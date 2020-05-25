Trump Threatens to Pull GOP Convention Out of NC as First Tweet on Solemn Holiday – Then Says ‘Happy Memorial Day!’

Memorial Day is a solemn American holiday. It was created for one reason and one reason only: to honor, and to mourn, the members of the U.S. Military who lost their lives while serving their country. It is not a happy day.

Given the coronavirus death toll will likely hit the 100,000 mark today, it is an especially solemn day.

Memorial Day is a day traditionally reserved by the nation’s elected leaders for reflection, visiting gravesites, laying wreaths, and perhaps a non-partisan, non-political speech. It is not a day for politics.

President Donald Trump woke up on this Memorial Day and decided to do things a president and a Commander-in-Chief should never do.

Trump continued his bizarre and heinous holiday tweetstorm by threatening to pull the GOP convention out of North Carolina. He claims he blames the state’s Democratic governor for not giving the RNC the promise they will be allowed to have a full house for their nominating convention, due to coronavirus concerns.

He then tweeted three words no Commander-in-Chief should ever say: “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!”

That was followed by more political tweets.