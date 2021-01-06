Fox News Cuts Away from ‘Save America’ Rally After Don Jr.’s Expletive-Laden, Anti-Trans Rant

Fox News was airing Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally live on Wednesday morning when the president’s son, Don Jr., went on a bizarre, expletive-laden, anti-transgender rant.

“To all of you red-blooded patriotic Americans, thank you for being in this fight with us,” Don Jr. told the crowd.

“Thank you for standing up to the bullshit. Amen and a-woman, right?” he said, mocking Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver’s opening prayer from Sunday, which was a tribute to the record number of women serving in the new Congress.

When the crowd booed, Don Jr. added: “I know, but that shows you literally the mentality of where the Democrat Party is, right? I think I put it up on my Instagram, which is being censored to hell right now, but I put it up yesterday. They spent money on a study, that came to the incredible conclusion yesterday, that trans women playing in female sports have a competitive advantage. No shit! Who could have seen that coming? I had no idea!”

At that point, even State TV dropped its live feed.

Watch:

Fox News finally pulls out of Don Jr’s unhinged Stop the Steal speech as he starts profanely railing about trans women and gender-specific terms. pic.twitter.com/Z3CaAbXcXR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 6, 2021

Don Jr. is bashing a study about trans women in sports… 350,000 Americans have died of Covid. Perhaps this is why the Trumps need to go back under their rock… or prison cell. — Addie May (@everlovinaddie) January 6, 2021

OMG, immediately after @DonaldJTrumpJr bashes the trans-community in his speech, the song played is ‘Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’ by @eltonofficial, at the #SaveAmericaMarch, and then ‘Macho Man’ by @WeVillagePeople… #suitablemusic I wonder how they feel about that! — Eric klaver (@Erbie) January 6, 2021