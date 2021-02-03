MOB RULE
‘Craven and Ineffectual’: GOP Leader McCarthy Blasted, Mocked for Being ‘Unprepared’ to Handle QAnon Congresswoman
House Minority Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under fire for his ineffectual handling of QAnon conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), who has among other offenses, openly and repeatedly supported the execution of the Speaker of the House.
The list of Congresswoman Greene’s trespasses, transgressions, and some would say treasonous behaviors is long, and came to the fore early last week, followed by more this week. Many expected and demand McCarthy, who once was Republicans’ top choice to replace John Boehner as Speaker, to quickly punish Greene, but instead he placed her on several committees.
Democrats have been pushing for Greene to be expelled, but barring that they have demanded she be stripped of all her committee assignments.
Last week McCarthy let it be known he was “planning” to speak with her this week, and he did Tuesday night. He made no decisions, forcing Democrats to promise a Thursday vote to remove Greene from her committee assignments if McCarthy does not act first.
D) Democrats are prepared to bounce Greene from her committee in a floor vote which could come as early as Thursday – unless McCarthy moves first. The full House has not voted in years to to remove any member from a committee.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 3, 2021
Following McCarthy’s promise to “talk” with Greene, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted him, saying “Kevin McCarthy answers to these QAnon members of Congress, not the other way around.”
“When I hear that Representative McCarthy is going to pull a member aside,” AOC said, “the thing that I think is, what is he going to tell them? ‘Keep it up’? Because there are no consequences in the Republican caucus for violence, there’s no consequences for racism, no consequences for misogyny, no consequences for insurrection, and no consequences means that they condone it.”
Pundits and many on social media are blasting McCarthy for putting politics over morality, bowing to the growing QAnon cult and refusing to take action against Greene, while not tamping down attacks on Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-MT), who many House Republicans are demanding be kicked out of her leadership role.
Related: ‘We Will Never Back Down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Defiant Religious Rant Vowing to Only Serve God
CNN’s Jaime Gangel Wednesday morning on-air said, “I think what we are going to see this afternoon is a real reckoning for Kevin McCarthy.”
Here’s what some are saying:
The idea of trading removal from one committee to avoid a floor vote stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of two assignments underscores how unprepared Kevin McCarthy is to rise to the moment.
It’s like he’s negotiating a spending bill, not signaling what’s unacceptable in politics.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 3, 2021
“oh, you want disaster relief for the hurricane? well what are you gonna give US?”
“food for the starving? we’ll need to cut funding for the arts then.”
— Mike B (@MadHominem) February 3, 2021
Imagine being so craven and ineffectual that you can’t even control the likes of conspiracy theorists like Marjorie Taylor Greene within your own party. @GOPLeader, I’m looking at you.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 3, 2021
Like, does this mean that if you claim school shootings are fake and harass school shooting victims, you *might* not get to be on Education and Labor, but you still get to be on the Budget Committee?
Like, what’s truly beyond the pale now? Way to act resolutely, My Kevin.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 3, 2021
Sounding like @GOPLeader is moving to remove Marge from all her committees.
Ultimately she doesn’t pay the price of her actions- it’s the people of GA-14 who will not have a congress member with basically any power for the next 2 years at least.
— David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) February 3, 2021
A REAL leader would’ve removed Greene from her Committees already. @GOPLeader
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 3, 2021
He’s afraid of her mob. Hell, most of the party seems to be acquiescing to that whole wing for fear of upsetting them instead of actually having the guts to form real policies & a platform to reach out to constituents who won’t threaten them. It’s why the party is losing members.
— Melissa (@melissadawes) February 3, 2021
She is the new party line, and they are ubiquitous: Marj, Boebert, Cruz, Hawley, Rubio, Blackburn, Jordan, Issa, Gaetz, Paul, et al, ad nauseum.
— Julie Hansen (@Iommismom) February 3, 2021
So she’s not backing down I see. McCarthy wasn’t persuasive. pic.twitter.com/2x9g78IfcN
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 3, 2021
When thinking about the concept of House leaders McCarthy and Hoyer “compromising” on Marjorie Taylor Green by taking her off of Education, but allowing her to stay on Budget, one thing comes to mind:
YOU DON’T NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS.*
*especially when you have the votes pic.twitter.com/Bqvrd2v9xd
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 3, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WHITE SUPREMACISM3 days ago
‘Just Wipe It All Away’: Stephen Miller Freaks Out on Fox News Over Biden Undoing Trump’s Legacy
- PROFESSIONALISM2 days ago
Watch: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Masterfully Takes the Wind Out of a Reporter, ‘Conservative Twitter’ and Trump
- 'YOU’RE BRAINWASHED BY MK ULTRA'2 days ago
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘I Reject That’: Sparks Fly on ABC After GOP Governor Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘A Little Bit Different’
- News2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Domestic Terrorists’ on First Day of Black History Month
- News2 days ago
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
- A COUP BY ANY OTHER NAME1 day ago
Trump Discussed Declaring National Security Emergency Powers He Didn’t Have to Overturn the Election: Report