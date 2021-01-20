News
Trump Issues One More Pardon From Mar-a-Lago, With Just Minutes to Spare – to Ex Husband of Fox News Host
On almost every Saturday night for the past four years former judge, Jeanine Pirro, has used her Fox News show to praise and defend President Donald Trump, frequently in a screaming rant. Pirro is close friends with the soon-to-be former president, so it surprised some that her ex-husband’s name was not on the list of 143 pardons and commutations Trump released overnight.
That list now stands at 144.
Albert Pirro, Trump’s former real estate attorney, has just been granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump, literally with minutes remaining in his term.
New: Trump has pardoned Al Pirro, who was convicted of tax fraud. Pirro has previously worked with Trump on real estate deals and is the ex-husband of Fox host Jeanine Pirro.
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 20, 2021
News
Man Arrested After Threatening to ‘Go Out in a Blaze of Glory’ During Biden’s Inauguration: Report
Authorities allege that a man arrested in Pennsylvania for making threats against Joe Biden said he would “go out in a blaze of glory” on Inauguration Day, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
“On Tuesday, Kris John Kinsey, 61, was arraigned on charges alleging he made threats to Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, their supporters, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Kinsey, of Nockamixon, is charged with a felony of prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor offenses of possessing an instrument of crime, making terroristic threats and drug charges,” the newspaper reported.
“State police said Kinsey was arrested in a wooded area in the 700 block of Sunday Road in Durham on Friday morning. Kinsey was wanted out of Elyria, Ohio, on charges alleging he made threats to government officials on his Facebook page, according to authorities. Elyria is a city about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. He was arraigned on his Ohio charges and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10% of $4.6 million bail,” the newspaper explained. “Pennsylvania State Police filed their own charges with the same allegations Monday.”
District Judge Gary Gambardella held Kinsey in the Bucks County Jail with bail set at $9.2 million. The judge cited the seditious nature of the attack while explaining the high bail.
President Joe Biden was sworn-in and took office on Wednesday while Kinsey was held behind bars.
Kinsey has a felony conviction out of Texas that prevents him from legally owning a firearm, but authorities say they found a semiautomatic handgun while searching his campsite.
Read the full report.
News
‘It’s Shocking’: Biden Transition Team Fears Trump Officials Hid the Most ‘Toxic’ Damage They’ll Encounter
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is worried that President Donald Trump’s administration hid the worst damage they’ll encounter in government agencies after taking over on Inauguration Day.
Biden’s team expected to encounter hollowed-out and mismanaged agencies, but transition officials are increasingly concerned that Trump’s team only showed them “the tip of the iceberg” that’s lurking within the executive branch, reported Politico.
“Even as late as now, they’re not conveying information,” said one person close to Biden’s transition. “Data about where vaccines are, their distributional analyses, data they haven’t released publicly about COVID cases. It’s shocking. I don’t remember this happening from Clinton to Bush, from Bush to Obama, or from Obama to Trump.”
The lack of cooperation from many Trump officials was “laughable,” said one senior aide, ranging from slow-walking requests for information or not responding to requests at all.
The National Security Council officials, for instance, were reluctant to share information about who was serving on the staff, and the Department of Defense officials ignored or partially answered requests for information — and Biden’s team won’t allow acting Defense secretary Chris Miller to maintain an office after Jan. 20.
“Given Mr. Miller’s acting capacity in that role, as well as reduced staffing and occupation of the Pentagon and auxiliary offices during COVID-19, we deemed it appropriate not to extend that perk in this instance,” said a Biden transition official.
The Office of Management and Budget declined to make career officials available to Biden’s team, which could delay the new administration’s budget, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative made clear no help would be forthcoming.
“Transition is not a priority for USTR,” said Robert Lighthizer’s chief of staff, according to a person briefed about that exchange.
News
Trump Grants Over 140 Pardons and Commutations – Who’s on the List Just as Notable as Who Is Not (Complete List)
Less than 12 hours before he is no longer the President Donald Trump released a list of 143 pardons and commutations – far more than initially expected. The list is notable for who is on it and who is not.
Not on the list: President Trump, or any of his family members. Trump also did not pardon his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, or any White House aides. Nor did he pardon Blackwater founder and Betsy DeVos sibling Erik Prince. Nor are Julian Assange or Edward Snowden on the list.
On the list: Former Trump White House strategist and campaign CEO Steve Bannon, GOP megadonor and former RNC official Elliot Broidy, former GOP Congressman Duke Cunningham, conservative operative Paul Erickson (the boyfriend of Russian spy Maria Butina,) former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and rapper Lil Wayne.
Trump pardons the boyfriend of convicted Russian “gun activist” Maria Butina: “This pardon helps right the wrongs of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American history.“ pic.twitter.com/mz81HoqrAC
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 20, 2021
Here’s CNN’s Keith Boykin on the Bannon pardon:
Steve Bannon is a white nationalist who called for beheading the FBI Director, promoted civil war and encouraged the deadly January 6 insurrection against the U.S. government.
And Trump just pardoned him. pic.twitter.com/sHdUPx1H6b
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021
“Even Nixon didn’t pardon his cronies on the way out. Amazingly, in his final 24 hours in office, Donald Trump found one more way to fail to live up to the ethical standard of Richard Nixon.” – ?@NoahBookbinder? https://t.co/I8KiFBbLRa
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021
Trump still has the power to issue pardons and commutations, and he could still issue more, should he choose, until noon Wednesday.
remember he could still scribble out a self-pardon on an AF1 napkin on the way to West Palm tomorrow morning
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2021
Here’s the complete list, via CNBC:
Statement from the Press Se… by CNBC.com
