'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'
Police Are Convicting People for Murder Based on “Guilty Sounding” 911 Calls
Prosecutors are imprisoning people using their 911 emergency calls as evidence thanks to junk science that claims to detect murderers through their speech patterns.
Even scarier: Prosecutors continue to rely on this method even though there’s no scientific evidence backing it up, ProPublica reports.
This method has been pushed by Tracy Harpster, a deputy police chief from suburban Dayton, Ohio who has “no scientific background and next to no previous homicide investigation experience,” the publication wrote.
Harpster claims his training can teach 911 phone operators, investigators, and prosecutors how to detect if the caller is a murderer. His methods have been used in court cases to wrongly convict innocent people.
“I documented more than 100 cases in 26 states where Harpster’s methods played a pivotal role in arrests, prosecutions and convictions — likely a fraction of the actual figure,” investigative reporter Brett Murphy wrote. Some of these convictions have been overturned.
Harpster based his method on research he did for his graduate thesis in criminal justice at the University of Cincinnati. He analyzed 100 recordings of 911 calls, half of which were made by callers who were later found guilty of a crime, and listened for speech patterns that he thought indicated guilt.
Guilt, Harpster says, can be induced by people repeating “extraneous information,” being too polite, interrupting one’s self, or being confusing.
“Almost two-thirds of the calls came from Ohio and two-thirds of the callers were white,” the reporter noted. “Experts told me that’s nowhere near enough data to draw conclusions from because that sample fails to account for who a 911 caller is and how that might affect the way they speak: their race, upbringing, geography, dialect, education.”
The FBI promoted his research to police departments around the nation without labeling it as “exploratory,” meaning that it needed further inquiry.
Harpster and the FBI continued to push his method for 12 years until a 2020 study from the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit finally found that his methods resulted in “inconsistent” outcomes. The unit recommended against using his methods. A fall 2022 study by a separate group in the same FBI unit and three other studies from Villanova and James Madison universities have all found his methods to be unreliable, Murphy reported.
Nonetheless, his methods have been used to wrongly convict numerous people of murder, even when the victims died accidentally or through suicide. Some of these non-murderers have had their convictions overturned, but some become suicidal and experience PTSD after having their lives ruined.
Harpster offers his training to investigators and prosecutors who now push his methods in trials. Investigators, prosecutors, judges, and jury members increasingly consider his methods as “expert testimony” and meeting “law enforcement standards,” despite having no basis in peer-reviewed scientific research. Public defenders who may have never heard of Harpster’s technique can be caught unaware and find themselves unable to disprove its official-sounding methods, especially when police officers testify about its usefulness in getting convictions.
“[Harpster] claims that 1 in 3 people who call 911 to report a death are actually murderers,” Murphy wrote. “No law enforcement officials in the records I’ve seen have questioned this figure, and many departments repeat it when promoting the training internally.”
Harpster’s Facebook page expresses openly “misogynistic, transphobic, Islamophobic and anti-immigrant views” including posts flagged as false information and another post calling peaceful protesters “filthy scum,” Murphy reported.
'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'
DeSantis Promotes Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Over Bad Grades
In November, Florida voters kicked out a judge who issued a controversial ruling denying an abortion to a 17-year-old girl because she had C-average grades in school.
Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed him to an even higher court, the Sixth District Court of Appeals.
In January, Judge Jared Smith ruled that the unnamed teen couldn’t get an abortion because he doubted her “overall intelligence.” Florida law requires minors to get parental consent before getting an abortion, and the teen sought an exemption for that requirement.
“(While) she claimed that her grades were ‘Bs’ during her testimony,” Smith wrote in his ruling, “her GPA is currently 2.0. Clearly, a ‘B’ average would not equate to a 2.0 GPA.”
He denied her request, and an appeals court later overturned his ruling, finding that he abused his judicial discretion. In response to his ruling, several local conservatives retracted their endorsements of him. Then, in June, local voters kicked him off of the bench, preferring lawyer Nancy Jacobs by a 3.7-point margin.
However, DeSantis just appointed him to the Sixth District Court of Appeals. Now, he and eight other judges will hear appeals cases from several central Florida counties.
Smith and three other candidates for the court had their appointments challenged because they don’t live in the 6th District’s jurisdiction. However, Florida’s Supreme Court ruled last week that a residency requirement “attaches at the time of appointment,” meaning that judges can simply relocate to be in the jurisdiction whenever DeSantis appoints them.
'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Introduces Bill to Ban Sexual Images Entirely from the Internet
Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) has introduced a bill that would redefine the federal definition of “obscenity” in order to target anyone who makes or transmits sexual images.
Opponents of the bill say that it would essentially ban pornography while also endangering sex workers and giving Republicans a strong weapon for targeting sexual education materials and LGBTQ-inclusive content.
On Wednesday, Lee introduced the Interstate Obscenity Definition Act (IODA), a bill that would remove the current federal definition of obscenity’s requirement of applying “contemporary adult community standards” when determining something’s obscenity. It would also remove a provision in the Communications Act that only banned the transmission of obscene materials when sent “with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass another.”
“If passed, any American who knowingly ‘makes, creates, or solicits, and initiates the transmission of, any comment, request, suggestion, proposal, image, or other communication which is obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, or indecent’ via the internet would be fined or imprisoned under federal law, as it is ‘a channel or instrumentality’ of interstate commerce,” The Mary Sue noted.
The adult industry news outlet XBIZ and the adult industry advocacy group Free Speech Coalition (FSC) both said Lee’s bill would essentially ban all online sexual content nationwide.
The broadly revised law would also harm any adults — including sex workers, queer content creators, and just horny individuals — who share or solicit any graphic sexual images or sexual writing online.
FSC’s Director of Public Affairs Mike Stabile told The Mary Sue, “The definition for obscenity is so broad that it would encompass almost all sexual speech now legal. But it would also criminalize fans who share content, or couples who sext or share intimate images on dating apps. People don’t think of themselves as ‘porn distributors,’ but under this bill, even retweeting adult content or DMing a dick pic is a criminal act. The headlines are about porn, but this bill criminalizes sex.”
While Lee’s bill has little chance of clearing the Democratically-controlled Senate, it’s just one of numerous bills seeking to restrict adult content and online sex work.
The FOSTA (Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act) and SESTA (Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act) laws, passed in 2018 with bipartisan support, were also written so broadly as to cause many sex work forums and online personal sections to shut down in fear that they might be prosecuted for “facilitating sex trafficking.”
More recently, the Stop Internet Sexual Exploitation Act (SISTA) and the EARN IT Act would target online protections for platforms hosting online sexual content and sex work. Both bills have bipartisan support.
'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'
Virginia Republican Files Bill Defining a Fertilized Egg as a Human
Virginia State Delegate Marie March (R) has pre-filed House Bill 1395, a law that would define life as beginning at fertilization.
“Life begins at conception and each person is accorded the same rights and protections guaranteed to all persons by the Constitution of the United States,” the proposed bill states.
The proposed bill would effectively outlaw all abortions in the state and even endanger the use of Plan B (aka. “The morning-after pill”), a medication that prevents fertilized egg cells from attaching to a woman’s uterine wall.
The bill could also effectively criminalize in vitro fertilization, a method of inducing pregnancy that uses fertilized eggs and discards any unused ones.
Even though Republicans control the state’s House of Delegates, it’s unclear if the bill would have any chance of passing the state’s Democratic-led Senate. The legislature won’t reconvene until January 11, 2023.
Virginia currently allows a woman to get an abortion within roughly 26 weeks of pregnancy. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has proposed passing a law that would reduce that window to 15 weeks, a period of time in which most women may not even realize they’re pregnant.
In response to March’s bill the Virginia Reproductive Equity Alliance said in a statement, “In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and despite the vast majority of Virginians who oppose it, Virginia’s anti-abortion elected officials keep proving there are no limits to their extremism and true intentions to ban abortion for all Virginians.”
