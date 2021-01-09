News
Is Rudy Giuliani Quietly Scrubbing Top Trump Officials and Supporters from His Twitter Following List?
Rudy Giuliani isn’t following Senator Marco Rubio on Twitter any longer. Nor Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence will also have to tweet knowing Donald Trump’s personal attorney won’t be reading their tweets. The list is long: Vice President Mike Pence, Betsy DeVos, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Lara Trump, and pardoned former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort have all lost Rudy as a follower over the past day or two.
Giuliani, accused in the mainstream media and on social media of helping to incite Wednesday’s deadly insurrection after he called for “combat justice” in a speech to a MAGA crowd barely hours before the attack by thousands on the U.S. Capitol, apparently spent parts of Friday and Saturday quietly unfollowing about 25 top Trump officials and supporters on Twitter.
The Trump Alert bot (a good bot, not a bad bot) that sends alerts whenever President Donald Trump, his family, and close associates follow or unfollow anyone, reported dozens of unfollows.
RudyGiuliani appears to no longer follow @marcorubio. (This bot cannot tell if this was an unfollow, suspension or block.)
— Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 9, 2021
RudyGiuliani appears to no longer follow @BetsyDeVos. (This bot cannot tell if this was an unfollow, suspension or block.)
— Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 9, 2021
Giuliani appears to have been following 539 people as of early Wednesday, the day of the insurrection. That number was consistent until Friday morning. Currently Giuliani is following 453 people.
A fair number of those unfollows, about 60, appear to have had their accounts suspended, or, like Rush Limbaugh, shut down their Twitter accounts, which would affect the number of people he is following.
Giuliani also started following others, like new Congressman Madison Cawthorn, who has been accused of having an affinity for Adolf Hitler, so that 80+ number is fluid both ways.
RudyGiuliani appears to be following @CawthornforNC. (This bot cannot tell if it was a new follow or the result of the account being reactivated.)
— Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 9, 2021
Of course, the real question to all of this is, why?
News
Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump ‘Due to Risk of Further Incitement of Violence’
Twitter has just permanently suspended, or banned, President Donald Trump from its platform. The company has long resisted removing Trump, stating even though his tweets often violate its Terms of Service, they are newsworthy.
Not any longer.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
The company cited two tweets Trump posted this week, and explained:
Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.
Read Twitter’s full explanation here.
UPDATE:
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Watch: Lindsey Graham Requires Police Protection While Being Harassed and Accosted by MAGAites at DC Airport
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) required police and security officers to escort him through Reagan National Airport in D.C. Friday, after publicly distancing himself from President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s counting of the electoral votes.
Trump’s MAGA supporters surrounded him, verbally assaulted, harassed, and accosted him, repeatedly shouted several expletives at the South Carolina Republican, and screamed, “audit our vote” – a conspiracy theory demand sown by Graham and President Donald Trump that led to Wednesday’s attempted coup.
Graham, who golfed with Trump on Christmas and New Years Days and recently refused to vote against Trump in the Senate’s successful veto override, after the Capitol Hill insurrection told his colleagues, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey.”
Verified Twitter user Mindy Robinson posted this video to the social media site, saying she is the one screaming in the video. Her bio reads: “Conservative Activist, Political Commentator, and Host of Red White and F You: Unapologetically Patriotic. Independent Constitutionalist/Patriot Party of NV.”
She, or someone in the video, can be heard shouting,:”It’s going to be like this forever wherever you go for the rest of your life.”
Politico adds:
“One day [you] will not be able to walk down the street. It is today,” yelled one woman who wasn’t wearing a mask in violation of airport rules. She was wearing a “I love Trump” shirt with the letter “Q” on the back of the shirt, a likely reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Graham is called a “traitor,” an SOB and a POS, among other things, in the video below.
Watch:
Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC.
All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9
— Mindy Robinson ?? (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021
Another video via a Politico reporter:
A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD
— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021
News
Dominion Sues Pro-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell in Massive $1.3 Billion Conspiracy Theory Defamation Lawsuit
Dominion Voting Systems on Friday made good its founder’s pledge to sue pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell for defamation in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit. Powell has been spinning wild conspiracy theories accusing Dominion of rigging the election against President Trump.
“Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,” the lawsuit states, according to NBC News. “In December, Dominion sent cease-and-desist letters to some conservative media outlets that pushed those theories, including Fox News and OAN, which led to them walking back their claims.”
Another excerpt from the 124-page complaint:
“you’re all fucking dead” – message trumpers sent to dominion after sidney powell started her smear campaign pic.twitter.com/lEvA1MbQf6
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 8, 2021
On Monday Dominion founder and CEO said Powell is “by far in our opinion the most prolific and egregious purveyor of false information about Dominion. Her statements have caused real damage.”
