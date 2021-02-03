Connect with us

‘Craven and Ineffectual’: GOP Leader McCarthy Blasted, Mocked for Being ‘Unprepared’ to Handle QAnon Congresswoman

House Minority Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under fire for his ineffectual handling of QAnon conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), who has among other offenses, openly and repeatedly supported the execution of the Speaker of the House.

The list of Congresswoman Greene’s trespasses, transgressions, and some would say treasonous behaviors is long, and came to the fore early last week, followed by more this week. Many expected and demand McCarthy, who once was Republicans’ top choice to replace John Boehner as Speaker, to quickly punish Greene, but instead he placed her on several committees.

Democrats have been pushing for Greene to be expelled, but barring that they have demanded she be stripped of all her committee assignments.

Last week McCarthy let it be known he was “planning” to speak with her this week, and he did Tuesday night. He made no decisions, forcing Democrats to promise a Thursday vote to remove Greene from her committee assignments if McCarthy does not act first.

Following McCarthy’s promise to “talk” with Greene, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted him, saying “Kevin McCarthy answers to these QAnon members of Congress, not the other way around.”

“When I hear that Representative McCarthy is going to pull a member aside,” AOC said, “the thing that I think is, what is he going to tell them? ‘Keep it up’? Because there are no consequences in the Republican caucus for violence, there’s no consequences for racism, no consequences for misogyny, no consequences for insurrection, and no consequences means that they condone it.”

Pundits and many on social media are blasting McCarthy for putting politics over morality, bowing to the growing QAnon cult and refusing to take action against Greene, while not tamping down attacks on Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-MT), who many House Republicans are demanding be kicked out of her leadership role.

CNN’s Jaime Gangel Wednesday morning on-air said, “I think what we are going to see this afternoon is a real reckoning for Kevin McCarthy.”

Here’s what some are saying:

 

 

 

