
Mike Lindell, the Trump-loving CEO of MyPillow, has been hit with a new $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his lies about the 2020 presidential election.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Dominion Voting Systems has sued Lindell for his false claims about the company conspiring to steal votes from former President Donald Trump at the behest of the Chinese government.
In its lawsuit, Dominion accuses Lindell of telling a “Big Lie” about the election being stolen from Trump as a shameless way to gin up publicity for his business.
“He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” the complaint says. “But Lindell…sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”
Earlier this month, Lindell released a three-hour TV special about purported voter fraud in the 2020 election in which he implied that Satan had a role in denying Trump a second term and interviewed a retired general who ranted about President Joe Biden being a front for “communism.”
Lindell also repeated his baseless claims about Trump votes “breaking” the algorithms in Dominion voting machines, which Dominion cites in its lawsuit as an example of defamatory speech that has irreparably harmed the company’s reputation.
News
‘I’d Be Worried’: Energy Expert Warns on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Political Future After Fatal Power Outages
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott received widespread scorn after falsely claiming the Green New Deal was responsible for the Texas blackouts. But his misdirection is not the key political lesson to learn from this week’s catastrophe in The Lone Star State, an energy expert explained on Saturday.
Dr. Leah Stokes, a political science professor at the University of California Santa Barbara, explained the lesson that should be learned in a thread posted to Twitter.
Stokes is the author of the book, Short Circuiting Policy: Interest Groups and the Battle Over Clean Energy and Climate Policy in the American States.
Here is the analysis she posted:
For my book, I interviewed Texan Republicans, Democrats, oil guys + clean energy pioneers. Texas was once leading in wind energy, with GOP support. Now we get lies, from the Gov on down on renewables. What happened?
Lessons from Short Circuiting Policy https://t.co/KtxaBci5oC 🧵 pic.twitter.com/lXGXR70CoG
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
Gov. Bush was so proud of Texas’ leadership on wind energy, that he campaigned on it when running for President in 2000.
The "bill he signed in 1999 will make Texas the country’s largest market for renewable energy by 2009."https://t.co/T4dKZ5qGnA pic.twitter.com/MMFHqrGVDT
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
With Gov. Abbott going on TV this week and lying, blaming the boogeyman “Green New Deal” and wind turbines for Texas’ current crisis, GOP leadership on renewables feels like ancient history.
What happened over the past 15 years?https://t.co/jp3EqyORuu
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
Fossil fuel interests they are extremely big donors to the Republican party.
They maintain GOP discipline by threatening Republicans who support renewables or climate action with lost money and primary challengers. Over time, this shifts the party.https://t.co/W8L5yqDgOJ
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
There are lessons for Texas from California. But it’s not about renewables. It’s about the political effects of blackouts.
In the early 2000s, California faced severe power outages. As a result, Gov. Gray Davis lost a recall election. If I were Gov. Abbott, I'd be worried.
— Dr. Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) February 20, 2021
Watch:
News
Joe Manchin: I Will Vote Against Biden’s OMB Pick Neera Tanden Because She Posted Mean Tweets
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia late Friday afternoon announced he will vote against President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the powerful and important Office of Management and Budget (OMB). His vote likely will end her nomination, according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman.
By all accounts, even those of many Republicans, Tanden, the president of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, is eminently qualified.
Tanden’s time in front of the Senate has been spent apologizing for what is without question a large number of “mean tweets,” many of which she has since deleted. She has apologized extensively for them, and promised Senators on both sides of the aisle she would not engage in similar behavior as head of OMB.
Senator Manchin, among the most conservative of all Democrats in the Senate, issued a statement saying Tanden’s previous but “overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next Director of the Office of Management and Budget.”
WV @Sen_JoeManchin opposes @neeratanden nomination to lead White House Office of Management and Budget, citing negative, partisan public statements and tweets. pic.twitter.com/bklguzGOn3
— Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) February 19, 2021
Manchin has been known from his first day in the Senate for voting extremely conservative. In one of his first votes as a Senator, after decades of public service in West Virginia, including as governor, he voted against the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t tell.” He claimed later he was unsure how West Virginia residents wanted him to vote.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘Just Depends on How the Weather Turns’: Head of Texas Power Agency Has No Idea When Millions Will Get Electricity Back
The head of the agency that manages power across most of Texas appears to have no idea when the four million Texans without electricity will get it back, but he says the weather should improve soon.
Bill Magness, CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was asked point-blank “When will the Texas power outages be over?”
He could not give a straight answer.
“The number one job of everybody here at ERCOT is to get people’s lights back on,” Magness told WFAA’s Jason Whitely Tuesday. “We’re seeing demand in the winter nearly like we see at the top of the summer, when we’re all using our air conditioners.”
“We have seen nothing like this honestly in Texas, that has covered the state like the storm has. It increased demand to an extreme, extraordinary height, and then the storm also made it difficult for the supply to be provided,” he added.
ERCOT manages about 90 percent of the Texas power grid, sending electricity to 25 million customers (one customer could be a family of four, or a business, or a single person.) In keeping with its culture of wanting to be as apart from the rest of the United States as possible, Texas has its own power grid “to avoid dealing with the feds,” according to the Texas Tribune.
Right now that’s a major problem.
Magness also blamed freezing wind turbines and “natural gas supplies that got tight or solar farms that really couldn’t produce because of the heavy cloud cover and snow.”
Parts of Texas have seen temperatures drop to below zero.
The Texas Tribune reports at least 10 deaths are linked to the Texas disaster across Houston alone.
Calling it “unacceptable,” Governor Greg Abbott announced an investigation, as some wondered what preparations the state made before the storm – which was not a surprise – hit.
The AP reports millions of Texans have been without power for well over 24 hours now.
“Texas’ grid operators had known” the massive storm, bringing freezing if not single-digit temperatures, and snow, was coming.
Meanwhile, Magness, the head of ERCOT, says: “I think we can see those customers getting more and more service during the course of this week, but it just depends on, you know, how the weather turns and how much of the power supply we can make sure is secure.”
Here’s a report from WFAA’s Whitely after the interview:
