GRIFTER IN CHIEF
Watch: Trump Finally Concedes After Months of Dangerous Lies – Condemns Violence But Takes No Responsibility
After inciting a violent insurrection that has now taken five lives President Donald Trump finally conceded Thursday night, two months after the election. In a two and a half-minute video recorded from the White House Trump also finally condemned the violence he, his personal attorney, and eldest son incited, while taking no responsibility, offering no apologies, and without admitting that the thugs and anarchists who perpetrated an attempted coup at the nation’s Capitol were his own supporters.
Calling the violence by the armed insurrectionists a “heinous attack on the United States Capitol,” Trump said he was “outraged,” like “all Americans,” despite the fact that the tens of thousands who participated in defiling the seat of the United States’ government, destroying property, accessing government computer networks, and causing personal injury to many, are Americans – those who revere him. Just one day earlier Trump had called those same people “very special,” and told them, “we love you.”
He also lied, falsely claiming, “I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.” Numerous reports prove he fought hard against deploying the National Guard and federal law enforcement, and some suggest it was Vice President Mike Pence who ultimately made the call to do so.
The New York Times has reported that Trump enjoyed watching the destruction and desecration.
Speaking directly to his supporters who carried out the very insurrection he called for, Trump said: “You do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”
“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high, but now tempers must be cooled and calm restored,” he continued, again taking no blame for having ratcheted up his people so far they traveled across the country to, as one woman on video said, start a “revolution.”
“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results, my only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote,” he added, again, another lie, provably false given the $250 million or more he has raked in from his supporters after the election was called for Joe Biden.
“In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy,” he falsely stated. “I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now, Congress has certified the results, and new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”
It took a violent, deadly insurrection and condemnation from top leaders of his own party, along with numerous resignations including from his own Cabinet, and the threat of the 25th Amendment and impeachment – again – to do what every President before him would have done two months ago.
Watch:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
GRIFTER IN CHIEF
NY Daily News Celebrates Trump’s Electoral College Defeat: ‘It’s Over, Even if the Fat Man Won’t Sing’
The New York Daily News is celebrating the Electoral College officially voting to make Joe Biden President-elect and dealing Donald Trump his constitutional defeat with one of its famous covers: “IT’S OVER, EVEN IF THE FAT MAN WON’T SING.”
“Now, the Electoral College affirms Biden’s win over conspiracy-mad president…” the 101-year old tabloid declared.
America voted. The Supreme Court ruled. Now, the Electoral College affirms Biden's win over conspiracy-mad president…
IT'S OVER, EVEN IF THE FAT MAN WON'T SINGhttps://t.co/hGSisJWKr9 pic.twitter.com/lwZdcfv9HQ
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 15, 2020
On Monday in all 50 states and presidential voting territories the Electoral College affirmed the peoples’ vote, declaring Biden beat Trump in a 306-232 vote.
GRIFTER IN CHIEF
Trump Rewards Kellyanne Conway, Matt Schlapp, and 2 Dozen Others With Prestigious Government Appointments
President Donald Trump is rewarding more than two dozen current and former administration officials and others with prestigious government appointments on his way out of office – including his current Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, his former campaign manager and Senior Counselor, Kellyanne Conway, and campaign surrogate, lobbyist Matt Schlapp.
Also on the list, a billionaire hotelier reportedly linked to “a possible pay-for-play scheme” with the RNC.
The nominations, announced Tuesday, appear to mirror reports that say the president is preparing a flood of pardons, even to people who have never asked for them, merely because he can.
Trump nominated Kellyanne Conway to the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy. The Board acts as a board of governors, and “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the Academy which the Board decides to consider.”
Conway, according to the Office of Special Counsel, has broken federal law so frequently she was recommended for “removal” from her White House position by the federal watchdog agency. Trump ignored the recommendation.
Trump nominated Secretary Elaine Chao to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The appointment carries a six-year term.
Also nominated to the Kennedy Center is Lynn Friess, wife of major Republican donor Foster Friess.
Lobbyist Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union, which operates the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), was nominated by Trump to be a Member of the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board. According to Bloomberg the LoC Trust Fund Board “operates as a federal board governing funds donated to the Library of Congress. The Board deposits the incoming money with the Secretary of the Treasury and the librarian of the Library of Congress may distribute the money. LoC Trust Fund Board holds the power to invest, reinvest, and retain investments as well.”
Schlapp’s wife, Mercedes Schlapp, was a White House communications official who left to work for the Trump campaign. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Also on today’s list, billionaire hotelier, real estate developer, GOP donor, and failed ambassador nominee Douglas “Papa Doug” Manchester. Manchester was nominated to the Kennedy Center Board as well. A scathing January 2020 article detailed his lavish lifestyle and divorces, including from a Russian immigrant. That article suggested she had “a profile on a website for seekers of Russian brides.”
Last year CBS News “uncovered a possible pay-for-play scheme involving the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s nominee for ambassador to the Bahamas. Emails obtained by CBS News show the nominee, San Diego billionaire Doug Manchester, was asked by the RNC to donate half a million dollars as his confirmation in the Senate hung in the balance.”
There are 26 nominations in total, just today.
GRIFTER IN CHIEF
‘More Grifting’: Internet Says ‘Scam Artist’ Trump Will Try to Move GOP Convention to One of His Own Resorts
“Trump Doral is going to be the new corona hotspot”
Many across the country think President Donald Trump may try to move the Republican National Convention to one of his own resorts after he kicked off Memorial Day by threatening the governor of North Carolina he may pull it.
The RNC chose the city of Charlotte as host for its 2020 convention, despite the state having a Democratic governor. On Monday Trump tried to force Gov. Roy Cooper to commit to allowing the August event to be held at full capacity, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Social media users immediately assumed it was a ploy for Trump to move the convention to the Trump Doral or Mar-a-Lago. Trump would make millions if he could secure the contract.
And some even noted The New York Times on Monday reported Trump has even “mused aloud to several aides about why the convention can’t simply be held in a hotel ballroom in Florida.”
I can see Trump holding it at Doral, his financially failing resort, so he will be able to pocket money from it. Just a speculation, but so on brand for the #GrifterInChief
— NMWizard (@JZ_nm) May 25, 2020
Having failed to hold the G-7 at Doral, Trump could be angling to hold the Republican convention at one of his Florida businesses.
Aside from practical concerns, would Republicans ever do anything to stop him? https://t.co/B7t1jYRYr3
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 25, 2020
Trump just angling to get it moved to Doral. More grifting coming up
— Pam Riley (@jayhawksmile96) May 25, 2020
Don’t fall for it. RNC already discussing downscaling the “Republican National Convention”. Trump’s just setting the stage to blame NC. As @maggieNYT reports Trump has expressed interest at having the convention at a Doral ballroom. Not quite “full capacity” is it? #ScamArtist
— April (@speakout_april) May 25, 2020
It’s going to end up at Doral, isn’t it?
— Susan Kramer (@kramer_susan) May 25, 2020
The Republican National Convention, such as it will be, is going to be held at Mar-a-Lago, right? https://t.co/xrcZSkTfYr
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 25, 2020
No doubt that the Republican National Convention will be held at Doral, Mar-a-Lago, or maybe even the Trump golf property in Scotland. That way Donald Trump can make cash off of it. If there’s a way to monetize politics, he’ll find it.
We could have predicted this months ago. pic.twitter.com/VrxM8bLawU
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 25, 2020
Trump Doral is going to be the new corona hotspot if the NC governor keeps thinking of the safety of his state.
— Art Martin (@gartmartin9) May 25, 2020
Republican Convention at the Doral Resort in Florida.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 25, 2020
What if this was just the long-game plan to get the convention at the Doral?
Not having another option is a pretty solid excuse for having it at a Trump property. https://t.co/Tplg5ryKS0
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 25, 2020
Folks: Done deal! Think Electoral College. Trump can lose NC—but Florida is a must win. Plus, Doral needs the funds to stay afloat. However, will Republicans tolerate the Doral bedbugs? https://t.co/Yf9duPgjkY
— Gene Rossi (@rossi4va) May 25, 2020
