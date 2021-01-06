News
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Calls for ‘Trial by Combat’ at Unhinged Pro-Trump Rally in DC
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday delivered an unhinged rant to supporters of President Donald Trump at the so-called “March to Save America” rally in Washington D.C.
Giuliani accused election officials of “hiding” evidence of voter fraud from him and he predicted that concrete evidence of fraud would be uncovered within days.
“If we are wrong we will be made fools of, but if we are right, a lot of them will go to jail!” Giuliani bellowed to a cheering crowd. “So let’s have trial by combat! I’m willing to stake, I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there!”
Giuliani proceeded to unleash a fact-free rant claiming that a computer algorithm somehow took votes away from the president, although he provided no evidence to back up this claim.
“This was the worst election in American history!” he said. “This election was stolen in seven states! They picked states where they had crooked Democratic cities and they could push everybody around, and it has to be vindicated to save our republic!”
Watch the video below.
UDPATE: Senate Goes Into Lockdown as Pro-Trump Protesters Enter Capitol Building (VIDEO)
The Senate abruptly halted proceedings Wednesday afternoon amid reports that pro-Trump protesters — who swarmed the Capitol earlier — had gained access to the building.
Here is the moment when the Senate gaveled out:
Republicans who caused this now needing to be protected from it. It’s like a metaphor.
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) January 6, 2021
They just gaveled out the Senate and Lankford was told “protesters are in the building”
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) January 6, 2021
Protestors have entered the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dzaDGn5MoC
— Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
People looking all around. Business has halted. Someone just shouted, “the doors need to be locked.” pic.twitter.com/wVpQPDm2f3
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 6, 2021
Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd
— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021
The president is inciting violence against his own running mate as his supporters storm the Capitol. https://t.co/dMpbHJDJTI
— Matt Ford (@fordm) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: Trump Supporters Storm Capitol, Clash With Police As Congress Debates Electoral Vote
Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday afternoon as Congress met in a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
According to Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan, the protesters stormed barricades at the back of the building before charging toward the Capitol steps.
“Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police,” Tan wrote. “They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back.”
Moments before, President Trump encouraged supporters to march from the White House to the Capitol following his speech.
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun
This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
Protesters are charging toward the Captiol steps. Some tried to scale the construction structures and have been tackled by police. They want to enter the building and are making attempts at intervals. Capitol police trying to hold them back. pic.twitter.com/YflxS1miBw
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
I don’t know how police can contain this much longer.
Capitol Building – Washington, DC#StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/V05Oc30Mhf
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021
.@mkraju and @Phil_Mattingly report the Cannon and Madison congressional office buildings are being evacuated
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021
Right now at the U.S. Capitol: several office buildings are evacuated, suspicious package is investigated and hundreds of the president's supporters breach a barrier and move toward the Capitol https://t.co/5IaMAjMd2p
— Andrew Kragie (@AndrewKragie) January 6, 2021
They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e
— Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021
Trump even lied to his people about marching with them. https://t.co/MoANxkrEAV
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 6, 2021
I was told blue lives matter. https://t.co/kVogx26Ee9
— Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) January 6, 2021
Staff in the Senate Press gallery staff just informed reporters sitting at their desks that if protestors storm the Capitol building they will usher us all into the Senate chamber and lock the door
— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 6, 2021
Trump Cites ‘Explosions of Bullshit’ in Final Pitch for Overturning Election at DC Rally (VIDEO)
During his speech at the “March to Save America” rally in Washington on Wednesday, President Donald Trump compared the counting of ballots in swing states to “explosions of bullshit.”
“Our election was over at 10 o’clock in the evening. We’re leading Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, by hundreds of thousands of votes. And then late in the evening or early in the morning, boom, these explosions of bullshit. And all of a sudden it started to happen.”
An adoring crowd responded by chanting “Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit!”
Watch the clip and check out a few reactions below.
Trump describes the counting of votes as “explosions of bullshit.” His fans respond by chanting, “bull-shit!” pic.twitter.com/ggc7VQNkQw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021
“Explosions of bullshit.” — Donald Trump summing up the last four years https://t.co/3JiJtzXjiI
— Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021
Trump talks about “explosions of bullshit” on election night. I think we’ve finally got the winning title for Trump’s biography.
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) January 6, 2021
Explosions of bullshit is a good epitaph for this coup
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 6, 2021
