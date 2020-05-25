Connect with us

GRIFTER IN CHIEF

‘More Grifting’: Internet Says ‘Scam Artist’ Trump Will Try to Move GOP Convention to One of His Own Resorts

Published

on

“Trump Doral is going to be the new corona hotspot”

Many across the country think President Donald Trump may try to move the Republican National Convention to one of his own resorts after he kicked off Memorial Day by threatening the governor of North Carolina he may pull it.

The RNC chose the city of Charlotte as host for its 2020 convention, despite the state having a Democratic governor. On Monday Trump tried to force Gov. Roy Cooper to commit to allowing the August event to be held at full capacity, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media users immediately assumed it was a ploy for Trump to move the convention to the Trump Doral or Mar-a-Lago. Trump would make millions if he could secure the contract.

And some even noted The New York Times on Monday reported Trump has even “mused aloud to several aides about why the convention can’t simply be held in a hotel ballroom in Florida.”

 

 

