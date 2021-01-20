Man Arrested After Threatening to ‘Go Out in a Blaze of Glory’ During Biden’s Inauguration: Report

Authorities allege that a man arrested in Pennsylvania for making threats against Joe Biden said he would “go out in a blaze of glory” on Inauguration Day, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

“On Tuesday, Kris John Kinsey, 61, was arraigned on charges alleging he made threats to Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, their supporters, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Kinsey, of Nockamixon, is charged with a felony of prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor offenses of possessing an instrument of crime, making terroristic threats and drug charges,” the newspaper reported.

“State police said Kinsey was arrested in a wooded area in the 700 block of Sunday Road in Durham on Friday morning. Kinsey was wanted out of Elyria, Ohio, on charges alleging he made threats to government officials on his Facebook page, according to authorities. Elyria is a city about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. He was arraigned on his Ohio charges and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10% of $4.6 million bail,” the newspaper explained. “Pennsylvania State Police filed their own charges with the same allegations Monday.”

District Judge Gary Gambardella held Kinsey in the Bucks County Jail with bail set at $9.2 million. The judge cited the seditious nature of the attack while explaining the high bail.

President Joe Biden was sworn-in and took office on Wednesday while Kinsey was held behind bars.

Kinsey has a felony conviction out of Texas that prevents him from legally owning a firearm, but authorities say they found a semiautomatic handgun while searching his campsite.

