COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF COULDN'T CARE LESS
Trump Threatens to Pull GOP Convention Out of NC as First Tweet on Solemn Holiday – Then Says ‘Happy Memorial Day!’
Memorial Day is a solemn American holiday. It was created for one reason and one reason only: to honor, and to mourn, the members of the U.S. Military who lost their lives while serving their country. It is not a happy day.
Given the coronavirus death toll will likely hit the 100,000 mark today, it is an especially solemn day.
Memorial Day is a day traditionally reserved by the nation’s elected leaders for reflection, visiting gravesites, laying wreaths, and perhaps a non-partisan, non-political speech. It is not a day for politics.
President Donald Trump woke up on this Memorial Day and decided to do things a president and a Commander-in-Chief should never do.
Trump continued his bizarre and heinous holiday tweetstorm by threatening to pull the GOP convention out of North Carolina. He claims he blames the state’s Democratic governor for not giving the RNC the promise they will be allowed to have a full house for their nominating convention, due to coronavirus concerns.
He then tweeted three words no Commander-in-Chief should ever say: “HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!”
That was followed by more political tweets.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF COULDN'T CARE LESS
Watch: Trump Says He Doesn’t Consider Potential Traumatic Brain Injuries of US Soldiers Hurt by Iran ‘Very Serious’
“I heard that they had headaches,” Trump says. Traumatic brain injuries are potentially fatal.
President Donald Trump says he doers not consider the potential traumatic brain injuries suffered by at least 11 U.S. soldiers injured during Iran’s airstrikes on two Iraqi bases to be “very serious.” On January 7, immediately after Iran bombed the airbases housing U.S. troops the Commander-in-Chief declared “All is well!” and insisted no one had been injured. He has repeatedly made that claim despite contrary evidence.
At Davos CBS News White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Trump about his claims.
“Initially you said repeatedly to Americans, after Iran retaliated for the Soleimani strike, ‘No Americans were injured.’ We now know that at least 11 U.S. servicemen were airlifted from Iraq. Can you explain the discrepancy”
“No,” Trump responded, “I heard that they had headaches, and a couple of other things but I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious.”
“You don’t think that a potential traumatic brain injury is very serious?” the reporter asked.
“Um, they told me about it numerous days later – you’d have to ask the Dept. of Defense,” Trump replied. “No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries that I’ve seen.
Jiang notes that “Trump has said many times that no Americans were hurt when Iran retaliated for the Soleimani strike, and that was a big reason he declared victory.”
The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury suffered during combat “significantly disrupts brain function,” and they can “result in long-term complications or death.” Traumatic brain injury can also lead to “severe permanent brain damage.”
Watch Trump respond to the reporter’s questions:
When asked about the 11 U.S. servicemen injured in the Iran airstrikes, President Trump told @weijia he didn’t “consider them serious injuries relative to other injuries I’ve seen.” https://t.co/anmIdCHO6a pic.twitter.com/boSjvDujCS
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2020
UPDATE:
Four Star U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey (Ret.), Joint Commander Latin America, a West Point National Security Professor, and former member of the Council Foreign Relations blasts President Trump:
Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a signature medical problem of the war in Iraq/Afghanistan. Our troops survive unimaginable blasts (body armor, MRAP armor, immediate medical care) that physically may do massive damage and seriously do BRAIN INJURY. Trump? https://t.co/0jHd1r4j8t
— Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) January 22, 2020
Trending
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY3 days ago
Trump Demanded Churches Re-Open After Polls Found ‘Staggering Decline’ in Support From Christian Conservatives: Report
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
‘Asinine and absurd’: Trump Wants to Conduct the First U.S. Nuclear Test Explosion Since 1992
- 'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'2 days ago
570 Tyson Employees Contract Coronavirus After Trump Forces Meat Plants to Stay Open During Epidemic
- 'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION2 days ago
Trump and the GOP Are About to Give a Rabidly Anti-LGBTQ Judge a Lifetime Appointment on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Republicans Think Bill Gates Is Using COVID-19 to Implant Tracking Devices Into People
- News1 day ago
GOP Sees President’s ‘Re-Election Less Certain’ Now That Voters Have Seen the Real Trump: Report
- News1 day ago
After Declaring Churches ‘Essential’ and Ordering States to Let Them Reopen Trump Spends Sunday at His Golf Club
- COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF COULDN'T CARE LESS9 hours ago
Trump Threatens to Pull GOP Convention Out of NC as First Tweet on Solemn Holiday – Then Says ‘Happy Memorial Day!’